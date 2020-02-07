Should you get short term insurance to drive for one month?

A short-term car insurance policy may be suitable if you only need to use your car for one month or less

If you need to use a car for a month most short term car insurance policies can cover you, but it is not always the cheapest way to insure your car.

One-month car insurance

Do I need short-term car insurance?

There are many reasons why you might be needing to take out short-term car insurance.

Borrowing a car - for example you are going away for a weekend or wanting to borrow a friend's car for a holiday

Buying a car - if you are driving a car away from an auction or to test drive a car

Lending out your car - for example children who are wanting to use a car while on holiday from university or visiting from abroad

For an emergency - you may be needing to drive someone else's car for a day, maybe you need to take them to hospital.

Short-term car insurance versus annual car insurance

Most car insurance policies can cover you for at least 28 days, but it can sometimes be cheaper to take out and cancel an annual policy even though you will need to pay a cancellation fee.

This is because short term cover is usually more expensive per day than annual car insurance.

If you only want to borrow a car for a day it may be worth comparing one day car insurance policies.

Getting cheaper short-term car insurance

To find out you should get quotes for both short term and annual car insurance to work out which is cheaper.

Make sure you find out what the cancellation fee is. For example:

Short term policy quote: For 28 days of cover = £205.

Annual policy quote: Initial payment of £150, and a cancellation fee of £35. Total cost for one month's cover = £185.

In this example, it is £20 cheaper to take out and cancel an annual policy.

Make sure you check the cancellation fee, as some insurers will charge up to £70.

Here is how to work out if you need short term cover

If you need a vehicle for only a few days or weeks, it will almost always be cheaper to take out a short-term car insurance policy.

Whichever option you choose you need to make sure you get the right level of insurance, not just the cheapest. This guide explains what car insurance protects you against.

How to save on one-month car insurance

Be a named driver

If you are looking to get short term insurance for your child you might want to consider adding drivers to your policy.

This guide has more tips on finding the right cover as a new driver.

Pay a larger excess

When you make a claim, you will have to pay an excess, so check how much each policy charges when comparing quotes.

Some insurance companies charge an additional excess for inexperienced drivers, so make sure that you can afford the excess amount in the event of a claim. Find out how car insurance excess works?

Go for a cheaper car

Cars with small engines and standard trim are the cheapest to insure because insurance companies consider them safer to drive and cheaper to repair.

Every car is put in one of 50 car insurance groups, based on how much they cost to cover:

Group 1 cars are the cheapest to insure and include: Vauxhall Corsa, a Fiat Panda, Citroen C1

Group 50 cars are the most expensive to insure, and include: Range Rover Sport 5L, BMW M6

Find out how car insurance groups work