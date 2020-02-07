Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
Find a short term car insurance policy by comparing temporary cover options with these providers.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Temporary car insurance can be a cheap and useful option if you only need to use a car for a day, a single trip or a few weeks. To take out a policy first get permission from the car's owner, then:
Get permission before you get behind the wheel
Before you do anything else make sure you have permission from the vehicle's registered owner to drive it
Select a one day insurance provider
Look at what's included, as well as any age restrictions and maximum vehicle values that might apply
Enter a few details about the car and yourself
Nothing complex here, just a brief account of who you are and your driving history
Apply for the policy and wait for confirmation
One day car insurance takes just a few minutes to apply for and be confirmed in most cases
Temporary, or short-term, car insurance can be used when you only need a car for a short time. This could be for an hour, a few weeks, a single day, or somewhere in between.
You can apply for short term car insurance in a few minutes, and get cover almost as fast. Policies offer fully comprehensive cover as standard, although extras like breakdown cover normally need to be added on.
It may be useful as a cheaper, more convenient and flexible alternative than amending your existing car insurance policy, but it might not be suitable for your needs, so compare it with annual policies to find out what's best for you.
It's illegal to drive in the UK without insurance, but if you don't own a car or you need to borrow one for a short period, then short-term car insurance may be the best way to make sure you are covered when you drive.
For example, one day car insurance could be a good option if:
Not everyone, or every vehicle, is eligible for temporary car insurance. There are specialist policies available that cover most of the population, but before you apply it's worth checking:
The minimum and maximum age you need to be to take out a one day policy
The maximum vehicle value you can get cover for - as cars costing more than this will not be covered
The standard excess that is payable in the event of a claim. Here's how car insurance excess works
Temporary car insurance is quick and easy to set up. If you're arranging it yourself so you can use someone else's vehicle, you'll need their permission.
The same applies when you're buying a car and you want to be covered from the moment you pick it up. In that case, you'll be setting up your daily car insurance before the vehicle's yours, so you'll need permission.
The good thing about short-term car insurance is that your no-claims bonus won't be affected if you need to make a claim - although you will need to tell your insurer if you've been in an accident that's your fault.
It also works on hire cars, if you want more comprehensive cover than comes as standard, and can be used in the EU as well as in the UK.
But it's not a replacement for an annual policy. There are restrictions on how many temporary car insurance cover policies you can take out in a year.
If you're planning to use the car for more than a month it can work out cheaper to take out an annual policy and then cancel it - although be aware that most car insurance providers will charge a cancellation fee for this, so make sure you take that into account.
You'll need to share some information with the temporary car insurance provider to get a police. This includes:
The average cost for a one day policy is just £42¹, but how much you pay for one day car insurance will depend on how much of a risk the insurance company considers you to be.
So the younger you are or the less experienced you are, could mean you end up paying more than an older driver.
There are things you can do to bring the cost down, such as paying a higher up front higher excess and choosing a less valuable or less powerful car.
If you need short-term cover for longer, for example one or two months, it can be cheaper to take out then cancel an annual policy.
"Short term car insurance can be a great option if if you need to borrow or use a car you don't own for a day, a week or even a month.
"But it's not a replacement for an annual policy - and almost always costs more per day than traditional insurance, with limits on how often you can use it as well."
If you want cover for just three or six months it's still likely to be cheaper to take out an annual car insurance policy and then cancel it when you don't need it any more - that's even taking into account the cancellation fee.
The cover you get on a comprehensive temporary car insurance policy will be identical to what you'd get on a comprehensive annual policy.
The difference is that only a few short-term car insurance companies will offer third party only cover.
If you don't know which kind of cover you need, you can compare the levels of cover to see which suits you best.
If you don't know which kind of cover you need, you can compare the two levels of cover to see which suits you best.
As with all insurance policies, there are some exclusions that will apply to short term car insurance. These include:
Damage to or theft because the keys were left in the ignition
The car being driven by someone not named on the insurance
The type of vehicle not being covered by the policy
Using the vehicle for a purpose that's excluded in the policy's terms and conditions.
There are also rules as to who can get temp cover car insurance. You're likely to struggle if you have:
Any motoring convictions or points on your licence, or pending prosecutions
Are a new driver who's had their licence less than a year
Drivers under 21 or over 75
Vehicles that exceed a certain value
Getting a daily car insurance policy or weekly car insurance can be expensive. But your best bet is shop around.
If you're hoping to find cheap temp cover, it might be helpful to know what could affect the quotes you receive.
The factors that might influence the price of your daily car insurance include:
Your age
Where you live
Your driving history
What vehicle you want to insure
Remember that it's more important to find the right temporary car insurance than it is to find cheap temporary car insurance. You may want to search annual car insurance if you want to insure your car for longer than three months.
There are three main ways to cover yourself to drive a car in the short term.
The first is to take out a full insurance policy then cancel it later. But with cancellation fees of as much as £70, this will generally cost more than a temporary car insurance policy for less than a few weeks.
The second is to be added as a named driver to a policy already existing on the car. This can mean a policy alteration charge for this and could see the policy rise in cost if you are seen as riskier than the current drivers.
The third option is to use a "drive any cars" clause you have on another policy.
This means you're legal to drive the car, but is generally limited to third-party only cover. So any damage to the car itself will not be covered while you are behind the wheel.
These also often come with restrictions about your age and profession that can see some drivers excluded.
|Short-term car insurance
|Added as named driver
|Drive any car clause
|Cover level
|Fully comprehensive
|Same as the main policy
|Third party only
|No claims impact
|None
|Yes - but on their policy
|Yes
|Age restriction
|No
|No
|Over-25s
|Work restrictions
|No
|No
|Some jobs excluded
|Car restrictions
|Limited by value
|No
|No
With car insurance, having the right level of cover is the most important thing.
Finding cheap temp car insurance shouldn't be the priority, you need to compare short term car insurance policies to find out which cover is appropriate.
But of course you need to find insurance that you can afford.
Short term car insurance always works out more expensive than annual insurance, because you pay day by day. And the excess fee can often be more costly, too.
Don't focus too much on finding cheap short term car insurance, decide what cover you need first
Always compare short term car insurance to then find the best deal for your needs
You can compare temporary car insurance at the top of this page.
A temporary car insurance policy that you've bought for the UK isn't likely to give you as much cover for driving in Europe.
A fully comprehensive UK policy might only give third-party cover in Europe. That means you could be faced with a big bill, and you'd also have to find a way to get the car back to the UK.
It might be better to buy specific, temporary European car insurance.
You can pay for extras when you do this, such as breakdown cover or additional drivers.
You'll need to give the insurance provider all the same information you'd need to for a UK temporary car insurance policy. But you'll also need to give your passport details to drive in Europe.
Yes you can get short term car insurance that can last from one day up to three months. Here is when you should consider short term car insurance.
Most insurers offer policy terms of between one and 28 days, but some will cover you for up to three months.
Some insurers will only cover you if you are between 21 and 75, but many will cover you. Compare temporary cover for under 21-year-olds and 18-year-olds.
It is the amount you have to pay towards any claim you make. Find out how car insurance excess works here.
Yes it can be, especially if you are a younger driver. Some insurers will set an excess of as much as £1,000 for short term cover. It may be better to compare younger driver car insurance quotes first.
By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
Last updated: 26 August 2021