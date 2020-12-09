Samsung Galaxy deals

What is the Samsung Galaxy series?

Samsung Galaxy is the umbrella brand under which several Samsung lines are made. In the UK, all Samsung phones exist under the Galaxy brand, so they’ll be named “Samsung Galaxy” followed by their series and model number. In short, the S range is Samsung’s popular flagship range, the Z range houses its premium foldable line-up. The Note series is its big-screen, S-Pen toting handsets while the A range offers premium looks and specs at mid-range prices. The most affordable range is the J series.

As mentioned, these are the Galaxy phones series currently available:

Samsung Galaxy S series

Samsung Galaxy A series

Samsung Galaxy Note series

Samsung Galaxy Z series

Samsung Galaxy J series

Samsung Galaxy FE series

What is the Samsung Galaxy S series?

Launched in 2010

Flagship series

Premium quality and cost

Includes tablet devices

Originally launched in summer 2010, the S series quickly gained footing as one of the world’s most desirable phone lines. Now, a decade later, the series is going stronger than ever, with the latest S series phone often going head to head with the latest iPhone to be the most popular phone of the moment. Where the S series (arguably) beats the iPhone, though, is within its tech. Samsung is constantly innovating to provide stunning camera specs, processor power and storage.

Tablets under this range are known as the Tab series, the latest being the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite which comes with a stylus.

The latest model of phone, as of December 2020, in this range is the Samsung Galaxy S20 which also comes in the S20+ and S20 Ultra variations that support 5G. It is thought that an update to this range will come in January or February 2021.

What is the Samsung Note series?

Launched in 2011

‘Phablet’ phone/tablet hybrid

Phones include storable stylus

Premium cost and quality

Just as, or arguably even more, impressive as the S series is the Note series. The Note series is intended to be used like a tablet, held with two hands and using the provided stylus. Think of it as a blend of the S series’ phones and tablets.

Features such as handwritten notes, sketches, double-screen viewing and extremely high camera specs give this phone a slightly more professional edge that makes it the ideal business phone for creatives and decision-makers on the go. The stylus, in more recent models, has also been equipped with ever-more impressive capabilities. As of the Samsung Note 9, it serves as a remote control to let you take photos, while later models also let it double as a scroller for PowerPoints, letting you go back, forth and zoom.

It is thought that Samsung may end the Note series in 2021 and offer the S-Pen functionality to its Ultra series of handsets.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Z series?

Launched February 2020

The range consists of three models

Folding smartphone

The Samsung Z series was launched in 2019 with the Galaxy Fold. This is Samsung’s answer to the foldable phone trend, complete with a book-fold style screen - not to be confused with the Galaxy Z Flip which closes the traditional way horizontally.

At present (as of December 2020), the Fold and Flip are the only phones in this line. The Flip range is stylish but met with mixed reviews, claiming it was a novelty but not a great option as a long-lasting functional phone. It was also rated poorly for ease of repair if it broke.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold range is currently in its second iteration, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. This handset is seen as a decent folding phone, with many of the issues with the first version fixed in this update.

What is the Samsung Galaxy A series?

Launched in 2014

Affordable smartphones

Range of price points

Model numbers define the level of tech and price point

Back to regular phones, the A series is where Samsung might surprise you. It’s well known that Samsung is a top-of-the-range brand name when it comes to mobiles, but it also has several models that are much, much more affordable. You might even call them cheap mobiles if you consider the A10 comes in at a penny-pinching £135 – not bad for a dual-SIM phone from a leading brand.

You can tell how advanced your tech is based on the model number. So, the A10 is on the lower side of the tech spectrum and the A90 is much higher. In fact, in terms of battery power, it’s comparable to some of the S series.

There are even A series phones that offer 5G compatibility without breaking the bank. Samsung isn’t shy about adding to its line-up, so you’ll have plenty to pick from.

What is the Samsung Galaxy FE series?

Launched in 2020

The S20 with slightly reduced specs

Made for ‘fans’ with different colour options

This is the latest series by Samsung and it’s an intriguing one. FE stands for Fan Edition and it’s a slightly cut-down version of the Galaxy S series. Samsung has been clever here and pruning a few features to make the S series much more affordable. The only handset around right now with the FE branding is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It’s a clever move by Samsung but does blur slightly into the higher end of the A range.

Which Samsung series is best?

The S series is often considered the best Samsung series, being the brand’s flagship line, but the Note series is a worthy rival. Between these two lines, and a very generous budget, you’re sure to find some truly remarkable mobile technology that boasts the best in terms of performance, camera, video, gaming, audio and top-end design.

What other Samsung Galaxy devices are there?

Samsung Galaxy is also a title given to accessories, including:

Samsung Galaxy Buds (earbuds)

Samsung Galaxy Beam (projector)

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Which Samsung Galaxy phones are best for me?

That depends on your budget and how you want your phone contract to work. For example, high-end phones like the Note and S series are unlikely to be available on pay as you go, so you’ll almost certainly have to go for a pay monthly deal. These work out much more affordable month on month and gain you extras like customer perks and entertainment apps.

If you’re aiming to pay for your phone outright for the ease of being SIM-free and able to switch networks or stick with a pay as you go plan like VOXI, then the A series is where the much more affordable phones can be found. Or you could go for the FE range which is a decent go-between the S and A range. Whatever you decide, it’s fair to say that you’ll certainly find a Samsung phone to suit your needs and budget.