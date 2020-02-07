<Multi car insurance

Compare multi car insurance

Insure more than one vehicle on the same policy or with the same insurer and you could get a multi car discount.

  • Get a free quote in minutes
  • Compare and find great multi car insurance deals from leading providers
  • Money.co.uk's service is simple, fast, reliable and at no extra cost to you
Compare deals

Compare multi car insurance from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

Direct Line Logo
Aviva inline logo

How to compare multi car insurance

1

Enter your details

Enter a few details as this helps us help you to find the right multi car insurance so that we can provide our best quotes. If you're a household with more than one vehicle, you may be thinking about getting multi car insurance. We can help with that.

2

Compare quotes

We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Multi-car insurance covers multiple cars under one policy with a single provider. You'll get all the benefits of standard car insurance.

3

Apply and save

Review all the details and simply pick the best multi car insurance deal for you and apply. Some policies will have a limit on the number of cars or drivers they can cover, so check for this if you have a large household or a lot of cars.


View multi car insurance providers

6 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Aviva MultiCar Insurance (Comprehensive)
Cover available
Courtesy car & windscreen
Policy types available
Comprehensive
Discounts
No claims & multi car
10% off with Aviva Multicar when you insure 2 or more cars. Discount doesn't apply to optional extras. Up to 5 vehicles can be insured under one policy and must be registered at the same address. Discount might be removed or changed at any time.
Eligibility
Available Direct
Available Online
Minimum Age17 years
Maximum Age84 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal

Compare another type of car insurance

Last updated: 4 February, 2021

What is multi car insurance?

Multi car insurance is designed for people who have more than one car in the household.

Sometimes, you can benefit from a discount if you get a multi car policy. But that's not always the case, so it can be a good idea to check.

A multi car policy can also be a lot easier to manage than having lots of separate policies. You'll have one insurer for everything, and all the renewals will take place at the same time, which many people find convenient.

Multi car insurance policies are designed to cover two or more cars and offer a further discount for each car added.

Can I add more cars to the multi car insurance policy at any time?

Yes. If you have existing policies for some of your cars that you don't want to cancel, you can just add them whenever your existing policies expire. The same applies if you buy a new car - you can add it at any time.

Your multi car insurance policy renewal date will be the date that you first began the multi car insurance policy.

You can usually add up to five cars to one policy.

Can multicar insurance save you money?

Multicar insurance policies are designed to cover two or more cars and offer a discount for each car added.

You'll often get a good deal on a multi car insurance policy, but it's not always the case. It can sometimes be cheaper to shop around and get individual quotes from different providers. It's a good idea to do your research and work out which option is cheaper overall.

This guide gives an example of how separate deals can sometimes be cheaper than multi car insurance cover.

How to save with multi car insurance

Who can be insured on a multi car insurance policy?

Most multicar policies will only cover cars that are registered to the same household. This means that a multi car insurance policy can be a good option for:

  • Families with several drivers

  • Couples with a car each

  • A person with a second car.

Some policies will cover drivers living at different addresses, but not all. You might be looking for this kind of policy if you're a couple that lives separately, or if your child is living away at university.

Most policies cover up to five drivers. Sometimes, you can find policies that cover up to 10 drivers.

How to find the right multi car policy

The best way to find the right policy is to compare multi car insurance policies. This will give you the deals available in the market and then you can choose the policy that suits you best.

You cannot get quotes for multi car insurance on aggregator comparison sites, so use our table above to get several multi car quotes so you can find the best deal for you.

You should also compare individual policies for each driver, because this could work out to be the cheapest way to get cover.

What information do you need to share to get multi car insurance?

When you get quotes for multi car insurance, you'll need to share information about the cars and the drivers.

This could include:

  • What the cars are (including number plate, name, model, mileage)

  • Existing renewal dates

  • Name of each driver

  • Address of each driver

  • Date of birth of each driver

  • Previous claims for each driver

  • Driving convictions for each driver

  • No claims bonus for each driver

  • What level of cover you want

  • Any 'extras' you want to add to the policy, such as breakdown cover.

What's a linked multi car policy?

You might find that there are two types of multi car policy available to you.

Most commonly, people have multi car cover all on one, single policy. The cover is the same for all the drivers on the policy.

You can also get a linked multi car policy, which is where your multi car insurance is made up of several, individual policies. Each policy has different cover and benefits. One person might just have third-party, fire and theft cover with added breakdown cover. Another person might have fully comprehensive insurance.

What are the pros and cons of multi car insurance?

As with any type of insurance, multi car insurance comes with pros and cons.

The pros include:

  • Convenience - having just one policy can be easier to manage

  • You can sometimes get a discount.

The cons include:

  • It can be more expensive if you've got one person on the policy with little experience, or someone who has made multiple claims, or has motoring convictions

  • If one person claims, it could make the policy more expensive in the future

  • If you pay for your insurance annually, it can feel like a big expense to insure several cars all at once.

Can you get add-ons with multi car insurance?

Yes, as with any insurance, you can pay more to get additional features on your insurance.

This could include things like:

  • Roadside assistance - to help you if you break down

  • Courtesy car - to keep you on the road while your car's out of action

  • Windscreen repair - for if your windscreen is chipped or cracked

  • Personal injury cover - so you'd get compensation if you were injured in a traffic accident, even if you were at fault

  • Emergency helpline - so you'll have 24-hour access to support.

Multi car insurance FAQs

About our car insurance comparison

Explore car insurance guides

See more guides
EV

How driving an electric vehicle can save you money

Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.

Read More
Disabled driver, woman, wheelchair

Disabled drivers' car insurance rules explained

How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain all

Read More
Footballers kicking ball

How your occupation effects your car insurance premium

This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.

Read More

Why compare car insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

Car Insurance Comparison

Car insurance for 18 year olds

Car insurance for new drivers

Car insurance for over 70s

Car insurance for over 80s

Classic car insurance

Low deposit car insurance

One day car insurance

One month car insurance

Over 60 car insurance

Short term European car insurance

Temporary car insurance for 18 year olds

Temporary car insurance under 21

Under 21 car insurance

Under 25 car insurance