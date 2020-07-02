Samsung Galaxy A90 5G deals: About the hardware

The A90 5G was released in late 2019, replacing the Samsung A80 as the A series’ most advanced model. That may be a relief to some Samsung fans, though, as innovations in the A80 like the flip-over selfie/rear camera set up felt a little gimmicky. Luckily, the A90 has restored the selfie camera to its rightful place.

Powered by an octa-core processor, offering 6GB of RAM and running on Android 9.0 (Pie) the A90 5G is speedy in performance as well as 5G connection.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G key features

6.7-inch screen

Super AMOLED display

In-screen fingerprint scanner

Three-camera setup

48-megapixel main camera

Bixby personal assistant

128GB storage

All-day battery life

Superfast charging

What is the Samsung A series?

Samsung has a lot of smartphones for you to choose from, with lines such as the S series and Note series being more premium than the A series. Samsung’s A phones can still be very impressive, but they’re a lot more affordable than the S or Note ranges.

It’s worth noting that the higher the number after the A prefix, the better the tech. So the A20, for example, will pack less of a punch in terms of tech than the A50. Both are great phones that come in at two different and much more affordable prices than the more premium Samsung lines.

What is 5G?

5G is a new form of mobile broadband connectivity that offers the fastest ever speeds. The UK’s 5G network is still under construction but is rapidly expanding. This means that 5G phones are far from standard, so you can expect to pay more for 5G connectivity. Sometimes, this means that the phone will have compromises elsewhere, for example, even the high-flying S10 5G removes its SD slot in order to offer 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G storage

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G offers 128GB of storage internally and you can expand this with an SD card.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G battery

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G offers a very impressive battery at 4500mAh, a powerpack that rivals even the Samsung S10 line. This battery should happily see you through the day without needing to scramble for your charger. You’ll be pleased to hear that the A90 does have a built-in game booster mode.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G colours

The colour options for this phone may seem limited at first:

White

Black

But the shades have been given the trendy prism/rainbow finish that most phone brands are tapping into this year, so the overall look is polished and textured.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G camera specs

The phone’s camera is pretty good too. You’ll get quality photos, though not any that rival higher-end phones. The added features help perfect your shots:

Face detection

Continuous shooting

HDR

Autofocus

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G security

The A90 5G comes with two methods of unlocking:

Fingerprint scanner

Facial recognition

The fingerprint scanner is right on the screen, making it easy to use Samsung Pay etc.

Samsung Galaxy A90 price and availability

The A90 5G is a fairly recent release, so you should easily be able to find a deal that suits you from a range of networks. Depending on your network, you’ll likely have to pay between £400-500 for a new handset. Monthly deals will vary a lot more based on your plan.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy A90 5G deals?

The best phone deal is the one that gives you the most for your money. But there are factors to consider beyond the price. For example, maybe you save a bit of money with one network over another, but the more expensive network throws in customer perks, free entertainment apps or fantastic free roaming coverage that more than compensates for that price difference. Always consider the following:

Contract length

Contract flexibility

Upfront costs

Data limits and allowances

Roaming coverage

Customer perks

Entertainment app trials and other benefits

Warranties etc.

Samsung A90 5G contract deals on pay monthly

You can currently secure a A90 5G deal on the following networks:

Three

Vodafone

O2

EE

You will also want to consider your 5G coverage and which networks cover your area. As a fairly new technology, 5G currently is easier to connect to if you are in an urban setting. So if you live in the middle of nowhere, a 5G phone might not be a worthy investment just yet. Use a coverage checker to see if you will even be able to use your 5G phone.

Samsung A50 pay as you go

You can currently get the A90 5G on a pay as you go deal at:

Three

You can also keep an eye out for ‘like new’ offers or giffgaff’s refurbished phones. Like we said, though, 5G phones are pretty low on the ground at the moment, so owners might not be trading theirs in just yet.

Frequently Asked Questions: Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Deals

Is the A90 5G waterproof?

There’s no official statement or IP rating claiming the phone has any water resistance. As a modern phone, it probably won’t suffer too badly after a walk in the rain, but there’s no official word from Samsung as to how water resistant it is.

Does the Galaxy A90 5G have a headphone jack?

No, it doesn’t. The A90 5G joins other modern Samsung releases like the Note 10 in not having a headphone jack for basic wired headphones. This makes accessories like the Galaxy Pods, or other bluetooth headphones a necessity.

Can I use 2G/3G/4G with the A90 5G?

Yes, being able to use 5G doesn’t cancel out older tech – this 5G phone will still get you online 4G and 3G, but you’ll need to manually switch this in your phone settings:

Go to Settings

Go to Connections

Go to Mobile Networks

Go to Network Mode

Select your option

Is the A90 5G the best 5G phone?

The Samsung Galaxy S series has a 5G phone, as does the Note series and both are more premium lines.

What Samsung A series phones are 5G?

The following phones in the Samsung A series have been released with 5G connectivity:

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A41 5G

As you can see from the smaller numbers, the specs of these phones are less than that of the A90.

I have a 5G phone – why isn’t it connecting to 5G?