Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G deals

Yes, if you are looking for a top-spec handset that marries a pro-grade camera system with big-screen functionality. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is a phone that Samsung is calling “a new chapter” in its decade-long S range. Essentially this is because it is the first S handset to come with S Pen compatibility, putting the future of the Galaxy Note range into doubt.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is something of a hybrid handset from Samsung. It takes features from both the S range and galaxy Note range, creating a handset that’s packed with productivity tools, as well as innovations in its camera and screen.
Under the hood is a Exynos 2100 chip, built by Samsung with 5G in mind this offers a performance upgrade of up to 30%, compared to previous models, it also means that there are a lot of AI features packed into this 6.8-inch device.
6.8-inch Edge QHD+
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200x1440)
Eye Comfort Shield
Dimensions: 75.6x165.1x8.9mm
Weight: 229g
Quad camera
Rear cameras (quad): Ultra 5G Wide: 12MP, Wide-angle: 108MP, Telephoto 1: 10MP (Optical 3x), Telephoto 2: 10MP (Optical 10x)
Front camera: 40MP
100X Space Zoom
12GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
16GB RAM with 512GB internal storage
Battery: 5000mAh
IP68 water resistance
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
5G
S Pen compatibility
There are a number of improvements in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21. They start with the screen size. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.8-inch screen, compared to the S21’s 6.2 inches. RAM has been upped from 8GB on the S21 to a max of 16GB on the S21 Ultra 5G. Storage has also been raised to 512GB (on the S21 Ultra 5G) compared to 256GB on the S21.
The camera on the back of the S21 Ultra 5G has also been enhanced. The S21 Ultra 5G has a quad setup (compared to the S21’s triple camera array), with an extra telephoto lens added to help with zooming - so much that the Space Zoom on the S21 Ultra 5G hits 100x, compared to 30x on the S21.
The biggest difference, however, has to be the S Pen functionality. Previously only seen on the Galaxy Note range, you can use an S Pen on the S21 Ultra 5G (sold separately) and this could mean that it is replacing the Note range entirely.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has the most advanced pro-grade camera system on any Samsung phone, coupled with a raft of new AI features that allow you to enhance the shots you have taken.
It has a quad rear camera (Ultra 5G-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) setup that features a new 108MP pro sensor.
It also allows, for the first time, the ability to shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses (including front). And, as with the new iPhone range, a 12-bit RAW file option, means this is a phone with professional camera smarts.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 5G features 100x Space Zoom, which allows you to get incredibly close to objects from a distance. This makes use of the dual-tele lens system - one optical 3x and one optical 10x.
Other camera features include:
Rear camera:
Ultra 5G Wide: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, FOV 120°
Wide-angle: 108MP Phase Detection AF, FOV 83°
Telephoto 1: 10MP Dual Pixel AF. Optical 3x, FOV 35°
Telephoto 2: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, Optical 10x, FOV 10°
100X Space Zoom Laser AF Sensor
Bright Night sensor
Improved Night mode
Front camera:
40MP
Video
4K at 60fps (across all lenses)
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is one of the most powerful smartphones around. It has a quad camera array that uses AI to enhance your photography skills and a heft 6.8-inch screen that is great for productivity, movie watching and gaming. Couple this with the S-Pen, Samsung’s variation on the stylus and what you have is a very capable smartphone that is ready and waiting for all the tasks you can throw at it.
With great power comes a great price. This is another smartphone that, as of January 2021, tops over into the £1,000 price bracket. The specs are great but they really do come at a premium. And while we are impressed with the 100x Space Zoom on paper, this feature did not work well on previous Galaxy iterations so we would advise trying the zoom before buying on this feature alone.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a battery that is 5,000mAh. On its own, this is a very capable battery but Samsung has added some AI flourishes to make sure that the battery stays strong, even after the most intensive gaming sessions. This includes the S21 Ultra 5G’s screen’s refresh rate adjusting to the content you’re viewing from 10Hz to 120Hz, ensuring the best image, whilst stretching the battery life.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has both an Ultra 5Gsonic fingerprint sensor and face recognition. It is also secured by Samsung Knox Vault.
Minutes and texts: Sometimes texting and phoning is something of an afterthought with a phone nowadays (because of the likes of WhatsApp) but it’s still crucial to get the right amount of minutes and texts that works for you.
Data: The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is 5G so making sure you have the right amount of data allowance is certainly something you should look out for when trying to find a new contract. If you are going to be doing a lot of movie streaming and downloading, then the higher the GB you can get the better. Some providers offer decent bolt-ons for their data packages so it’s worth looking out for these, too.
Length of contract: the longer the contract, the cheaper the monthly payment - this is true, but it’s worth looking at how much you will be spending in the long run because of this. If it’s hundreds more, then think about paying a little more each month and shortening the contract.
You can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in the following options:
128GB model with 12GB RAM
256GB model with 16GB RAM
512GB model with 16GB RAM
You can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in both Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.
As of January 2021, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G costs:
128GB: £1149
256GB: £1199
512GB: £1329