Temporary car insurance is quick and easy to set up. If you're arranging it yourself so you can use someone else's vehicle, you'll need their permission.

The same applies when you're buying a car and you want to be covered from the moment you pick it up. In that case, you'll be setting up your daily car insurance before the vehicle's yours, so you'll need permission.

The good thing about short-term car insurance is that your no-claims bonus won't be affected if you need to make a claim - although you will need to tell your insurer if you've been in an accident that's your fault.

It also works on hire cars, if you want more comprehensive cover than comes as standard, and can be used in the EU as well as in the UK.

But it's not a replacement for an annual policy. There are restrictions on how many temporary car insurance cover policies you can take out in a year.

If you're planning to use the car for more than a month it can work out cheaper to take out an annual policy and then cancel it - although be aware that most car insurance providers will charge a cancellation fee for this, so make sure you take that into account.