Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals: About the hardware

This is a thoughtfully built phone, designed with a 12GB RAM processor to power up your gaming and creative tasks. The 4300mAh battery ensures all-day power, while the Snapdragon 855 chipset fuels quick, responsive results. The phone’s design is bold and bright, with an AMOLED Infinity-O display delivering a 3040 x 1440 resolution. It comes with HDR Plus certification as well, which brings your media content to life with vivid, rich colours.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus key features

6.8-inch HD AMOLED display

1440 x 3040 resolution

10MP front camera

12MP/16MP/12MP/VGA quad lens rear camera

Choice of colours (Aura Glow and Aura Black)

256GB or 512GB internal storage

Android 9 Pie OS

4300mAh battery

12GB RAM

AR capabilities

Samsung ‘S’ stylus pen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. S10 Plus

What about other phones in the Galaxy range? There are quite a few differences between the Note 10 Plus and its equivalent from the S10 series, the S10 Plus. The Note 10 Plus is undoubtedly the splashier, higher-end model with its massive screen size and S Pen stylus. It has a larger battery and charges faster.

However, the S10 Plus offers many of the same features, with a smaller, more compact size. Its cameras and core features are the same, and it includes a headphone jack. It’s a better option if you want to use your phone in one hand, although there’s a more noticeable screen cut-out, so the design isn’t quite as sleek. There’s also no S Pen included with the S10 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus storage

Take your pick from 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. If that’s not enough, the Note 10 Plus also includes a microSD card slot to give you an additional 512GB of external storage.

How much memory does my Galaxy Note 10 Plus need?

Between the internal and external storage, most users will have plenty of space to store their media files. If you’re torn between the 256GB and 512GB devices, here’s a quick look at the difference:

With a 256GB phone you can:

Download and save playlists

Store several films or TV shows

Store a photo library

Download dozens of apps

The 512GB device allows you to:

Store more extensive media libraries

Hold your entire music collection

Create and store creative files

Download memory-dense apps

The 512GB option will be a better choice for power users who need to store a significant number of files for work or leisure. Add the external storage capabilities and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus offers more than enough memory for the majority of smartphone users.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus battery

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes fully equipped to last more than a day with its 4,300mAh battery. The battery works in a smarter way to learn your daily routine, adjusting phone settings to save battery life for longer. The phone also includes fast charging capabilities to bring the drained battery back to full power within 30 minutes. The box comes with a 25W charger, but you can upgrade to 45W for the fastest possible charging times.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus colours

Choose from two colours:

Aura Black

Aura Glow

The Aura Glow option combines several colours into one with its shimmery effects and reflective finish.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus camera specs

Samsung doesn’t skimp on the cameras with its Note 10 Plus, and the large screen lends itself well to showcasing all your best snapshots. A highlight is the Depth Vision camera feature. Simply point the phone at any object, and it will calculate measurements for you. Here’s a rundown of the camera specs:

10MP front camera

Quad lens rear camera including 12MP main camera

Telephoto and ultra-wide lenses

VGA depth lens

Live Focus portrait mode

Assortment of filters

Dedicated Night Mode for low light photos

Between the Depth Vision lens, telephoto, ultra-wide, and selfie cameras, you’ll have plenty of options to play with.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus security

The phone’s equipped with the latest biometric security features, including an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. There’s also facial recognition and password protection on hand to keep your data safe.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus availability

It was released in 2019, but the Note 10 Plus is still widely available. Purchase it directly from the manufacturer or find the latest Note 10 Plus deals from the following operators:

EE

Vodafone

O2

Virgin Mobile

Three

Sky Mobile

BT Mobile

What are the best Note 10 Plus deals?

As you’ll see above, there are plenty of networks currently offering Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals. We’ll explore the general pricing options below, but in addition to costs you’ll also want to think about what else you’re looking for in a mobile contract. For example, you might want to take the following factors into consideration:

Contract length

Cancellation policies in case of poor service

Free subscription services (Disney Plus, Apple Music, BT Sport, etc)

Network coverage in your area (check what’s available here)

Bundled TV and broadband services

Data, calls and minutes

Service and cancellation fees

How expensive are Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals?

The starting price point for the 256GB Galaxy Note 10 Plus is around £999. If you don’t want to pay for the phone upfront, you can also choose from a selection of pay monthly deals.

Samsung Note 10 Plus contract deals on pay monthly

Pay monthly Note 10 Plus contracts currently start from around £50 per month without any upfront costs. This drops down to as little as £15 per month, if you pay for a portion of the phone upfront. When comparing pay monthly contracts, be sure to look at the amount of data included. With its large display, this phone is best suited to enjoying entertainment, so you’ll want to be sure to have enough data to make use of it.

Apart from price, you can also compare some of the added perks on offer. This varies by network:

EE Note Plus 10 contracts throw in access to BT Sport and Apple Music.

Vodafone gives you access to a courtesy phone if your Note Plus 10 is in the shop, along with a network satisfaction guarantee.

O2 offers a priority rewards incentive with discounts at O2 venues, as well as an extensive Wi-Fi hotspot network.

Virgin Mobile offers loads of flexibility, letting you change your plan mid-contract. It also includes some enticing bundles of services including high-speed broadband and TV.

Three is a great choice for travellers, as you’ll get free roaming in over 70 destinations along with your Note 10 Plus.

Samsung Note 10 Plus pay as you go

Are you able to purchase your Note 10 Plus outright? If so, you might want to choose a pay as you go plan instead. This gives you the ultimate flexibility to change networks as you please, with low prices starting from around £5 per month for SIM-only plans.

Frequently Asked Questions: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Deals

Should I upgrade to the Note 10 Plus 5G?

Because 5G hasn’t arrived in all regions of the UK, the answer to this will be dependent on availability. The Note 10 Plus and Note 10 Plus 5G are nearly identical in terms of specs and features, but one is compatible with 5G networks. If 5G is available in your region, you should also think about whether you would actually need it. For heavy gamers, streamers, and creatives, it might be a worthwhile upgrade. You’ll enjoy faster speeds, speedier downloads and better latency.

What about the Note 10?

When comparing the Note 10 vs Note 10 Plus, you’ll see there are a few small differences between the two models. At first glance, they look identical, with Gorilla Glass and metal frames, centre-mounted Infinity-O hole-punch cameras and bezel-less displays. However, the Note 10 Plus is larger, with a higher-resolution screen and increased internal storage options. Its battery is also more powerful, for a longer-lasting charge.

What is the S Pen?

One of the standout features on the Note 10 series of phones is Samsung’s ‘S’ Pen stylus, which lets you mark notes directly on your screen. Mark up screenshots, sign forms, and jot down your thoughts with this handy pen. It’s also equipped with Bluetooth, a gyroscope, and accelerometer. This lets you take photos at a distance using the Remote Shutter feature, or swipe through memos with the ‘Air Gestures’ function.

Who is the Note 10 Plus best for?

The Note 10 Plus could be a good choice for you if you watch a lot of videos on your smartphone. With a large screen and vibrant display, this phone is designed for entertainment. It’s also a great choice for anyone who loves taking selfies, with its Remote Camera Shutter and Live Focus features. With the S Pen, it’s easy to take notes or make sketches on the go, making it a good choice for creative types.

Who is not suited to the Note 10 Plus?