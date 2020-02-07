Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: about the hardware

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the final S20 phone of 2020 and, in some ways, Samsung has saved the best till last. After listening to its fans (FE stands for Fan Edition), it has taken all the best bits from the Samsung Galaxy S20 and trimmed some areas to make a phone that hits that all-important mid-range price point.

It’s colourful, too, with six colours to choose from, it has a decent camera array and one of the top processors on the market. If you are looking for a Samsung Galaxy S20 but are baulking at the price, then there is a lot here that may sway you.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G key features

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Display (120Hz) with ‘barely there’ bezels. It’s made from Samsung’s Glasstic material (plastic with the feel of glass) and has a big 4500mAh battery.

There’s a triple-lens camera setup on the rear, a Qualcomm 865 chip powering the thing, 128GB storage (expandable to 1TB) and 6GB of RAM.

Here are some of the key features on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:

Dimensions: 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 190g

Android 10

6.5 inch Super AMOLED Display (2400x1080 pixels)

Snapdragon 865 processor

6GB RAM

128GB storage

Expandable storage up to 1TB

32MP selfie camera

12MP (ultra-wide) camera

12MP (wide-angle) camera

8MP (telephoto) camera

Fast charging

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G battery

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 4,500mAh battery which should mean all-day battery and then some. It is worth noting that the 120Hz screen will be a battery hog but you can change the refresh rate of the screen if you need to and Samsung does offer a variety of power modes on its devices that can conserve battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G storage

The default storage on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is 128GB but it does have expandable storage on board, via a microSD slot, which allows up to 1TB extra space. In some countries a 256GB version of the handset is also available.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G colours

There are plenty of colours to choose from with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. These include:

Navy

Red

White

Lavender

Mint

Orange

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G camera specs

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has some of the best camera specs seen on any phone, regardless of the price. It has a triple camera array on the back of the device: 12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide-angle), 8MP (telephoto) and a 32MP selfie camera. Samsung has equipped its cameras with some nifty AI processing, where multiple shots are taken to help with brightness and composition. It has some impressive zoom capabilities, too, with a 3x optical zoom and 30x ‘space’ zoom present.

Here are some more camera specs for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:

Rear camera

Wide (main): 12MP, f/1.8, OIS

Telephoto: 8MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Ultra wide angle: 12MP, f/2.2, LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama

Front camera

32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), HDR

Video

Rear camera: 4K, 1080p

Front camera: 4K, 1080p

Camera modes

Space zoom

Night mode

Single Take

Panorama

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G security

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with fingerprint scanning technology built into its display.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deals?

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal all depends on the type of contract you want to enter into. It may be that you want to slice a little of the cost of your monthly contract by paying more up front. Or you might one to not to pay anything initially and rather spread more of the cost over a monthly contract. The S20 FE 5G is a popular phone and the newest Galaxy S20 to be launched, which means there are a number of networks that currently stock it as of November 2020.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G?

The phone costs £699 - £200 cheaper than the Galaxy S20 (as of November 2020). On Samsung’s official website, you can also purchase it for a monthly fee of £19.42.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deals on pay monthly

As of November 2020, EE is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for £44 a month, with 100GB data and no upfront cost. If you were to pay a bit up front, then you could get the Galaxy S20 FE 5G on O2 for £30 a month, with 40GB data.

The following networks currently stock the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:

EE

O2

Three

Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, then this means that you will be able to get a PAYG contract for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The phone costs £699 or £19.42 a month for 24 months on Samsung’s official site.

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G accessories

There are a number of accessories that you can get for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. These include:

Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Watch 3

Galaxy Fit 2

Galaxy Watch Active 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G use 5G?

Yes. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a 5G phone by Samsung. Since its launch in October 2020, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the latest Galaxy phone to offer 5G.

Is it worth buying a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G?

Yes. This is a phone packed with premium specs but with a price tag that is some £200 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S20 (as of November 2020). It comes with a fantastic camera array, powerful battery and a decent screen with only minor changes to the handset to reduce the price.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G better than the Samsung Galaxy S20?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the more premium phone but the changes made to the S20 FE 5G are rather minor. While the S20 has been given a glass and aluminum build, the Galaxy S20 FE is plastic (well, Glasstic). The screen on the S20 FE 5G is a reduction in quality, too. It is a Full HD+ panel compared to the QHD on the Samsung Galaxy S20. And Gorilla Glass 3 is used, not Gorilla Glass 6 which is found on the S20.

Other changes include a lack of 8K video recording and slower charging but these are all really minor. If money is an issue, then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a superb choice - there really isn’t much in it.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G water-resistant?

Yes, the phone has an IP68 rating which means it’s both water and dust resistance. The phone will survive being submerged up to 1.5 metres in depth for a few minutes without any problems.

What other phones should I look for?