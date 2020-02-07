Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deals

Should I buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G?

If you want a supersized handset that does it all, is prepped for the future with 5G functionality and has S-Pen support then it’s an absolute yes. This is a phone for those who want everything - it’s a powerful gadget that has lost none of its lustre since release. It does now have a big rivalry, though, and it isn’t a Note. The Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra has arrived and, for the first time, has S Pen support. Does this mean the end of the Note range? If it does, the Note 20 Ultra is a hell of a way to go out.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: About the hardware

You don’t call something Ultra and not mean for it to be the best in your line-up. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is packed with top-end specs. Everything from its screen - a 6.9-inch behemoth that’s 120HZ - to its processor is up there with the best. But with this tech comes a price premium.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G key features

The screen is undoubtedly one of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G’s greatest assets. It’s 120Hz, which is the fastest refresh rate on a screen. This is great for high-performance gaming, smooth scrolling and the like. It’s 6.9-inches making it one of the biggest phone screens around. A punchy processor and big battery back this up, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Add on to this 5G connectivity and S Pen functionality and this is one ‘ultra’ powerful handset.

6.9-inch OLED Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ display

Dimensions 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm (6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 in)

Weight 208 g (7.34 oz)

IP68 dust/water resistant

microSDXC card slot

12GB RAM

Up to 512GB of storage

108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

Triple rear camera: 108MP (wide) 12MP (periscope telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide)

10MP selfie camera

4500 mAh battery (25W fast charging)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G storage

There’s storage aplenty with the Samsung Galaxy Note 5G Ultra. If you go for the full fat version then you will get 512GB of storage. Even the lowest amount, though, is 128GB. This amount of storage means that you won’t have to worry about the amount of images, games and the like you have on your device. Movies and video shouldn’t be a problem, either, unless you are shooting everything in 4K. If you are doing that, then the additional MicroSD slot will definitely come in handy.

As a handy note of reference, this is what you can do with the Note’s storage:

128GB is suitable for most users and great for:

Keeping files downloaded on your handset

Having movies downloaded

Great for images and video (but not too much 4K)

You should be able to have as many apps as you need

512GB is ideal if:

You use your phone for things like pro photography and want to store images at the highest quality.

You plan to shoot a lot of 4K video

You like to keep as many files on your phone as possible

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G battery

There is an impressive battery on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. 4,500mAh is one of the biggest batteries available but it evens itself out, because it has to power a 120Hz screen, a punch processor and many more features. There is fast charging on board which will help things and Samsung has added a number of battery efficiencies into the Note 20’s software.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G colours

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G comes in three colours:

Mystic Black

Mystic Bronze

Mystic White

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G camera specs

The cameras are certainly a showstopper for the Note 20 5G - for a start you can’t not notice the rear camera bump, it’s massive! While the 108MP sensor sounds unbelievable, it kind of is - it’s more of 12MP sensor with multiple pixels ‘binned’ together. The triple lens layout is impressive as is the ‘Space zoom’ which allows you to zoom 50x (again with some software enhancements). The selfie camera has been criticised in numerous reviews, however.

Rear cameras:

108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)

12 MP, f/3.0, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide)

Front camera:

10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)

Video:

8K at 24fps, 4K at 60fps

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G security

Samsung has always had some of the best security on their smartphones. Here you get Samsung Knox, a fingerprint scanner and much more.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deals?

Be prepared to spend a premium for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, given the specs on offer and how the handset is still in flagship territory for Samsung. Here are some of the deals we’ve seen:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G contract deals on pay monthly

There are a number of networks available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and the monthly payments range from £35 to £60. Most of the contracts available are for 24 months and the following networks stock the Note 20 Ultra 5G:

EE

Three

O2

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G on pay as you go

If you were to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G then prepare yourself for a hefty charge. From the official Samsung website it costs £1,179. It you were to buy it outright then you can get yourself a SIM-free contract or PAYG contract.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deals: accessories to look out for

Here are some accessories that are available for the S20 Ultra 5G:

Galaxy Watch3

Galaxy Buds Live

Smart LED View Cover

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G connect to 5G?

Yes, this is a 5G ready handset, so you can enjoy all the speediness that comes with it.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G better than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

The specs between these two are pretty similar. One of the big differences is that the Note 20 comes with an S Pen while the S21 Ultra can use an S Pen but doesn’t come with one. The camera software on the S21 Ultra has been refined and there are a lot more AI smarts on the S21 Ultra.

What other phones should I consider?