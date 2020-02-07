Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|76 years
|Permanent UK Resident
Compare short term European cover with these insurers that can offer more than basic third party protection when you're driving abroad.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Enter a few details as this helps us to find the right short term European car insurance so that we can provide our best quotes. Temporary car insurance abroad can be the ideal solution for many drivers looking to hit the open road.
2
Compare quotes
We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Finding the right car insurance deal to meet your needs is important. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare what’s on offer.
3
Apply and save
Review all the details and simply pick the best short term European car insurance deal for you and apply. You can also pick from lots of optional extras, that you perhaps wouldn’t want to include on your annual policy.
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|76 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Maximum Age
|79 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Maximum Age
|75 years
|Permanent UK Resident
Last updated: 31 March 2021
If you want to drive abroad for a few days or weeks and don't have European driving cover on your comprehensive annual policy, temporary European car insurance can be an affordable way of getting the protection you need.
You will need a short term European car insurance cover if you:
Want to share driving someone else's car on holiday
Borrow a car to drive abroad on your own
Before you start comparing quotes check what cover you might need when driving abroad.
A Green Card will be required if you are driving your vehicle in the EU on or after 1 January 2021, the day that the UK left the European Union.
Most insurers require notice to issue you with a Green Card if one is required.
So if you need temporary European car insurance cover, you need to plan ahead.
Most UK car insurance policies provide minimum third-party cover to drive in other European Union (EU) countries, but this will only cover other drivers' costs, so you may want to get a separate comprehensive policy.
Some UK car insurance policies do offer fully comprehensive cover in Europe so check with your insurer first.
You may also want to check if you have European breakdown cover
Check whether you already have European car insurance
Temporary car insurance is calculated per day. You don't want to pay more than you need to, but you want to be covered for the whole time that you'll be driving the car, so consider the following:
If you are going away consider:
How many days you will be away for
How long will you need the car before and after the trip
For example, if you are staying in France for seven days, but plan to drive to and from your destination which will take one day each way, you will need nine days of cover
A short-term European car insurance policy usually lasts between one and 28 days. If you need longer than this consider an annual car insurance policy with European cover.
Here is everything you need to know about short term insurance.
Yes, all policies offer basic third-party level cover, but some insurers give you the option of extending it.
Not all car insurance companies offer this, however, so use our comparison to find the insurers that can upgrade your policy.
Yes, all car insurance policies give you third party cover to drive in Europe. You can usually extend your cover; find out how to add European cover here.
All European Union (EU) countries and other destinations like Andorra and Switzerland. The policy documents will outline which countries are included.
You can choose cover for just one day, a two-week holiday, or any trip lasting up to 180 days.
No, only if you have added European breakdown cover to your policy, or taken out a standalone European breakdown policy.
Yes. As of 1 January, 2021, it is now a requirement to carry a green card as proof that you have car insurance. You must present the document if you have an accident and some border checks may ask to see it. Your car insurance company will send you the document, or tell you how to download it so you can print it out yourself.
It can cover damage to your and another driver's car after an accident. It can also cover theft, vandalism, fire and more. Sometimes, insurers will cover damages but not theft, but within Europe it is normally basic third-party cover. Thus, your car won't be covered for damages, or any expenses for personal injuries sustained.
The excess can be higher on short term European policies but it will depend on your age and experience. Some younger drivers, those under 25 can be charged an excess of up to £1,000. If you are under 25 you should search for car insurance for young drivers to compare European cover.
Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.Read More
How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain allRead More
This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.Read More
By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.