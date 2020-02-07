Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals

Should I buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 20?

If you are after the Galaxy Note range but baulk at the price of the Note 20 Ultra then this is a decent alternative. It does have a plastic chassis and an inferior battery but the camera array is great and we are big fans of the S-Pen. This is still a premium phone, though, so if you aren’t fussed about a stylus you may get a better phone deal elsewhere.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: about the hardware

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a big-screen wonder from Samsung but not its biggest or most premium handset - that accolade goes to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Measuring a touch under 6.7 inches, its Super AMOLED Plus is glorious and arrives with HDR10+ functionality which means it can pick out rich details when you watch movies on it.

Its screen is premium, then (although it is just 60Hz and many phones right now have 90-120Hz screens) but its chassis is made from ‘glasstic’, Samsung’s glass-like plastic exterior. It does impress with its cameras, though. Couple this with the unique S-Pen stylus and what you have is an impressive device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 key features

Here are some of the key features on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20:

Dimensions: 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm (6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33in)

Weight: 192g (6.77oz)

Display: 6.7 inches. Super AMOLED Plus, HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 5

Android 10, One UI 2.5

Exynos 990 CPU

Rear camera: 12MP (wide), 64MP (telephoto), 12MP (ultrawide)

Front camera: 10MP

Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic)

4300 mAh battery

Fast charging 25W

Wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 battery

The 4,300 mAh battery sounds large but it’s significantly smaller than the Note 20 Ultra, which has a 4,500 mAh battery. We would expect the phone to last the day but this really does depend on how much you are going to use the phone for media. We expect, with a screen of this size, you will want to watch movies on it - if you do this then the battery will drain much faster.

Samsung has put power saving modes on to the handset but we would have hoped for a slightly better battery because of the size of the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 storage

In the UK there is one storage option. It’s 256GB storage (with 8GB of RAM). This offers plenty of storage and will be able to handle most of your media - including photos and music.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 colours

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available in:

Mystic Green

Mystic Bronze

Mystic Gray

Mystic Red

Mystic Blue

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 camera specs

As with many Samsung phones, the camera array on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a highlight. The rear camera comprises three lenses: 12MP (wide), 64MP (telephoto) and 12MP (ultrawide). All of these are welcomed on this phone, as is the ability to shoot video in up-to 8K.

The only niggles with the cameras is the zoom. There is a 3x hybrid optical zoom on board, we would have preferred a proper optical zoom. You can zoom in up to 30x but there’s a good chance images will be pixelated.

Here are some more camera specs for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20:

Rear cameras:

12MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide) OIS

64MP, f/2.0, 27mm (telephoto), 3x hybrid zoom

12MP, f/2.2 13mm (ultrawide)

Front camera:

10MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)

Features:

Dual video call

Auto-HDR

Video: 8K, 24fps; 4K, 30/60fps; 1080p, 30fps

LED flash

Panorama

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 security

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has an under-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung uses ultrasonic technology to make this work.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals?

Although it isn’t the most premium Note available (that accolade goes to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra), it is a high-end device which means that prices are going to be high. As of November 2020, you are likely to pay around £44 a month for 100GB of data. If you want unlimited data then expect this to raise around £10. You can pay some money upfront (£70) to get the monthly price down to about £40 a month.

When considering a new contract, it is worth looking into the following:

Length of contract: a contract is usually 48 months but there may be contracts out there that go over a longer or shorter period. It is worth investigating what is on offer and have in mind how long you want to keep the handset for.

How much you are willing to pay up front: when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, you have the option of paying more upfront and having less coming out each month. This is certainly a consideration for those who have a bit of money to spend on a new handset, or those who have got money from trading in an old phone.

Roaming coverage? Most networks offer roaming coverage but this is certainly a question worth asking, given Brexit is on the horizon.

Do you get free trials to apps? Plenty of contracts offer up ‘freebies’, including access to streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video? These usually last for a year which could well save you hundreds, especially if you are already a subscriber.

Are there options for free data or deals? Now this may not be the case, given that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a premium handset but certain networks do have flash sales and the like, so it is worth investigating.

Is there a loyalty perk? If you are already with a network and are thinking of jumping to another, always check with your current network to see if there is a deal to be done.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20?

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on Samsung’s official site, as of November 2020, for £849 or £21.36 a month. There is a 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. This costs £949, from £23.87 a month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals on pay monthly

As of November 2020, you can expect to pay from £40-£65 a month for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with data ranging from 100GB to Unlimited.

The following networks currently stock the Samsung Galaxy Note 20:

Vodafone

O2

EE

Virgin Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, then this means that you will be able to get a PAYG contract. The phone costs £849 for the 4G version and £949 for the 5G version.

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 accessories

There are a number of accessories that you can get for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. These include:

Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Watch 3

Galaxy Fit 2

Galaxy Watch Active 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 use 5G?

There are two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - a 4G version and a 5G version. There's a £100 difference in price between them.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 better than the Samsung Galaxy S20?

The two phones are similar. They have the same cameras, similar screens (although the Note 20 is larger by 0.5-inches) but the Note 20’s battery is a bit bigger and the S20’s chassis is a better quality. The biggest USP for the Note 20 is the S-Pen. We would argue, though, that the more premium handset is the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 water-resistant?

Yes, it has an IP68 rating so will be able to be submerged for 1.5 metres. This is despite the phone having a stylus - the S-Pen does not need to be in the device for it to be waterproof.

What other phones should I look for?