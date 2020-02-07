One day car insurance

There are a few ways to cover yourself to drive a car in the short term.

The first is to simply take out a full insurance policy then cancel it later. However, with cancellation fees of as much as £70, this will generally cost more than a one day policy.

The second is to be added as a named driver to a policy already existing on the car. However, there can be a policy alteration charge for this and it could see the policy rise in cost if you are deemed a riskier than the current drivers.

The final option is to use a "drive any cars" clause if you have one on another policy. This will mean you're legal to drive the car, but is generally restricted to third-party only cover. So any damage to the car itself will not be covered while you are behind the wheel.

These also often come with restrictions about your age and profession that can see some drivers excluded.