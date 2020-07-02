Samsung Galaxy A90 5G deals

As 5G becomes the standard for mobile phones, you may want to start seriously considering a 5G-enabled phone. It's not that common just yet but Samsung is one of the phone manufacturers that has a handful on offer, including the Galaxy A90 5G.
|Product name
|Upfront cost
|Minutes
|Texts
|Data
|Monthly cost
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£299
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|5GB
|£23 /month
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£299
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|4GB
|£23 /month
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£299
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|5GB
|£23 /month
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£299
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|4GB
|£23 /month
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£279
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|4GB
|£25 /month
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£279
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|4GB
|£25 /month
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£269
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|5GB
|£26 /month
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£269
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|25GB
|£26 /month
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£269
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|5GB
|£26 /month
|Samsung Galaxy A90 5G 128GB
|£269
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|25GB
|£26 /month
The A90 5G was released in late 2019, replacing the Samsung A80 as the A series’ most advanced model. That may be a relief to some Samsung fans, though, as innovations in the A80 like the flip-over selfie/rear camera set up felt a little gimmicky. Luckily, the A90 has restored the selfie camera to its rightful place.
Powered by an octa-core processor, offering 6GB of RAM and running on Android 9.0 (Pie) the A90 5G is speedy in performance as well as 5G connection.
6.7-inch screen
Super AMOLED display
In-screen fingerprint scanner
Three-camera setup
48-megapixel main camera
Bixby personal assistant
128GB storage
All-day battery life
Superfast charging
Samsung has a lot of smartphones for you to choose from, with lines such as the S series and Note series being more premium than the A series. Samsung’s A phones can still be very impressive, but they’re a lot more affordable than the S or Note ranges.
It’s worth noting that the higher the number after the A prefix, the better the tech. So the A20, for example, will pack less of a punch in terms of tech than the A50. Both are great phones that come in at two different and much more affordable prices than the more premium Samsung lines.
5G is a new form of mobile broadband connectivity that offers the fastest ever speeds. The UK’s 5G network is still under construction but is rapidly expanding. This means that 5G phones are far from standard, so you can expect to pay more for 5G connectivity. Sometimes, this means that the phone will have compromises elsewhere, for example, even the high-flying S10 5G removes its SD slot in order to offer 5G.
The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G offers 128GB of storage internally and you can expand this with an SD card.
The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G offers a very impressive battery at 4500mAh, a powerpack that rivals even the Samsung S10 line. This battery should happily see you through the day without needing to scramble for your charger. You’ll be pleased to hear that the A90 does have a built-in game booster mode.
The colour options for this phone may seem limited at first:
White
Black
But the shades have been given the trendy prism/rainbow finish that most phone brands are tapping into this year, so the overall look is polished and textured.
The phone’s camera is pretty good too. You’ll get quality photos, though not any that rival higher-end phones. The added features help perfect your shots:
Face detection
Continuous shooting
HDR
Autofocus
The A90 5G comes with two methods of unlocking:
Fingerprint scanner
Facial recognition
The fingerprint scanner is right on the screen, making it easy to use Samsung Pay etc.
The A90 5G is a fairly recent release, so you should easily be able to find a deal that suits you from a range of networks. Depending on your network, you’ll likely have to pay between £400-500 for a new handset. Monthly deals will vary a lot more based on your plan.
The best phone deal is the one that gives you the most for your money. But there are factors to consider beyond the price. For example, maybe you save a bit of money with one network over another, but the more expensive network throws in customer perks, free entertainment apps or fantastic free roaming coverage that more than compensates for that price difference. Always consider the following:
Contract length
Contract flexibility
Upfront costs
Data limits and allowances
Roaming coverage
Customer perks
Entertainment app trials and other benefits
Warranties etc.
You can currently secure a A90 5G deal on the following networks:
Three
Vodafone
O2
EE
You will also want to consider your 5G coverage and which networks cover your area. As a fairly new technology, 5G currently is easier to connect to if you are in an urban setting. So if you live in the middle of nowhere, a 5G phone might not be a worthy investment just yet. Use a coverage checker to see if you will even be able to use your 5G phone.
You can currently get the A90 5G on a pay as you go deal at:
Three
You can also keep an eye out for ‘like new’ offers or giffgaff’s refurbished phones. Like we said, though, 5G phones are pretty low on the ground at the moment, so owners might not be trading theirs in just yet.
There’s no official statement or IP rating claiming the phone has any water resistance. As a modern phone, it probably won’t suffer too badly after a walk in the rain, but there’s no official word from Samsung as to how water resistant it is.
No, it doesn’t. The A90 5G joins other modern Samsung releases like the Note 10 in not having a headphone jack for basic wired headphones. This makes accessories like the Galaxy Pods, or other bluetooth headphones a necessity.
Yes, being able to use 5G doesn’t cancel out older tech – this 5G phone will still get you online 4G and 3G, but you’ll need to manually switch this in your phone settings:
Go to Settings
Go to Connections
Go to Mobile Networks
Go to Network Mode
Select your option
The Samsung Galaxy S series has a 5G phone, as does the Note series and both are more premium lines.
The following phones in the Samsung A series have been released with 5G connectivity:
Galaxy A71 5G
Galaxy A51 5G
Galaxy A41 5G
As you can see from the smaller numbers, the specs of these phones are less than that of the A90.
It’s not enough to just have a 5G phone if you aren’t within a 5G coverage area. That’s not to say your phone won’t work, you can still connect to other connections like 4G. But you won’t be able to get online with 5G unless your location is covered by a 5G network. You should check your coverage before you go ahead with any 5G phone. Currently, Three and EE are leading the way for total UK 5G coverage.