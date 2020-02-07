Safely Insured Short Term Car Insurance
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|76 years
|Permanent UK Resident
Find car insurance that covers you for just a day by comparing these providers and the features you need.
Find car insurance that covers you for just a day by comparing these providers and the features you need.
1
Get permission before you get behind the wheel
Before you do anything else make sure you have permission from the vehicle's registered owner to drive it
2
Select a one day insurance provider
Look at what's included, as well as any age restrictions and maximum vehicle values that might apply
3
Enter a few details about the car and yourself
Nothing complex here, just a brief account of who you are and your driving history
4
Apply for the policy and wait for confirmation
One day car insurance takes just a few minutes to apply for and be confirmed in most cases
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|76 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Maximum Age
|79 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Maximum Age
|75 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Maximum Age
|75 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|17 years
|Maximum Age
|78 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|19 years
|Maximum Age
|65 years
|Permanent UK Resident
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|17 years
|Maximum Age
|35 years
|Permanent UK Resident
It's illegal to drive in the UK without insurance, but if you don't own a car or you need to borrow one for a short period, then one day car insurance may be the best way to make sure you are covered when you drive.
For example, one day car insurance could be a good option if:
One day car insurance is a type of temporary or short term car insurance - it's available from a series of brokers, we've rounded up a few above.
Temporary car insurance offers can be taken out to cover from 1 hour up to 28 days depending on the providers.
One day car insurance also allows you to borrow a car if you are not covered by an existing insurance policy, as long as you have the owner's permission.
Some comprehensive annual car insurance policies will cover you if you drive another car, so check the details of your policy first, but this is generally only third party cover - meaning no payout for damage to the car itself.
Not everyone, or every vehicle, is eligible for one day car insurance. There are specialist policies available that cover most of the population, but before you apply it's worth checking:
The minimum and maximum age you need to be to take out a one day policy
The maximum vehicle value you can get cover for - as cars costing more than this will not be covered
The standard excess that is payable in the event of a claim. Here's how car insurance excess works
The average cost for a one day policy is just £42¹, but how much you pay for one day car insurance will depend on how much of a risk the insurance company considers you to be.
So the younger you are or the less experienced you are, could mean you end up paying more than an older driver.
There are things you can do to bring the cost down, such as paying a higher up front higher excess and choosing a less valuable or less powerful car.
If you need short-term cover for longer, for example one or two months, it can be cheaper to take out then cancel an annual policy.
There are a few ways to cover yourself to drive a car in the short term.
The first is to simply take out a full insurance policy then cancel it later. However, with cancellation fees of as much as £70, this will generally cost more than a one day policy.
The second is to be added as a named driver to a policy already existing on the car. However, there can be a policy alteration charge for this and it could see the policy rise in cost if you are deemed a riskier than the current drivers.
The final option is to use a "drive any cars" clause if you have one on another policy. This will mean you're legal to drive the car, but is generally restricted to third-party only cover. So any damage to the car itself will not be covered while you are behind the wheel.
These also often come with restrictions about your age and profession that can see some drivers excluded.
|1 day car insurance
|Added as named driver
|Drive any car clause
|Cover level
|Fully comprehensive
|Same as the main policy
|Third party only
|No claims impact
|None
|Yes - but on their policy
|Yes
|Age restriction
|No
|No
|Over-25s
|Work restrictions
|No
|No
|Some jobs excluded
|Car restrictions
|Limited by value
|No
|No
"One day car insurance can be a great option if you need to drive someone else's car for a short period - especially as you can generally sign up in a few minutes.
"Just be aware that the cheapest one day car insurance quote isn't always the best one - so make sure you check it's the best policy for your needs first. Breakdown cover, for example, is often an option extra rather than included as standard."
It is illegal to drive in the UK without insurance it and you could face a fixed fine, six points on your licence and your car being seized and destroyed.
Yes you can get temporary, or short term, car insurance that can last from one day up to three months. Here is when you should consider short term car insurance.
It is the amount you have to pay towards any claim you make. Find out how car insurance excess works here.
Yes, you can check if a car has a valid insurance policy in place through the Motor Insurance Database (MID).
You're likely to see more quotes if you have several years' driving experience and a full UK licence, but there are specialist providers out there that offer temporary car insurance to those with less experience or different licence types, and other providers that cover learner drivers.
If you have points on your driving licence, previous motoring convictions or a history of several insurance claims, you might find it difficult to get temporary insurance cover, but it's worth shopping around as some providers will be happy to cover you.
Most insurers also apply limitations on the value of the car and will usually cover drivers for cars worth up to £50,000.
It can cover damage to your and another driver's car after an accident. It can also cover theft, vandalism, fire and more.
Most short-term car insurance policies will include fully comprehensive cover, although some insurers may be able to offer third party or third party, fire and theft cover.
Comprehensive cover will typically include: loss or damage caused by vandalism, theft or fire; damage to the car in an accident; accident recovery and repair;
legal cover in case of death or injury to other people; legal cover for damage to other people's cars or property.
Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.Read More
How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain allRead More
This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.Read More
By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 23 August 2021