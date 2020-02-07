Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G - about the hardware

In the UK, the Galaxy S20 5G is powered by the eight-core Exynos 990 processor chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs the Android 10 operating system, which is overlaid by Samsung’s One user interface. This user-friendly system comes preloaded with plenty of Samsung apps, including the Bixby virtual assistant and Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G key features

6.2-inch screen

QHD Infinity-O AMOLED display

12MP + 12MP + 64MP triple-lens camera

4,000mAh battery

Wireless power-sharing

128GB internal storage

12GB RAM

5G connectivity

Facial recognition

Fingerprint scanner

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G vs. Galaxy S10

A year makes a world of difference in smartphone technology, so how does the S20 stack up against its 2019 predecessor, the Galaxy S10? There are 5G-enabled versions of both phones, but the S20 is slightly larger with a 6.2-inch screen. The difference in refresh rate is more noticeable than the screen size, however.

The S10’s screen refreshes at 60Hz, while the S20’s manages 120Hz, doubling the rate of renewal for seamless scrolling and video. The battery life and cameras are also improved on the S20 5G, giving it the technological edge over the S10.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – storage solutions

The S20 comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage, which is perfectly adequate for the average user. For those who need more, 1TB of external storage is available via the SD card slot.

How much storage space does my Galaxy S20 5G need?

The amount of storage you need depends on how you use your phone.

With 128GB of storage you can:

Download and use all kinds of everyday apps

Enjoy online gaming

Stream films, TV shows and music

Download and store media files

Enjoy a reasonably sized photo library

Expanding storage with a 1TB SD card will let you do even more, including:

Using your phone for creative or work projects

Storing larger media files, including films

Storing an extensive photo library

This amount of storage is more than enough for almost all users and is comparable to many laptops.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – battery capacity

You’ll be able to browse and chat to your heart’s content, wherever the day may take you. With a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S20 5G easily holds its charge for hours. If you do happen to run low, wireless fast charging ensures you can top up your phone in a matter of minutes. There’s also a handy feature that lets you use your S20 as a portable power pack to fuel other devices by using wireless charging to transfer battery power from your phone to another compatible device.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – colour choices

Choose from a selection of celestial colours, including:

Cosmic Gray

Cloud Blue

Cloud Pink

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G - camera specs

The handset goes the extra mile when it comes to camera features. This starts with the triple-camera setup at the back, which includes:

64MP telephoto lens

12MP wide-angle lens

10MP main camera

At the front, there’s also a 10MP punch-hole camera to take care of all your selfies.

These four cameras enable you to take portrait, landscape and group shots, zooming in on the best details in each case. A cool new feature is the ability to design your own filters, drawing out colours from your photographs. And when it comes to video, the Galaxy S20 5G offers 8K UHD recording capabilities to round out its impressive suite of camera functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – security features

The handset comes with an easy-to-use, touchscreen fingerprint scanner or you can use facial recognition or a PIN code to unlock your phone. As with other Samsung Galaxy products, the S20 5G includes Knox security software, which is used by the US military, to give your data an additional layer of protection.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G - availability

The handset is widely available at the time of writing in July 2020, with deals available from most of the UK’s major networks:

EE

Vodafone

O2

iD Mobile

Three

Tesco Mobile

Sky Mobile

However, whether you can use its 5G function depends on whether the new network technology is available in your area. You can use a postcode checker to find out if 5G has been rolled out in your location. If it hasn’t, you can still use the S20 as a regular 4G phone until it arrives.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deals?

There are loads of pay-monthly deals to choose from, so how can you find the best fit? While price is certainly a factor in any contract, you should also consider the following:

Minutes and data allowance

If you like to chat, you’ll want unlimited minutes. If you’re a heavy online gamer, you’ll want unlimited data. Think about how you use your phone, and then compare packages accordingly to find the best balance of minutes, texts and data. For a 5G-enabled phone like the Galaxy S20, you’ll probably want at least 100GB per month to make the most of its features.

Network coverage

5G isn’t available in all areas of the UK yet, so it’s worth checking if it’s been rolled out where you spend time by doing a postcode coverage check before you commit to a contract. Some areas are better served by Virgin Mobile, while others will have more reliable coverage with Vodafone.

Bonuses and incentives

From Apple Music to BT Sports and Now TV, many contracts include premium streaming services for you to enjoy free of charge. Additional incentives to look for include cash back bonuses and free accessories.

Contract terms

For pay-monthly contracts, it’s important to check out the terms and conditions before signing anything. How long will you be locked into the contract? Cancelling early can cost you dearly in terms of fees.

Service bundles

Another factor to consider is whether or not you should bundle together your broadband, TV and mobile services. There are often discounts for existing customers, so it’s worth looking into your options.

How expensive are Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deals?

With premium specs and 5G capability, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deals fall at the higher end of the mobile phone price spectrum. In July 2020, the recommended retail price is £899, so it might be a good idea to consider spreading the cost with a monthly payment plan.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G contract deals on pay-monthly

Pay-monthly S20 5G contracts start from as little as £26 per month, with some upfront costs involved. If you prefer to do away with upfront costs, you can expect to pay approximately £40 per month. The amount will vary according to data allowance, contract length, and additional benefits. For example:

Three has some S20 5G deals that let you stream video and audio content without eating into your data allowance.

Vodafone has S20 plans that offer a 14-day network guarantee, along with free roaming in 48 countries.

O2’s S20 deals give you access to priority booking and other perks at all O2 venues.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G pay-as-you-go

If you prefer to purchase your phone upfront, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) plans are a better option, particularly for lighter users. Simply top up your account with credit to use as and when you need it, without any monthly commitment. Another option for those who already own an S20 5G is to choose a SIM-only plan, where you pay a set monthly amount for your data, minutes and texts. These start from as little as £5 per month, making them a budget-friendly option.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G deals: frequently asked questions

Is there a headphone jack included?

No, unlike the majority of Samsung phones, the Galaxy S20 5G doesn’t come equipped with a headphone jack. You’ll need to use wireless headphones with this device.

Is the phone waterproof?

Yes, the S20 5G has an IP68 water-resistance rating, which puts it in line with Samsung’s other flagship phones. In theory, this means that the device should be able to withstand being submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. However, Samsung doesn’t recommend that you take it swimming. The IP rating also means that it’s resistant to dust.

What’s the difference between the S20 and S20 5G?

These two models are identical except for 5G connectivity. It might make sense to opt for the 4G Galaxy S20 if you know that there’s no chance of 5G being rolled out in your area anytime soon. Otherwise, the S20 5G will be a better choice, since there’s not much of a price difference between the two.

What are the benefits of the Galaxy S20 5G?

There are many top-tier features included on this phone, making it a great starter-level 5G device. As 5G is rolled out throughout the UK, it makes sense to get ahead with a phone that has so much else to offer, including a superior camera setup. It’s also a good choice for anyone who prefers a smaller-sized phone that fits easily in one hand. The S20 Ultra can be hard to handle in comparison, with a meaty 6.9-inch screen.

What are the downsides of the Galaxy S20 5G?

The Galaxy S20 5G might not be the best choice for everyone. It’s at the upper end of the smartphone price spectrum, particularly for those paying for it outright. Numerous Galaxy phones cost far less but include many of the same features, like the S10.