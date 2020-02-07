Sony XPERIA 5 II deals

Sony XPERIA 5 II: about the hardware

Sony XPERIA 5 II is the latest flagship from Sony and sees the company strengthen its AV credentials, creating a phone that caters for both movie lovers and gamers, thanks to its superb screen. It’s a smaller variant of the Sony XPERIA 1 II but this more compact body strengthens it as a handset, even though it is on the premium end when it comes to price.

The all-important screen is thinner than most phones, with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is 6.1-inch OLED and has a 120Hz refresh rate. This rounded off with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM and a decent 4,000mAh battery.

Sony XPERIA 5 II key features

The key feature of the Sony XPERIA 5 II is undoubtedly the screen. The shape of it defines the phone - it’s longer and thinner than most of its rivals, due to Sony choosing a 21:9-inch aspect ratio (Sony calls it CinemaWide). It’s a screen favoured by moviemakers and one that makes games look stunning, too.

The screen is a 6.1-inch display. The panel is OLED and it comes with a best-in-class 120Hz refresh rate. A refresh rate of this size means smoother scrolling, better movie watching and the transition between apps and the like is much slicker. It is a bit of a battery hog, though, so it’s good news you can set the display to 60Hz as well. Alongside this refresh rate is a high 240Hz touch scanning rate. This makes it one of the most responsive phones around and ideal for gaming.

Here are some of the key features on the Sony XPERIA 5 II:

Dimensions: 158 x 68 x 8 mm

Weight: 163 g

Display: 6.1" 21:9 CinemaWide - FHD+ HDR OLED (2520x1080)

120Hz Refresh rate

240Hz Motion blur reduction / 240Hz touch scanning rate

Triple lens camera: 12MP (Wide), 12MP (Ultra-wide), 12MP (Telephoto)

Front Camera: 8MP

HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo

High-Resolution Audio

PS4 Remote Play

3.5 mm audio jack

8GB RAM

128GB storage

Expandable storage (up to 1TB)

Android 10

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

5G

Battery: 4000mAh

Sony XPERIA 5 II battery

The Sony Sony XPERIA 5 II has a respectable 4,000mAh which gives it enough juice for all-day use. You will get much more out of the battery if you reduce the screen refresh rate to 60Hz, which is a good option for those who are worried that the battery may not last - this is a screen rate that is on a par with phones like the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Crank it up to 120Hz and it should still last a full day, but this will be reduced if you are using the phone heavily for movie watching and gaming - two things the handset is primed for.

When it comes to charging it does support 21W rapid charging, but you get an 18W Power Delivery charger in the box. This should get the phone to 50% in around 30 minutes, though. There is no wireless charging, which is a shame.

Sony XPERIA 5 II storage

The Sony XPERIA 5 II storage capacity is 128GB. This is fine for most users and will be able to handle many of your photos and other media. The phone can shoot in 4K, so if you are planning to do that then you will want to take advantage of the handset’s expandable storage. Add in a MicroSD card and you can have up to 1TB of storage on the device, although this does come at a cost.

Sony XPERIA 5 II colours

The Sony XPERIA 5 II is available in:

Blue

Black

Sony XPERIA 5 II camera specs

Those looking for a camera phone should definitely consider the Sony XPERIA 5 II. Much like how the screen uses Sony’s expertise in the movie world, the camera takes some aspects from Sony’s Alpha range of pro-grade cameras. These features include: Real-time Eye AF which is good when trying to photograph fast-moving people or animals. There’s continuous burst shooting at up to 20fp, with added auto focus, the BIONZ X sensor is large so the phone is good for low-light shooting.

The triple lens (all 12MP) rear camera array uses ZEISS optics that have been specifically calibrated for the Xperia 5 II and feature a coating that should reduce reflection.

Here are some more camera specs for the Sony XPERIA 5 II:

Rear cameras:

Ultra-wide: 12MP, 16mm

Wide: 12MP, 24mm, f/1.7

Telephoto: 12MP, 70mm OIS Eye AF

Front camera:

8MP

Video:

4K at 120fps

Camera features:

Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals

3x Optical zoom

3x Digital zoom

HDR (High Dynamic Range) photo

Cinematography Pro

4K HDR Movie recording 24, 25, 30, 60 and 120fps slow-motion

OIS and EIS Video

Intelligent wind filter

Sony XPERIA 5 II security

The Sony XPERIA 5 II uses a fingerprint scanner (built into the display) for security. There are also the standard pin and pattern security features.

What are the best Sony XPERIA 5 II deals?

The best Sony XPERIA 5 II deal all depends on the type of contract you want to enter into. It may be that you want to slice a little of the cost of your monthly contract by paying more upfront - as of November 2020, there are options to pay as much as £215 up front for the handset. Or you might one to not to pay anything initially and rather spread more of the cost over a monthly contract. Currently, a contract of this type is around £50 per month. The XPERIA 5 II is a popular phone and the newest XPERIA to be launched, which means there are a number of networks that currently stock it as of November 2020.

When considering a new contract, it is worth asking the following questions:

Contract length: how long is the contract? And is it better to have a longer contract that will cost you less monthly, or take a shorter contract and pay a little more each month and up front?

The upfront cost: it is worth considering whether it is better to spend more upfront which should keep the monthly costs down - there are both options available with the Pixel 5

Do you get good roaming coverage for when you are traveling? Most networks offer this but worth asking, especially with Brexit looming.

Do you get free trials to apps like Netflix and Prime Video? These usually last for a year which could save you hundreds

Are there options for free data or deals? You may not find that many with the Pixel 5 but worth looking around to see what is available.

Are there any customer perks?

Will prices jump up after a year for inflation?

How much is the Sony XPERIA 5 II?

The phone costs £799. You can buy it through Sony’s official website or through a number of the carriers.

Sony XPERIA 5 II deals on pay monthly

As of November 2020, Vodafone is offering the Sony XPERIA 5 II for £26 a month, with 30GB data and a rather large £215 upfront cost. If you would rather pay nothing upfront then EE is offering the handset for £50 a month with unlimited data, O2 £46 a month with 60GB data.

The following networks currently stock the Sony XPERIA 5 II:

Vodafone

O2

EE

Virgin Mobile

Sony XPERIA 5 II on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the Sony XPERIA 5 II, then this means that you will be able to get a PAYG contract. The phone costs £799

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

Sony XPERIA 5 II accessories

There are a number of accessories that you can get for the Sony XPERIA 5 II. These include:

WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Official Sony Xperia 5 II Style Cover Stand Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Sony XPERIA 5 II use 5G?

Yes. The Sony XPERIA 5 II is a 5G phone by Sony. It isn’t the first XPERIA phone to have 5G, as the Sony Xperia 1 II also comes with 5G.

Is it worth buying a Sony XPERIA 5 II?

This is an expensive handset but the technology Sony has packed into it is impressive. Using the expertise from other areas of its business (AV, gaming, cameras) Sony has cherry picked some fantastic features for the Sony XPERIA 5 II.

Arguably there is no better phone out there for movie watching, its motion smoothing is great for games and when it comes to audio, its High Res smarts are at the fore. Using some of Sony’s Alpha camera tech for its lenses and camera features is a real boon, too.

Marc Chacksfield, editor of Shortlist.com and contributor to sites including TechRadar and Tom's Guide UK, says:

"Sony has created the ultimate entertainment phone with the Sony Xperia 5 II. It's a sleek-looking handset as well, and cut-price compared to the other Xperias on offer. The only big feature missing is wireless charging - not a deal breaker, but if this phone had it, then it would be top of our recommendation list." Marc Chacksfield, Shortlist.com Editor-In-Chief

Is the Sony XPERIA 5 II better than the Samsung Galaxy S20?

The Sony XPERIA 5 II and Samsung Galaxy S20 are on a par when it comes to imaging and screen technology. Sony’s phone is a rather unique shape thanks to its 21:9 screen which may put people off. And the Samsung Galaxy S20 range comes with wireless charging. Both phones are outstanding at what they deliver, though, so it may well come down to your preference in the manufacturer. We will say that Sony has nowhere near the market share of Samsung in the phone market, but that isn’t a reflection on the quality of the Sony XPERIA 5 II.

Is the Sony XPERIA 5 II water-resistant?

Yes, the Sony XPERIA 5 II has IP68 certification so is water resistant to a point.

