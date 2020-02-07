Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deals

This table has been sorted to display the lowest total price deals first.
This table has been limited to display a maximum of 10 deals; sorted by the lowest total price deals first.
If a deal has a ‘promoted’ badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.
If a deal has a 'exclusive' badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal.
Money services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to.
If you want a supersized handset that does it all, is prepped for the future with 5G functionality and has S-Pen support then it’s an absolute yes. This is a phone for those who want everything - it’s a powerful gadget that has lost none of its lustre since release. It does now have a big rivalry, though, and it isn’t a Note. The Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra has arrived and, for the first time, has S Pen support. Does this mean the end of the Note range? If it does, the Note 20 Ultra is a hell of a way to go out.
You don’t call something Ultra and not mean for it to be the best in your line-up. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is packed with top-end specs. Everything from its screen - a 6.9-inch behemoth that’s 120HZ - to its processor is up there with the best. But with this tech comes a price premium.
The screen is undoubtedly one of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G’s greatest assets. It’s 120Hz, which is the fastest refresh rate on a screen. This is great for high-performance gaming, smooth scrolling and the like. It’s 6.9-inches making it one of the biggest phone screens around. A punchy processor and big battery back this up, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Add on to this 5G connectivity and S Pen functionality and this is one ‘ultra’ powerful handset.
6.9-inch OLED Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ display
Dimensions 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm (6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 in)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz)
IP68 dust/water resistant
microSDXC card slot
12GB RAM
Up to 512GB of storage
108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
Triple rear camera: 108MP (wide) 12MP (periscope telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide)
10MP selfie camera
4500 mAh battery (25W fast charging)
There’s storage aplenty with the Samsung Galaxy Note 5G Ultra. If you go for the full fat version then you will get 512GB of storage. Even the lowest amount, though, is 128GB. This amount of storage means that you won’t have to worry about the amount of images, games and the like you have on your device. Movies and video shouldn’t be a problem, either, unless you are shooting everything in 4K. If you are doing that, then the additional MicroSD slot will definitely come in handy.
As a handy note of reference, this is what you can do with the Note’s storage:
128GB is suitable for most users and great for:
Keeping files downloaded on your handset
Having movies downloaded
Great for images and video (but not too much 4K)
You should be able to have as many apps as you need
512GB is ideal if:
You use your phone for things like pro photography and want to store images at the highest quality.
You plan to shoot a lot of 4K video
You like to keep as many files on your phone as possible
There is an impressive battery on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. 4,500mAh is one of the biggest batteries available but it evens itself out, because it has to power a 120Hz screen, a punch processor and many more features. There is fast charging on board which will help things and Samsung has added a number of battery efficiencies into the Note 20’s software.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G comes in three colours:
Mystic Black
Mystic Bronze
Mystic White
The cameras are certainly a showstopper for the Note 20 5G - for a start you can’t not notice the rear camera bump, it’s massive! While the 108MP sensor sounds unbelievable, it kind of is - it’s more of 12MP sensor with multiple pixels ‘binned’ together. The triple lens layout is impressive as is the ‘Space zoom’ which allows you to zoom 50x (again with some software enhancements). The selfie camera has been criticised in numerous reviews, however.
Rear cameras:
108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)
12 MP, f/3.0, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide)
Front camera:
10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)
Video:
8K at 24fps, 4K at 60fps
Samsung has always had some of the best security on their smartphones. Here you get Samsung Knox, a fingerprint scanner and much more.
Be prepared to spend a premium for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, given the specs on offer and how the handset is still in flagship territory for Samsung. Here are some of the deals we’ve seen:
There are a number of networks available for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and the monthly payments range from £35 to £60. Most of the contracts available are for 24 months and the following networks stock the Note 20 Ultra 5G:
EE
Three
O2
If you were to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G then prepare yourself for a hefty charge. From the official Samsung website it costs £1,179. It you were to buy it outright then you can get yourself a SIM-free contract or PAYG contract.
Here are some accessories that are available for the S20 Ultra 5G:
Galaxy Watch3
Galaxy Buds Live
Smart LED View Cover
Yes, this is a 5G ready handset, so you can enjoy all the speediness that comes with it.
The specs between these two are pretty similar. One of the big differences is that the Note 20 comes with an S Pen while the S21 Ultra can use an S Pen but doesn’t come with one. The camera software on the S21 Ultra has been refined and there are a lot more AI smarts on the S21 Ultra.