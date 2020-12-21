An introduction to the Sony Xperia

Sony has been in the smartphone game a number of years now, first as Sony Ericsson, then from 2012 it was rebranded Sony Xperia when it parted ways with Ericsson.

Since then it has continued to make top-quality handsets, taking components and expertise from all areas of Sony - notably audio, gaming and camera technology - and adding these features to some of the best phones around.

Sony doesn’t just make high-end handsets. There are Sony Xperia deals to suit every pocket, from the budget-minded L range to more premium models like the Xperia 5 II.

Sony phones: features

The following features are of particular note for those seeking Sony phone deals:

Bravia TV screen technology

4K HDR display

Slow-motion video recording

Water resistance

Exmor R camera lenses

Sony mobile phone deals: the Xperia range

Sony phones feature everything from slow-motion video recording to cinematic HDR displays, but the specific specs can vary widely between models. What they all tend to have in common is a focus on entertainment, with Sony’s technology being used to enhance media consumption, whether that’s films, TV, music or games.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most popular models from the Xperia range.

Sony Xperia 1 II

A new and improved version of the Xperia 1, the Xperia 1 II – which is pronounced one mark two - was released in May 2020. It takes all the features of the Xperia 1 and gives them an extra boost, with a bigger battery and more storage. It also features a 4K display with a 21:9 resolution.

6.5-inch screen

3849 x 1644 resolution

256GB internal storage

8GB RAM

4,000mAh battery

12MP/12MP/12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Sony Xperia 5 II

This phone is one of the latest Sony Xperia handsets (released in October 2020) and comes with a notchless screen, some stunning camera technology and an all-important 3.5mm jack. This is important as there is Sony Hi-Res Audio compatibility on board. Couple this with a 21:9 screen that’s great for movie watching and what you have is a very desirable phone.

6.1-inch screen

2520 x 1080 resolution

128GB internal storage

8GB RAM

4000mAh battery

12MP/12MP/12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Sony Xperia 1

Released in June 2019, the Xperia 1 is a step up from the Xperia X. It’s far more powerful, with a triple rear camera and an impressive chipset. Designed with a 21:9 screen, the Xperia 1 also comes with a film-making app to inspire creativity.

6.5-inch screen

3840 x 1644 resolution

64GB/128GB internal storage

6MB RAM

3,330mAh battery

12MP/12MP/12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Sony Xperia 5

For those who find a 6.5-inch screen overwhelming, there’s the Sony Xperia 5. Released in October 2019, it’s essentially a smaller version of the Xperia 1. The resolution isn’t quite as dense as the Xperia 1’s, but it still boasts 449 pixels per inch, so it’s not a significant decrease.

6.1-inch screen

2520 x 1080 resolution

128GB storage

6GB RAM

3,140mAh battery

12MP/12MP/12MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Sony Xperia 10 II

This mid-range smartphone was released in 2020 and offers 21:9 OLED display and IP65/68 dust and water resistance. If you are looking for an affordable handset and that has a triple lens setup and great movie-watching options then the Sony Xperia 10 II is the phone for you.

6.0-inch/21:9 screen

2520 x 1080 resolution

128GB storage

4GB RAM

3600mAh battery

12MP/8MP/8MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Sony Xperia XZ3

If you are looking at the Sony Xperia 1 and 5 range but feel they are a little on the pricey side, then the XZ range is a really nice substitute. With the Sony Xperia XZ3 you get an OLED screen and, as it’s a Sony phone, a great camera array. There’s also things like 4K video recording on board, which is great for the price.

6.0-inch screen

2880 x 1440 resolution

64GB internal storage

4GB RAM

3330 mAh battery

19MP rear camera

13MP front camera

Sony Xperia XZ2

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is a slight step down from the XZ2 range. It has a Full HD screen and some decent specs, including 4K recording, 19MP rear camera and is HDR compatible. There is also a Compact and Premium version of the XZ2 available which offer a smaller screen and better specs respectively.

5.7-inch screen

2160 x 1080 resolution

64GB internal storage

4GB RAM

3180 mAh battery

19MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Sony Xperia 10

With Hi-Res audio compatibility, a 21:9 screen and a 13MP and 5MP dual camera system, the Sony Xperia 10 is a fun and powerful device. It’s a little under-powered in the processor stakes, so if you like the look of this handset, then maybe look to the more powerful Sony Xperia 10 Plus.

6-inch/21:9 display

2520 x 1080 resolution

3GB RAM

64GB internal storage

2870 mAh battery

3MP/5MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Sony Xperia L4

At the more affordable end of the spectrum is the Xperia L4, which was released in May 2020 and features among the cheapest Sony Xperia deals. Despite its wallet-friendly price, the L4 doesn’t skimp on technology. Like other premium handsets, it offers an ultra-wide camera and 21:9 aspect ratio screen.

6.2-inch display

1680 x 720 resolution

3.5mm headphone socket

3,580mAh battery

64GB storage

3GB RAM

13MP/5MP/2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Sony Xperia deals - availability

There’s no shortage of options to consider for those searching for Sony Xperia deals. At the time of writing, in December 2020, most major operators are offering pay-monthly and SIM-only deals, as well as pay-as-you-go options. Some of the main networks offering Sony Xperia contracts include:

EE

Vodafone

O2

Sky Mobile

iD Mobile

Virgin Mobile

Sony Xperia deal prices

Prices vary depending on several factors, including:

Phone type

Contract length

Data allowance

The cost of buying a Sony Xperia outright depends on the model you choose. At the cheaper end of the spectrum is the Sony Xperia L4, which is priced at £169 in December 2020, while the new Xperia 1 II will set purchasers back £1,099.

What are the best Sony Xperia contract types?

Like other phone ranges, Xperia contracts come in all shapes and sizes, although they do fall into a few different categories. Let’s break it down:

Sony Xperia contract deals on pay-monthly

Pay-monthly contracts spread the cost of a Sony Xperia phone over time, which can be a good option for premium handsets like the Xperia 5 II or Xperia 1 II handset.

Monthly prices start from as little as £15 per month but can swing up towards £40 for newer models.

Data allowance is another issue for those who like to spend a lot of time online.

Contract length is also worth reviewing. Some plans last 24 months or longer. It can be difficult to switch mid-contract, so keep this in mind.

Pay-monthly contracts often come with a few extra little bonuses or perks as part of the plan.

EE’s Sony deals often include free BT Sport and Apple Music subscriptions. EE also offers roaming in 53 locations, which is a bonus for frequent travellers.

O2’s Sony Xperia contracts give you roaming in 47 EU destinations. Many also include priority booking at O2 venues, as well as access to 7,000 Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the UK. This is handy for those who are often away from their home broadband.

Vodafone Xperia deals give customers 14 days to change their minds if the network doesn’t live up to its promise. Vodafone also includes the VeryMe rewards app for extra discounts.

Sony Xperia contract deals on PAYG

For those who prefer the freedom of paying for data and minutes as they use them, there are pay-as-you-go Sony Xperia contracts available from EE, Three and O2.

PAYG subscribers on these Sony Xperia plans need to buy a phone upfront, just as they would with any SIM-only plan. However, the difference between a PAYG and a SIM-only plan is that the former doesn’t commit you to pay a set monthly amount. Instead, customers top up their balance as needed. For light users, this can be a better deal.

Sony Xperia deals FAQ

What are the cheapest Sony phones?

The most affordable phones in the Xperia range are found in the L Series. As of July 2020, the most recent model was the Sony Xperia L4, priced at £169. Despite its relatively low price, it still includes key Sony features like an HD display and triple-lens camera. The latest L Series phone also offers a fingerprint scanner and a 6.2-inch screen.

Is Sony right for me?

Maybe. The Sony Xperia is marketed towards those who:

Enjoy watching videos or playing games on their phone

Want to choose from a wide selection of handsets

Appreciate quick, responsive processing

Like to take photos and record video

With Sony phones, the priority is always on entertainment, from cinematic screens to HD audio. The Sony Xperia design studio is also prolific and releases multiple phone models each year. This means customers have a lot of choices when comparing Sony deals.

Which Sony Xperia phone has the best camera?

Although Sony phones are known for their high-quality cameras, the Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 1 II particularly stand out in this regard. Both offer triple rear cameras, with 12MP options in the main, wide-angle and telephoto lenses. There’s also a good 8MP front camera.

Rear camera apertures are f/1.5 and f/2.4, letting in plenty of light for perfect shots even in dim lighting. However, where this camera really impresses is in its video capabilities. These enable users to shoot 21:9 footage using a wide range of manual controls and colour profiles.

Are Sony Xperia phones waterproof?

Some are, but not all. Most of the more recent Xperia phones have an IP68 rating, which means they are designed to withstand short periods submerged in shallow water. However, it’s best to keep these phones dry where possible.

Do Sony Xperia phones work with 5G?

As of December 2020, the Xperia phones configured to work with 5G is the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II. Before you take the plunge and purchase any 5G phone, you should find out if 5G is available in your area. This high-speed network is in the process of being rolled out, so if it’s not available near you yet, it could be soon. By then, there may be more Xperia phones compatible with 5G.

How can I find the best Sony Xperia contract?

The best contract takes several factors into account, including price, contract length and the phone itself. Those opting to purchase a cheaper handset outright could save money with a pay-as-you-go or SIM-only deal. Those interested in newer models, including the Sony Xperia 1 II, could consider refurbished phone deals as they become available. Using a comparison website to review phone deals can help save time by showing phone and contract details side by side.