Last updated: 4 February, 2021

What is multi car insurance?

Multi car insurance is designed for people who have more than one car in the household.

Sometimes, you can benefit from a discount if you get a multi car policy. But that's not always the case, so it can be a good idea to check.

A multi car policy can also be a lot easier to manage than having lots of separate policies. You'll have one insurer for everything, and all the renewals will take place at the same time, which many people find convenient.

Multi car insurance policies are designed to cover two or more cars and offer a further discount for each car added.

Can I add more cars to the multi car insurance policy at any time?

Yes. If you have existing policies for some of your cars that you don't want to cancel, you can just add them whenever your existing policies expire. The same applies if you buy a new car - you can add it at any time.

Your multi car insurance policy renewal date will be the date that you first began the multi car insurance policy.

You can usually add up to five cars to one policy.

Can multicar insurance save you money?

Multicar insurance policies are designed to cover two or more cars and offer a discount for each car added.

You'll often get a good deal on a multi car insurance policy, but it's not always the case. It can sometimes be cheaper to shop around and get individual quotes from different providers. It's a good idea to do your research and work out which option is cheaper overall.

This guide gives an example of how separate deals can sometimes be cheaper than multi car insurance cover.

How to save with multi car insurance

Who can be insured on a multi car insurance policy?

Most multicar policies will only cover cars that are registered to the same household. This means that a multi car insurance policy can be a good option for:

Families with several drivers

Couples with a car each

A person with a second car.

Some policies will cover drivers living at different addresses, but not all. You might be looking for this kind of policy if you're a couple that lives separately, or if your child is living away at university.

Most policies cover up to five drivers. Sometimes, you can find policies that cover up to 10 drivers.

How to find the right multi car policy

The best way to find the right policy is to compare multi car insurance policies. This will give you the deals available in the market and then you can choose the policy that suits you best.

You cannot get quotes for multi car insurance on aggregator comparison sites, so use our table above to get several multi car quotes so you can find the best deal for you.

You should also compare individual policies for each driver, because this could work out to be the cheapest way to get cover.

What information do you need to share to get multi car insurance?

When you get quotes for multi car insurance, you'll need to share information about the cars and the drivers.

This could include:

What the cars are (including number plate, name, model, mileage)

Existing renewal dates

Name of each driver

Address of each driver

Date of birth of each driver

Previous claims for each driver

Driving convictions for each driver

No claims bonus for each driver

What level of cover you want

Any 'extras' you want to add to the policy, such as breakdown cover.

What's a linked multi car policy?

You might find that there are two types of multi car policy available to you.

Most commonly, people have multi car cover all on one, single policy. The cover is the same for all the drivers on the policy.

You can also get a linked multi car policy, which is where your multi car insurance is made up of several, individual policies. Each policy has different cover and benefits. One person might just have third-party, fire and theft cover with added breakdown cover. Another person might have fully comprehensive insurance.

What are the pros and cons of multi car insurance?

As with any type of insurance, multi car insurance comes with pros and cons.

The pros include:

Convenience - having just one policy can be easier to manage

You can sometimes get a discount.

The cons include:

It can be more expensive if you've got one person on the policy with little experience, or someone who has made multiple claims, or has motoring convictions

If one person claims, it could make the policy more expensive in the future

If you pay for your insurance annually, it can feel like a big expense to insure several cars all at once.

Can you get add-ons with multi car insurance?

Yes, as with any insurance, you can pay more to get additional features on your insurance.

This could include things like: