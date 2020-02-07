<Short term European car insurance

Compare short term European car insurance

Compare short term European cover with these insurers that can offer more than basic third party protection when you're driving abroad.

  • Get a free quote in minutes
  • Compare short term European car insurance deals from leading providers
  • Money.co.uk's service is simple, fast, reliable and at no extra cost to you
Compare deals

Compare short term European car insurance deals from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare short term European car insurance from leading providers

1

Enter your details

Enter a few details as this helps us to find the right short term European car insurance so that we can provide our best quotes. Temporary car insurance abroad can be the ideal solution for many drivers looking to hit the open road.

2

Compare quotes

We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Finding the right car insurance deal to meet your needs is important. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare what’s on offer.

3

Apply and save

Review all the details and simply pick the best short term European car insurance deal for you and apply. You can also pick from lots of optional extras, that you perhaps wouldn’t want to include on your annual policy.

View all short term Europen car insurance

3 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
European cover
Third party only as standard
Policy term
1 day to 84 days
Standard excess
£500
Safely Insured compares quotes from the UK’s leading temporary insurers, you can find the right policy for a price that suits you. Comprehensive cover from 1-84 days for drivers between the ages of 19-75, Also offering Impound & Learner Driver Cover.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age19 years
Maximum Age76 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Sterling Short-Term Car Insurance
European cover
Third party only as standard
Policy term
1 day to 30 days
Standard excess
Varies
Download Sterling's short term app. Sterling's temporary car and van insurance offers the same protection and level of cover of an annual policy, and is brilliant value for money. Sterling covers a wide variety of vehicles and drivers aged 21 or over.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age21 years
Maximum Age79 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
dayinsure.com Short Term Car Insurance
European cover
Third party only as standard
Policy term
1 hour to 30 days
Standard excess
£250
For peace of mind all dayinsure's temporary insurance policies are underwritten by Aviva, their key partner, or other insurers and breakdown cover is provided by RAC. Dayinsure covers drivers aged 18 to 75 and is available for Cars, Vans and Motorhomes.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age18 years
Maximum Age75 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal

Compare another type of car insurance

Last updated: 31 March 2021

When should you use short term European cover?

If you want to drive abroad for a few days or weeks and don't have European driving cover on your comprehensive annual policy, temporary European car insurance can be an affordable way of getting the protection you need.

Do I need short-term European car insurance cover?

You will need a short term European car insurance cover if you:

  • Want to share driving someone else's car on holiday

  • Borrow a car to drive abroad on your own

Before you start comparing quotes check what cover you might need when driving abroad.

Do I need a Green Card to get short-term European car insurance cover?

A Green Card will be required if you are driving your vehicle in the EU on or after 1 January 2021, the day that the UK left the European Union.

Most insurers require notice to issue you with a Green Card if one is required.

So if you need temporary European car insurance cover, you need to plan ahead.

Does my annual car insurance policy include temporary European cover?

Most UK car insurance policies provide minimum third-party cover to drive in other European Union (EU) countries, but this will only cover other drivers' costs, so you may want to get a separate comprehensive policy.

How long will I need temporary European car insurance cover for?

Temporary car insurance is calculated per day. You don't want to pay more than you need to, but you want to be covered for the whole time that you'll be driving the car, so consider the following:

If you are going away consider:

  • How many days you will be away for

  • How long will you need the car before and after the trip

  • For example, if you are staying in France for seven days, but plan to drive to and from your destination which will take one day each way, you will need nine days of cover

A short-term European car insurance policy usually lasts between one and 28 days. If you need longer than this consider an annual car insurance policy with European cover.

Here is everything you need to know about short term insurance.

Can you upgrade your cover to include short-term car insurance?

Yes, all policies offer basic third-party level cover, but some insurers give you the option of extending it.

Not all car insurance companies offer this, however, so use our comparison to find the insurers that can upgrade your policy.

Temporary European car insurance FAQs

Explore car insurance guides

See more guides
EV

How driving an electric vehicle can save you money

Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.

Read More
Disabled driver, woman, wheelchair

Disabled drivers' car insurance rules explained

How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain all

Read More
Footballers kicking ball

How your occupation effects your car insurance premium

This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.

Read More

Why compare car insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

Car Insurance Comparison

Car insurance for 18 year olds

Car insurance for new drivers

Car insurance for over 70s

Car insurance for over 80s

Classic car insurance

Low deposit car insurance

One day car insurance

One month car insurance

Over 60 car insurance

Temporary car insurance for 18 year olds

Temporary car insurance under 21

Under 21 car insurance

Under 25 car insurance