Samsung S10 5G deals

What is 5G?

5G is the latest in mobile broadband, offering the highest speeds around. At present, the 5G UK network is still being built, with solid coverage only really guaranteed in cities and towns, but networks are hard at work to get nationwide 5G coverage. Demand for 5G-enabled phones is pretty high considering how many people need speedy internet to go about their days, and yes, you do need a specifically 5G-enabled device in order to use 5G broadband.

Is 5G bad?

No. There have been more than a few conspiracy theories circling around about 5G but the technology behind it is just an advanced version of 4G or 3G – the mobile coverage we all use every day. There is no scientific evidence to suggest 5G is harmful.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: About the hardware

Samsung isn’t short of impressive models, whether it’s expanding its Note range with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or adding the 5G capabilities to the Galaxy 5G. The S10 5G is one of the only top-of-the-market phones (as of June 2020) that supports 5G connectivity.

Samsung 10 5G key features

Edge-to-edge display

6.7” Quad HD+ screen

Multiple cameras and ultra-wide lens

5G connectivity

8GB RAM

Wireless charging

256 GB storage

Extra card slot (either for SD or dual SIM)

Headphone jack

Fingerprint sensor

Range of colours

Reverse charging (use your phone as a charger for other Galaxy devices)

Samsung S10 5G storage

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G offers a very generous storage capacity – 256GB overall. That’s more than enough for all your favourite media and apps. However, if you like to shoot and edit movies and photos using heavy apps then you might prefer the expandable storage options of the standard S10 where you can use an SD card to add around 300GB more storage. This SD card capacity is removed to make way for 5G compatibility in the 5G version. Of course, if storage is key to your mobile use, then you might want to look instead at the Samsung Note 10, which can be expanded with a MicroSD card to boast a massive 1TB of storage – equal to most laptops.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G battery

Offering a stronger battery than the standard S10, the S10 5G comes with a 4500mAh battery, which Samsung says is designed to see you through the day by intelligently directing power away from apps you don’t use much. As with any phone, battery length depends massively per user, so if you are a very heavy user every day, you may have to accept the need to have a charger nearby no matter what mobile you settle for.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G colours

The Samsung S10 5G comes in a more limited variety of shades:

Crown silver

Majestic black

That’s significantly less choice than you get with the standard S10, though you might find all the options for the S10 quite hard to find, luckily the 5G model’s limited options mean you can find both quite easily.

Samsung S10 5G camera specs

As mentioned, the 5G model gives you cameras with a touch more ‘oomph’ with the addition of 3D sensors but the cameras themselves are the same as standard models:

16MP Ultra Wide camera

12MP Wide-angle camera

12MP Telephoto camera +3D

10MP front camera + 3D

Shooting modes remain similar too:

Single take: shoot for 10 seconds continuously

Hybrid optic zoom

Bright night: more sensors to minimise blur in low light

4K high-quality video: videos that stay sharp even at the size of a cinema screen

Stabiliser option: minimise blur on dynamic scenes

Super slow mo: capture up to 960 frames per second

Samsung S10 5G security

Fingerprint identification allows you to unlock your phone with a touch, as well as use applications like Samsung Pay.

What are the best Samsung S10 5G deals?

This varies from network to network and also your personal needs. When you start looking for a new phone, make sure you keep all the following in mind:

Contract duration

Flexibility (can you pick contract lengths/upfront costs?)

Customer perks

Bundles with other services like home broadband

Bundled with accessories such as the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds

Free entertainment trials

Roaming destinations

How expensive is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G?

For a brand-new Samsung S10 5G device you can expect to pay about £700, though you might struggle to find a deal as most networks will want to keep this pricey phone on pay monthly only. Be warned as well, as one of the few 5G phones around, phone fanatics may have caused stock of this model to run out very quickly.

Samsung 10 5g deals on pay monthly

The following networks provide Samsung S10 5G pay monthly deals:

Three

O2

Virgin Mobile

EE

Vodafone

Sky mobile

Virgin mobile

Keep in mind that many networks will also up your price once a year to match inflation.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deals on pay as you go

You might find your options limited when it comes to finding a handset only deal, as most providers will want to tie you into a contract. At the moment, your best bet for an S10 5G is to hope that ‘Like New’ refurbished phones come in to stock at the following networks:

giffgaff

O2

Three

Samsung S10 5G deals: accessories to look out for

When making up your monthly contract, you may be able to add the following accessories, all compatible with the S10 5G and you can pay them off monthly along with your handset, depending on your provider:

Galaxy Buds+

Galaxy watch

LED cover

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use 5G if I have the Samsung S10 5G?

Yes, but you will also need to be covered by a UK mobile network that offers 5G coverage in your area. It’s not enough to just have a 5G phone, just like it’s not enough to just be in a 5G area, you need both coverage and a compatible device. The main networks are pushing hard to get 5G nationwide, so if you’re based in a big city, there’s a good chance you are covered.

Which is the cheapest Galaxy S10 5G deal?

As mentioned above, this model isn’t really available on pay as you go, so you will have to settle for the best pay monthly deal. Plus, make sure you keep all the above tips in mind about customer perks, roaming etc.

What is the Samsung S10 5G UK mobile network?

To make the most of your Samsung S10 5G you will need to opt for a network that offers 5G, these include:

EE

Three

Vodafone

O2

Virgin Mobile

Is it worth buying the Samsung S10 5G instead of the standard S10?