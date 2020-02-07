<Business contents insurance

Compare business contents insurance

Protect your business goods and equipment from loss, theft or breakages so you can keep running smoothly. Compare policies that could cover everything within your business premises.

  • Improved chances of finding a great business contents insurance deal by comparing a range of companies
  • Get quotes for business contents insurance in under 5 minutes
  • Money.co.uk's service is simple, fast, reliable and is offered at no charge
Get quote
Ad
Get an Instant Quote

Five-star rated monthly cover for thousands of business types, from software developers to manufacturers - and everything in between.

Buy now

Rated 4.8 on Trustpilot (02/03/21). Cover includes public liability, professional indemnity, business contents & more.

Compare business contents insurance from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons


How to compare business contents insurance

1

Tell us what you want to insure

Ensuring that the information is accurate will ensure you're not overpaying and will allow us to provide our best business contents insurance quotes.

2

Compare your options

You might have a cheap deal for goods insurance catch your eye however it's important to check through to make sure that the cover offered meets your business needs.

3

Apply and save

Monthly and annual payment options are available and paying for the policy upfront in many cases means a cheaper deal for business contents cover. Once you have selected the provider simply apply for the policy.