Public and employer's liability insurance covers you if anything happens to staff or customers on your premises. Compare policy options to get protection from compensation or legal claims.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Tell us about your business
Simply enter information about what you need covered. By providing accurate information we can help signpost the right public and employer's liability insurance for your business.
2
Compare your options
A cheap public and employer's liability insurance deal might catch your eye however to ensure that you're best protected check the terms of the cover to ensure that it matches your business needs.
3
Apply and save
Monthly or annual payment is an option however you can typically get a cheaper public and employer's liability insurance policy by paying up front. Once you'd decided on the supplier you want simply apply for the cover.