Sony Xperia L4 deals

Should I buy the Sony Xperia L4?

It’s cheap - really cheap - but this is both a blessing and a curse. At first glance, it’s hard to see where Sony has cut corners to bring the price down. The 21:9 screen is decent enough, the design doesn’t do anything to offend but its innards are where the phone underperforms. Unfortunately the processor chosen hasn’t got enough grunt, the battery life is a little too short but you should manage to take decent shots with the thing.

Sony Xperia L4: About the hardware

Sony has got the basics right. The 21:9 screen is 6.26 inches in size and is flanked by a plastic back and sides. There’s a 3.5mm jack on board which will please many, while the inclusion of a microSD lost is also welcomed. When it comes to its processor, though, the chip is underpowered and while the screen, shape wise, may be built for movies it’s just 720p.

Sony Xperia L4 key features

Dimensions: 159 x 71 x 8.7 mm (6.26 x 2.80 x 0.34 in)

Weight: 178 g (6.28 oz)

Processor: Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22

MicroSDXC slot

64GB memory

3GB RAM

Triple rear camera: 13MP, 5MP, 2MP

8MP selfie camera

3.5mm jack

3580 mAh battery

Colours: Black, Blue

Sony Xperia L4 storage

There is a mere 64GB storage on board the Sony Xperia L4. This really is the absolute minimum of storage available and while this would be an issue of its own, the storage is expandable thanks to a MicroSDXC slot. Phew.

Sony Xperia L4 battery

The Sony Xperia L4 battery is a modest 3580 mAh. You should get a day out of the thing, as the screen isn’t that much of a battery sapper. This isn’t a phone to be playing heavy duty gaming so you shouldn’t have issues here, either.

Sony Xperia L4 security

There is a fingerprint scanner on the side of the Sony Xperia L4 which means that this is a nice and secure handset. If you want to use a pass code or shape instead, then there are these options.

Sony Xperia L4 camera

The camera tech inside the Sony Xperia L4 is a shining light for the smartphone. Having a 13MP sensor is great and the extra depth sensing sensor helps with portrait shots and the like. While the zooming capabilities are extremely limited, there are modest camera specs on show here.

Other camera features include:

Rear camera:

13MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.0", PDAF

5MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), 1/5.0", 1.12µm

2MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Front camera:

8MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide)

Video

1080p / 30fps

How can you get the best Sony Xperia L4 deals?

As the Sony Xperia L4 deals is a low-cost handset, it is always worth considering if you can pay upfront for the device. If you do want to go down the contract route, then here is what to consider...

Minutes and texts: When it comes to flagship handsets, most mobile networks will provide unlimited texts and plenty of minutes. This should also be the case for low-cost handsets but this is certainly worth checking.

Data: Data allowance may be a little lower because of the Xperia L4 being a lower-cost handset but there should be decent deals out there.

Length of contract: You should be able to get a 12-month contract due to the price of this handset, so this is certainly worth inquiring about.

Sony Xperia L4 contract deals on pay monthly

There are still myriad deals available to buy the Sony Xperia L4 on a monthly contract. Pricing seems to vary wildly according to the amount of data the contract is offering but the good news is that there are some really cheap deals out there

Currently the following providers are offering deals:

EE

Sky Mobile

O2

Tesco Mobile

Sony Xperia L4 on pay as you go

According to Sony’s official site (as of January 2021) you can get the Sony Xperia L4 for £169, which is cheap for a smartphone. Because of this, it may be worth buying the phone outright and then looking for some sort of PAYG or SIM-free package.

Sony Xperia L4 pros

The biggest pro for the Sony Xperia L4 has to be the price. It’s a low-budget handset that is well made, has a 3.5mm jack and an external microSD card slot. It’s primed for video watching and the cameras on board are solid.

Sony Xperia L4 cons

The Sony Xperia L4 is underpowered and a touch underwhelming. None of the specs on show scream quality and while it’s a low-cost phone, there are handsets at the same price with better processors (you just have to look at what Samsung is doing in this price range with the Samsung Galaxy A21s).

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Sony Xperia L4 better than the Sony Xperia L3?

Sony is doing its best to understand the budget end of the smartphone market but it hasn’t quite got it right yet and it shows in both the Sony Xperia L3 and the Sony Xperia L4. At least the Xperia L4 is an upgrade in places. The biggest change is the shape and the size of the screen, the L3 packs a mere 5.7 inches with the ratio being 18:9. 0.5 inches is a big change and a welcomed one. Couple this with an added camera lens on the back of the Xperia L4 and what you have is a steady upgrade.

