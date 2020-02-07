Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deals

This table has been sorted to display the lowest total price deals first.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the final S20 phone of 2020 and, in some ways, Samsung has saved the best till last. After listening to its fans (FE stands for Fan Edition), it has taken all the best bits from the Samsung Galaxy S20 and trimmed some areas to make a phone that hits that all-important mid-range price point.
It’s colourful, too, with six colours to choose from, it has a decent camera array and one of the top processors on the market. If you are looking for a Samsung Galaxy S20 but are baulking at the price, then there is a lot here that may sway you.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Display (120Hz) with ‘barely there’ bezels. It’s made from Samsung’s Glasstic material (plastic with the feel of glass) and has a big 4500mAh battery.
There’s a triple-lens camera setup on the rear, a Qualcomm 865 chip powering the thing, 128GB storage (expandable to 1TB) and 6GB of RAM.
Here are some of the key features on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:
Dimensions: 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm
Weight: 190g
Android 10
6.5 inch Super AMOLED Display (2400x1080 pixels)
Snapdragon 865 processor
6GB RAM
128GB storage
Expandable storage up to 1TB
32MP selfie camera
12MP (ultra-wide) camera
12MP (wide-angle) camera
8MP (telephoto) camera
Fast charging
4500mAh battery
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 4,500mAh battery which should mean all-day battery and then some. It is worth noting that the 120Hz screen will be a battery hog but you can change the refresh rate of the screen if you need to and Samsung does offer a variety of power modes on its devices that can conserve battery.
The default storage on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is 128GB but it does have expandable storage on board, via a microSD slot, which allows up to 1TB extra space. In some countries a 256GB version of the handset is also available.
There are plenty of colours to choose from with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. These include:
Navy
Red
White
Lavender
Mint
Orange
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has some of the best camera specs seen on any phone, regardless of the price. It has a triple camera array on the back of the device: 12MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (wide-angle), 8MP (telephoto) and a 32MP selfie camera. Samsung has equipped its cameras with some nifty AI processing, where multiple shots are taken to help with brightness and composition. It has some impressive zoom capabilities, too, with a 3x optical zoom and 30x ‘space’ zoom present.
Here are some more camera specs for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:
Rear camera
Wide (main): 12MP, f/1.8, OIS
Telephoto: 8MP, f/2.4, OIS, 3x optical zoom
Ultra wide angle: 12MP, f/2.2, LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Front camera
32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), HDR
Video
Rear camera: 4K, 1080p
Front camera: 4K, 1080p
Camera modes
Space zoom
Night mode
Single Take
Panorama
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with fingerprint scanning technology built into its display.
The best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G deal all depends on the type of contract you want to enter into. It may be that you want to slice a little of the cost of your monthly contract by paying more up front. Or you might one to not to pay anything initially and rather spread more of the cost over a monthly contract. The S20 FE 5G is a popular phone and the newest Galaxy S20 to be launched, which means there are a number of networks that currently stock it as of November 2020.
The phone costs £699 - £200 cheaper than the Galaxy S20 (as of November 2020). On Samsung’s official website, you can also purchase it for a monthly fee of £19.42.
As of November 2020, EE is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for £44 a month, with 100GB data and no upfront cost. If you were to pay a bit up front, then you could get the Galaxy S20 FE 5G on O2 for £30 a month, with 40GB data.
The following networks currently stock the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:
EE
O2
Three
Vodafone
If you pay upfront for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, then this means that you will be able to get a PAYG contract for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The phone costs £699 or £19.42 a month for 24 months on Samsung’s official site.
The following networks offer PAYG deals:
giffgaff
O2
Three
BT
There are a number of accessories that you can get for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. These include:
Galaxy Buds Live
Galaxy Watch 3
Galaxy Fit 2
Galaxy Watch Active 2
Yes. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a 5G phone by Samsung. Since its launch in October 2020, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the latest Galaxy phone to offer 5G.
Yes. This is a phone packed with premium specs but with a price tag that is some £200 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S20 (as of November 2020). It comes with a fantastic camera array, powerful battery and a decent screen with only minor changes to the handset to reduce the price.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the more premium phone but the changes made to the S20 FE 5G are rather minor. While the S20 has been given a glass and aluminum build, the Galaxy S20 FE is plastic (well, Glasstic). The screen on the S20 FE 5G is a reduction in quality, too. It is a Full HD+ panel compared to the QHD on the Samsung Galaxy S20. And Gorilla Glass 3 is used, not Gorilla Glass 6 which is found on the S20.
Other changes include a lack of 8K video recording and slower charging but these are all really minor. If money is an issue, then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a superb choice - there really isn’t much in it.
Yes, the phone has an IP68 rating which means it’s both water and dust resistance. The phone will survive being submerged up to 1.5 metres in depth for a few minutes without any problems.