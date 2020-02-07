<One month car insurance

Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|76 years
|Permanent UK Resident
Choose an insurance policy with one of these providers if you're looking to insure your car for just a month.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Enter a few details as this helps us help you to find the right monthly car insurance so that we can provide our best quotes. Temporary car insurance gives you short-term cover for driving a car. It allows you to get fast, flexible cover for as little one day, or up to several months.
2
Compare quotes
We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. You can compare temporary car insurance policies and arrange cover in minutes. It’s quick and easy to compare temporary car insurance policies and there's no lengthy contract.
3
Apply and save
Review all the details and simply pick the best monthly car insurance deal for you and apply. A temporary policy is separate to an annual policy, so it won’t affect your no claims bonus if you have to make a claim.
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|76 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Maximum Age
|79 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Maximum Age
|75 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Maximum Age
|75 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|17 years
|Maximum Age
|78 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|65 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|17 years
|Maximum Age
|35 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|17 years
|Maximum Age
|30 years
|Permanent UK Resident
A short-term car insurance policy may be suitable if you only need to use your car for one month or less
If you need to use a car for a month most short term car insurance policies can cover you, but it is not always the cheapest way to insure your car.
One-month car insurance
Do I need short-term car insurance?
There are many reasons why you might be needing to take out short-term car insurance.
Borrowing a car - for example you are going away for a weekend or wanting to borrow a friend's car for a holiday
Buying a car - if you are driving a car away from an auction or to test drive a car
Lending out your car - for example children who are wanting to use a car while on holiday from university or visiting from abroad
For an emergency - you may be needing to drive someone else's car for a day, maybe you need to take them to hospital.
Most car insurance policies can cover you for at least 28 days, but it can sometimes be cheaper to take out and cancel an annual policy even though you will need to pay a cancellation fee.
This is because short term cover is usually more expensive per day than annual car insurance.
If you only want to borrow a car for a day it may be worth comparing one day car insurance policies.
To find out you should get quotes for both short term and annual car insurance to work out which is cheaper.
Make sure you find out what the cancellation fee is. For example:
Short term policy quote: For 28 days of cover = £205.
Annual policy quote: Initial payment of £150, and a cancellation fee of £35. Total cost for one month's cover = £185.
In this example, it is £20 cheaper to take out and cancel an annual policy.
Make sure you check the cancellation fee, as some insurers will charge up to £70.
Here is how to work out if you need short term cover
If you need a vehicle for only a few days or weeks, it will almost always be cheaper to take out a short-term car insurance policy.
Whichever option you choose you need to make sure you get the right level of insurance, not just the cheapest. This guide explains what car insurance protects you against.
If you are looking to get short term insurance for your child you might want to consider adding drivers to your policy.
This guide has more tips on finding the right cover as a new driver.
When you make a claim, you will have to pay an excess, so check how much each policy charges when comparing quotes.
Some insurance companies charge an additional excess for inexperienced drivers, so make sure that you can afford the excess amount in the event of a claim. Find out how car insurance excess works?
Cars with small engines and standard trim are the cheapest to insure because insurance companies consider them safer to drive and cheaper to repair.
Every car is put in one of 50 car insurance groups, based on how much they cost to cover:
Group 1 cars are the cheapest to insure and include: Vauxhall Corsa, a Fiat Panda, Citroen C1
Group 50 cars are the most expensive to insure, and include: Range Rover Sport 5L, BMW M6
Find out how car insurance groups work
Yes you can get short term car insurance that can last from one day up to three months. Here is when you should consider short term car insurance.
Some insurers will only cover you if you are between 21 and 75 years old, but many will cover you. Compare temporary cover for 18 year olds here.
Yes it can be, especially if you are a younger driver. Some insurers will set an excess of as much as £1,000 for short term cover.
It is the amount you have to pay towards any claim you make. Find out how car insurance excess works here.
It is illegal to drive in the UK without insurance and you could face a fixed fine, six points on your licence and your car being seized and destroyed.
It can cover damage to your and another driver's car after an accident. It can also cover theft, vandalism, fire and more.
