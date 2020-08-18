Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deals

Samsung Z Flip - about the hardware

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s second stab at a foldable phone and was first launched in February 2020. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy Fold (and its successor) fold like a book, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a clamshell design, reminiscent of the classic flip phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is made out of foldable glass and is a premium handset. Underneath the innovative casing there’s the latest 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor on board and it uses Android 10 as its operating system.

The design means that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is two sizes effectively. When it is folded, it’s just 87.4mm in size. When it’s flipped the size of the device changes to 167.3mm with a screen that measures 6.7 inches diagonally.

Since its launch, there has been the addition of a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition to the line-up.

Marc Chacksfield, editor of Shortlist.com and contributor to sites including TechRadar, has used the Z Flip and says:

"I'm a sucker for a foldable phone and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of the most stylish yet. Folding out to create a fantastic 6.7-inch display, this is a handset that is something of a show-stopper. While you'll use it more once it's flipped, it's a great little device when folded, with its small screen ideal for scrolling through WhatsApp messages and the like." Marc Chacksfield, Shortlist.com Editor-In-Chief

Samsung Z Flip: key features

Android 10 OS

Flexible glass screen

6.7-inch display

21:9 Infinity Flex display

12MP/12MP dual rear camera

10MP front selfie camera

4K UHD video recording

256GB internal storage

8GB RAM

Wireless power-sharing

3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: key differences

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip isn’t Samsung’s first attempt at a modern flip phone. The Galaxy Fold came first and its latest (as of October 2020) is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Z Flip and Z Fold 2 have clear differences, both in appearance and specs. This starts with the basic design of the two models: while the Z Flip employs a horizontal hinge, the Z Fold 2 opens like a book, with a vertical hinge. Once opened, the Z Fold 2 is larger with a 7.6-inch screen in comparison to the smaller 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of the Z Flip.

The Z Flip has more flexibility. It’s designed to stay open so that you can use it as a screen to watch content, rather than holding it like a book. The two phones have more in common performance-wise, with near-identical Qualcomm chipsets and graphics performance. The Fold offers more storage and memory – 512GB and 12GB RAM respectively – but it also comes with a higher price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: storage solutions

There is one storage option for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: 265GB. This is a generous amount and means you will be able to download hundreds of apps, thousands of music tracks and have plenty of room for all of those important pictures.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does allow 4K video shooting and this may be where you start to fill up the storage. On average three minutes at this quality will take up around 1GB of space. But there is plenty of storage here and you’ll be pushed to fill it.

Unlike most other Samsung Galaxy phones, the Z Flip doesn’t have an external SD card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: battery capacity

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 3,300mAh battery, which is powerful enough to keep the phone charged throughout the day on normal use.

It is important to note that, like other devices in the Galaxy range, it also comes with a fast-charge feature that allows it to go from zero to full in under two hours. The fast charging Samsung uses is 15W and we have started to see faster charging phones come into the market, from the likes of OnePlus and Google.

Power-sharing is also available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. This reverse wireless charging feature enables you to top up power as required from similarly enabled devices. It also means you can charge QI-supported devices on the back of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: colour choices

The phone is widely available in two colours:

Mirror Purple

Mirror Black

There’s also a gold version in some regions, along with a limited edition Thom Browne model with the designer’s signature red-white-and-blue colour scheme.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: camera specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip may not have the best camera specs, compared to some other flagships, but this Samsung flip phone has a unique design, making it an intriguing choice as a camera phone.

Its design means that you use it as a tripod in ‘Flex Mode’ to capture shake-free videos and selfies – just put it on a solid surface, with its lens pointing at the subject to get a steady image. This is also good for long exposure shots.

With just two rear camera lenses, the Z Flip lags behind other Galaxy models, especially the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 with its four cameras and 108MP wide-angle lens. The two cameras are very capable, though. The main one has optical image stabilisation while the ultra-wide variant means that you can get more into the shot so is ideal for landscape photography.

It does have many of the software features found on the flagship Galaxy devices, including: Super Slow-mo, Live Focus and HDR functionality.

Key camera specs include:

Dual rear camera (12MP + 12MP)

10MP front selfie camera

Live on-screen editing

16:9 widescreen videos

Portrait mode

Panorama mode

Live Focus mode

Super slow-mo mode

Digital zoom up to 8x

4K UHD video recording at 60 fps

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: security features

There’s an abundance of security features on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. For a start, there’s a built-in fingerprint scanner, which is situated on the side of the device. Facial recognition technology is also on board but this only works when the phone is fully unfolded. There’s also the use of password and pattern protection.

As with other Samsung devices, Samsung Knox technology helps keep your phone’s data safe with automatic encryption and myriad other security features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deals availability

Launched in February 2020, the Galaxy Z Flip is widely available from many major networks. At the time of writing, in October 2020, you can find pay-monthly deals from the following UK networks:

EE

Vodafone

O2

Three

The 5G version of the phone is also available to purchase directly from the manufacturer’s website, either in monthly instalments or with a one-time payment.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deals?

Naturally, one of the first things to consider when comparing Galaxy Z Flip deals is price. We’ll look at typical prices for pay-monthly deals below, but you should also weigh up the following factors if you decide to get the Galaxy Z Flip.

Data allowance: you can find Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deals with anything from 5GB to unlimited data. If you spend a lot of time online and away from Wi-Fi, you should probably consider plans at the higher end of the spectrum.

Contract length: pay-monthly plans last between 12 and 48 months, with an average term of 24 months. Consider whether you can commit to regular monthly payments for the duration of the contract. It can be difficult to switch networks mid-contract unless there’s a problem with your coverage.

Network coverage: be sure that the operator provides a reliable service in your postcode and the areas you frequent. The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip isn’t configured for 5G coverage but is compatible with 4G, which is available in most parts of the country. There is a new version of the handset that is 5G ready, called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Inclusive perks: cashback offers, subscription services and entertainment discounts are just a few of the freebies that may form part of a mobile phone deal. Shop around to find a deal with something you value.

Bundled services: if you’re currently a broadband or TV customer, find out if your supplier also offers mobile phone services. If so, you might be able to take advantage of a bundled package at a lower rate.

The best Samsung Z Flip deals will factor in all these elements.

How expensive are Samsung Galaxy Z Flip deals?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a premium foldable phone and this comes with a high price tag to match its high-end specs. As of October 2020, the handset was no longer available to buy straight from the Samsung store but the 5G version of the phone is available. A SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G from the manufacturer costs £1,300. However, you can always spread the cost out by taking out a pay-monthly contract. These start at around £60 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip contract: pay-monthly

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip isn’t a budget phone, so for many people, it will make sense to spread the cost of the handset out over a series of monthly payments. Pay-monthly contracts are available from several major networks in the UK, from around £60 per month.

When comparing pay-monthly details, don’t forget to take the upfront costs into account, particularly as these can be hundreds of pounds. Paying more upfront can reduce your monthly payments or shorten your contract, so it’s worth considering if you want a lower monthly expenditure or prefer not to be locked into a long contract.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip contract: pay-as-you-go

Pay-as-you-go plans are an option if you can pay for your Z Flip phone upfront. You then only need to top up your phone with data allowances, texts and minutes as needed. There’s usually a £10 minimum for credit top-ups. Another option is to go SIM-only, in which case you pay a small set monthly amount for your phone usage, rather than including the cost of the phone in this payment plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: accessories

There are a number of accessories you can get for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Here are some of the best available:

Galaxy Watch Active2

Samsung Gear S3

Samsung Galaxy Watch S3

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

What’s in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip box?

Device

Data Cable

Travel Adapter

Ejection Pin

USB Connector (OTG)

Quick Start Guide

Clear Cover

Earphones (USB Type-C) with sound by AKG

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: frequently asked questions

What are the Z Flip’s dimensions?

The Z Flip’s size depends on whether it’s open or closed. When open, the dimensions are 167.3mm x 73.6mm. When closed, it’s a smaller 87.4mm x 73.6mm. Overall, it’s quite compact and lightweight, at just 183 grams.

How does the foldable screen work?

Foldable glass might seem like an impossible prospect, but this device makes it work. The trick is to make the glass so ultra-thin that it retains a degree of flexibility. The Samsung Z Flip is crafted with a flexible Dynamic AMOLED screen, with glass thin enough to fold in two. It’s equally durable and slim, so that it can withstand being folded and unfolded.

Can you see the fold?

Yes you can but it is not as noticeable as it is on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. There is a slight crease that can be seen from certain angles and in direct sunlight. You shouldn’t worry about durability, though, as Samsung has tested the folding capabilities of the phone over 200,000 times.

Is the Z Flip waterproof?

No, unlike most other Samsung Galaxy phones, the Z Flip isn’t water-resistant. Although it may be durable enough to withstand the occasional drop, you’ll want to keep it protected on rainy days or near open bodies of water.

Is the Z Flip worth the price?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of the premium phones on the market right now and its value for money all depends on how you view the fact that it is foldable. There currently aren’t many foldable phones on the market because the technology is difficult to achieve. Samsung is a pioneer in this field but it does come at a price.

Away from the foldability factor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a high-end screen display, making it a good choice for gamers and anyone who likes streaming film and video content.

However, at this price, there are plenty of alternatives that offer more powerful batteries and better cameras. The original Z Flip is also not suited to use with 5G networks, so if 5G is important to you, then it is worth thinking about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G version which, as of October 2020, costs £1,399.

What other phones should I consider?