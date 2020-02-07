Samsung S20 Plus deals

Samsung S20 Plus overview

This handset comes packed with all the latest Samsung Galaxy features, starting with a vibrant 6.7-inch, Infinity-O edge-to-edge display. With minimal bezels, the phone is nearly all screen, which makes it perfect for viewing the content of your choice. A 120Hz refresh rate also lets you scroll without interruption.

Power lasts throughout the day and into the evening thanks to a 4,500mAh battery. There are four camera lenses, along with impressive zoom functions and large sensors.

Samsung S20 Plus key features

6.7-inch QHD Infinity-O display

10MP selfie camera

12MP + 12MP + 64MP triple-lens camera

4,500mAh battery

Wireless power-sharing

128GB or 512GB internal storage

Exynos 9990 processor

12GB RAM

Samsung S20 Plus vs. Samsung S10 Plus

Another phone worth comparing to the S20 Plus is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which was part of 2019’s generation of S-series phones. So how does the new and improved model measure up to its predecessor? To begin, both offer premium displays and polished, durable metal-and-glass builds. The differences lie beneath the surface. The S20 Plus has the Exynos 9990, which is a more powerful processor, with 12GB of RAM, while the S10 Plus has an Exynos 9820 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The S20 Plus also offers a better camera, with a greater pixel count and a higher resolution telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – storage solutions

The S20 Plus has enough internal storage to suit most users, with a choice of 128GB or 512GB. If that’s not enough, there’s also up to 1TB of expandable storage on hand if you use an SD card.

How much storage space does my Galaxy S20 Plus need?

With two storage options on offer, which is right for you? Here’s a closer look at what you can do with each option.

Choose 128GB if you:

Stream entertainment to your phone

Store a modest collection of music and photos

Download and use a variety of apps

Play games online

Choose 512GB if you:

Download more storage-hungry apps

Store films on your phone

Carry around a large collection of music and photos

And if that’s not enough, the heaviest types of users can store large media files externally using a MicroSD card to boost the storage to 1TB. This gives you plenty of freedom to download a multitude of files, including hefty videos.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – battery capacity

The S20 Plus outperforms the S20 in this department, with a 4,500mAh battery. It’s more than powerful enough to keep you charged up throughout an entire day, even with heavy use. If you forget to top it up, there’s also a handy wireless fast-charge feature that can help you boost your phone’s power in just a few minutes.

If you’re feeling generous, you can even use the S20 Plus as a powerpack for any other compatible Samsung devices in need of a top-up.

Samsung S20 Plus – colour choices

There are three colours to choose from. Choose a sleek, minimalist look or go for a pop of pastel colour. The options are:

Cosmic Black

Cosmic Gray

Cloud Blue

Some regions also offer a Cloud White variant. It’s also possible that the range of colours will be expanded in the future.

Samsung S20 Plus - camera specs

Like its sibling handsets in the S20 range, the S20 Plus boasts an impressive smartphone setup. This includes:

64MP telephoto camera

10MP main camera

12MP wide-angle camera

10M front selfie camera

8K Ultra HD video recording

Super Steady 2.0 technology

Single Take feature to capture multiple angles in a single shot

With all these features, you’ll have everything you need to take smarter snaps close to hand.

Samsung S20 Plus – security features

Unlocking your S20 Plus is a breeze as the phone includes an integrated fingerprint sensor as well as facial recognition technology. Old-school users can also opt to unlock it with a PIN code.

Like other Galaxy products, the S20 Plus is built with military-grade Samsung Knox technology, which protects your data from malware and other malicious attacks.

Samsung S20 Plus - availability

Like the rest of the S20 range, the S20 Plus was released earlier in 2020 and is widely available now. There’s a wide range of offers to choose from, so you can pick the perfect plan from networks including:

EE

Vodafone

O2

Virgin Mobile

BT Mobile

Three

iD Mobile

Sky Mobile

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals?

With so many networks offering Samsung S20 Plus deals, how can you find the best offer? You’ll want to look at price as a starting point, but there are also some additional factors to consider.

Contract terms and conditions

As with any deal, don’t neglect to read the fine print. Pay-monthly plans have a range of contract lengths, from 12 to 48 months. The average length is 24 months, and it can be difficult to switch networks mid-contract. Find out what the cancellation fees look like before you sign on the dotted line.

Data allowances

With a high-speed, powerful flagship phone like the S20 Plus, you’re going to want enough data to put it to good use. Although there are cheap deals that include 3GB of data per month, will that be enough? Be sure to look carefully not just at minutes and texts, but also at inclusive data.

Bundles and bonuses

If you’re already a TV or broadband customer of Virgin, Sky or BT, you could get a discount if you add a mobile plan to your bundle.

Another thing to keep in mind when comparing offers is any freebies that may be on offer. Is international roaming included in your deal? Are there any free subscription services? From Disney Plus to Apple Music, there are often streaming services packaged as part of mobile phone offers.

Network coverage

Find out if the network of your choice offers reliable coverage in your area. A quick postcode check can clear this up before you start your search. This is particularly important if you plan to make use of the S20 Plus’s 5G capabilities.

How expensive are Samsung S20 Plus deals?

The S20 Plus isn’t the cheapest phone on the market. It’s packed with premium features and is brand-new, so you can expect to pay more for it than phones with more modest specifications. At the time of writing in July 2020, upfront prices start at around £999. If you’re looking to spread this cost out over time, pay-monthly contracts are the best option. Typical prices are outlined below.

Samsung S20 Plus contract deals on pay-monthly

The cheapest Samsung S20 Plus pay-monthly contracts start from £15 per month, but this involves a hefty upfront cost. With no upfront fees, contracts start at £48 per month as of July 2020. There are quite a few freebies that are included in these pay-monthly plans. For example:

Three includes free roaming in over 70 destinations along with priority boarding on select airlines.

O2 offers priority ticket booking at O2 venues, as well as access to over 7,000 Wi-Fi hotspots.

EE offers the fastest 4G service in the UK, as well as free subscriptions to BT Sport and Apple Music.

Samsung S20 Plus pay-as-you-go deals

If you can afford to pay £999 to buy an S20 Plus, you have more freedom and flexibility. This includes PAYG (pay-as-you-go) deals and SIM-only plans.

Pay-as-you-go lets you top up your phone with credit in advance, so you only pay for the minutes, texts and data you need. There’s no set amount to pay each month.

With SIM-only plans, you’ll pay a small set amount each month. This covers the cost of your calling and data plan, rather than paying off the cost of a handset.

Samsung S20 Plus: frequently asked questions

Does the S20 Plus work with 5G?

Yes, the Galaxy S20 Plus is configured to work with 5G networks, so you can take advantage of superfast speeds if 5G is available in your area. Look for 5G deals if you’re interested in instantaneous downloads, speedy streaming and quick-response gaming. There’s also a 4G-only version of the S20 Plus in some regions, if 5G functionality doesn’t interest you.

Is the S20 Plus waterproof?

Yes, like most other Samsung Galaxy phones it is water-resistant. The phone holds an IP68 rating, which means that it can withstand both dust and water. With this rating, the phone should be able to withstand submersion in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. It’s not meant to be used underwater, however, and Samsung doesn’t recommend you test the IP rating in this way.

Are there any special features?

Yes, like other Galaxy phones, the S20 Plus comes preloaded with some of Samsung’s most popular apps, including Samsung Pay. There’s no designated Bixby button on the S20 Plus, but it does offer the Bixby virtual assistant at a touch. Once enabled, this feature learns your habits and helps you stay organised.

Is this phone right for me?

Yes, particularly if you’re looking for a phone with great cameras. The S20 Plus really excels in this department, particularly with the improved zoom functions on the telephoto lens. With a 3X optical zoom and 64MP sensor, you can capture some amazing details. This is also a great fit for anyone who thinks they might be interested in 5G technology, since it connects to the latest 5G networks with ease.