Samsung Galaxy A71 deals

Samsung Galaxy A71: about the hardware

Samsung’s Galaxy A Series is all about the mid range for Samsung, a category of phones that matches the more premium S range in looks but has streamlined specs, in favour of affordability.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is near the top end of the A range. It comes equipped with a speedy octa-core processor that’s coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on your region. The Android 10 operating system offers a fluid, modern feel and storage capacity is 128GB – although you can top this up using a microSD card, which will give you for an additional 512GB, if needed.

What immediately stands out is the phone’s 6.7-inch display, which has minimal bezels for a sleek design. Like other devices in the Samsung Galaxy range, it comes equipped with Infinity-O screen technology with a Super AMOLED Plus panel that provides a 1080 x 2400-pixel full HD+ resolution, making it perfect for streaming high-definition video content. It also sports a punch-hole camera at the top of the display. This punch-hole camera is a little bigger than what is seen on the cheaper Samsung Galaxy A51.

When it comes to the design, Samsung has added a nice prism effect to the back of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A71: key features

6.7-inch screen

Super AMOLED Plus display

1080 x 2400 resolution

Android 10 operating system

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Headphone jack

25W fast-charge USB-C port

4,500mAh battery

4 rear cameras (64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP)

32MP selfie cam

Samsung Galaxy A71: storage solutions

How much storage space do you get with a Samsung A71? Well, the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with 128GB of internal storage which should be plenty for the average user. If you need a little extra there’s also a microSD card slot. This means you can add 512GB, four times more than your initial allowance.

For an average phone user 128GB of storage is enough. It allows you to download dozens of apps and games and store a reasonable amount of photos and other media files.

You might want to use the additional 512GB of external storage if you store more media files, download films and games to play later, back up your music to your phone and use your device for creative projects.

Samsung A71: battery capacity

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to see you through the day. It also includes a 25W fast-charge feature, so you can quickly boost your phone when you’re on the go. However, one thing to note is that the A71 doesn’t have wireless charging, so you need to use the USB cable provided.

It is worth noting that the battery on the Samsung Galaxy A71 is bigger than what is on the Samsung Galaxy S20 - Samsung’s flagship phone. That has a 4,000mAh battery, compared to the A71’s 4.500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A71 – colour choice

Pastel hues and a smooth, curved-edge screen make the Galaxy A71 a stylish choice. The prism colours feature a ‘rhythmical pattern’ with a glossy finish for added personality. It comes in a selection of three colourways, including:

Prism Crush Black

Prism Silver

Prism Blue

Samsung Galaxy A71 - camera specs

One of the standout features on the A71 is its assortment of cameras. In total there are five on the device, four on the back and a punch-hole camera on the front.

For those looking for a phone to improve their selfie shooting, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a new mode called Selfie Focus. This adds some blurring to the background of the selfie. This background blurring is also used in the rear camera array. There is a dedicated 5MP depth lens on the back which helps adjust the depth of field on a picture and cut out any unwanted grain.

Having a main camera that is 64MP is decent for a flagship, let alone for a mid-range phone. Samsung really has put a lot into the quality of the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A71. Where it does fall short is with its zoom. There isn’t an optical zoom on board, instead it is an 8x digital zoom.

Key camera features include:

Front-facing 32MP selfie camera

64MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide camera

5MP macro camera

5MP depth camera

Live Focus feature

Digital Zoom up to 8x

UHD 4K video recording

Samsung Galaxy A71: security features

Like other Samsung Galaxy devices, the A71 comes equipped with an integral fingerprint scanner in the display. You can also use the face recognition feature to unlock your phone if you prefer, as well as password and pattern unlocking.

The Samsung A71 uses the Knox security platform to protect your data from malware and other threats. Encryption, run-time protection and data isolation capabilities are built right into the device.

Samsung Galaxy A71: availability

The phone is widely available at the time of writing in October 2020 either on a monthly contract or pay-as-you-go plan. Current deals are available from the following networks:

EE

Vodafone

O2

Three

Tesco Mobile

iD Mobile

Sky Mobile

What are the best Samsung A71 deals?

When you’re reviewing Samsung A71 deals, you should not only compare monthly costs but also the type of contract you’re looking for.

PAYG: pay-as-you-go plans are ideal if you don’t use your phone that often and don’t want the commitment of monthly payments. You’ll need to purchase your phone upfront if you choose this type of deal.

Pay-monthly: with a pay-monthly contract, you can spread the cost of your phone with a series of monthly payments. However, one thing to consider here is contract length: pay-monthly deals can last between 12 and 48 months, and often have early-termination fees that make it difficult to switch mid-contract.

SIM-only contracts: like PAYG plans, you need to purchase your A71 upfront on a SIM-only contract. After that, you only pay for data, texts and minutes each month. SIM-only plans tend to be a bit more flexible, but you’ll still be committing to an ongoing monthly payment.

In addition to the type of contract, think about the following factors:

Data allowance: the A71’s large screen is built to let you enjoy high-definition video. Does the deal include an adequate monthly data allowance to let you make the most of that?

Network perks and incentives: operators throw in special incentives to sweeten the deal, from cashback to vouchers, but do they provide value for you?

Network coverage: does the network offer reliable mobile phone coverage in your area? You can use tools like the Ofcom postcode checker to see if your region is covered.

Network reputation: is it easy to manage your account online or with a network app? What are the reviews about customer service like?

How expensive are Samsung A71 deals?

The 2020 launch price for the Samsung Galaxy A71 was £419, but with a bit of haggling, you may be able to get it for around £50. This makes it an affordable option with plenty of premium features.

Samsung A71 contract deals on pay-monthly

If you’re willing to shoulder half the cost of the handset upfront, you can lower your monthly premiums, with some monthly contracts starting from as little as £17 in October 2020. With zero upfront costs, this rises to £22 per month, making it an affordable mid-range contract.

Each operator offers perks and incentives, which may be worth considering. Examples include:

O2’s Samsung A71 contracts include perks at O2 venues, including priority ticket booking.

Three’s monthly plans let you stream TV and music without using up data.

Vodafone’s A71 deals throw in roaming to 48 destinations, along with access to the VeryMe rewards app.

EE’s mobile phone deals include free access to BT Sport or Apple Music, along with roaming in 53 destinations.

Samsung Galaxy A71 on pay-as-you-go

If you can afford to purchase the handset outright, you can pick up a new SIM-free handset for around £419. You can then buy a SIM-only deal for as little as £5 per month. Pay-as-you-go deals are also a great option for those who want to stay on top of their ongoing spending. Simply top up your phone with credit as needed, without any set monthly charge.

Samsung Galaxy A71: accessories

There are a number of accessories you can get for the Samsung Galaxy A71. Here are some of the best available:

Galaxy Watch Active2

Samsung Gear S3

Samsung Galaxy Watch S3

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

What’s in the Samsung Galaxy A71 box?

Device

25W charger

USB-C-to-C cable

In-ear Samsung headphones with a mic

Samsung Galaxy A71: frequently asked questions

Is the camera any good?

Yes, the camera is one of the key features on the Galaxy A71. The ultra-wide camera offers a 123-degree angle of view, which is meant to mimic what the human eye can see. This means you don’t have to pan as much. The macro camera lets you get perfect close-up shots that capture fine details. Predictive software blurs the backgrounds to focus on your main subject, while Super Steady mode ensures smoother videos.

The selfie camera on board has some innovative features, such as background blur.

Are there any special features?

Yes, the A71 comes preloaded with some of Samsung’s most popular apps, including Samsung Pay and the Bixby virtual assistant. Bixby learns your routines and patterns to help you get the most out of your phone with a quick touch, tap or swipe. Samsung Pay stores your credit and debit cards in one handy location to turn your A71 into a mobile wallet when you’re out and about.

What about the Samsung Galaxy A51?

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is similar to the Samsung Galaxy A71, with standout features like the quad-camera to set it apart. The only differences are that the specs are slightly lower, which makes it more affordable. The screen size is slightly smaller (and the screen not as good quality) and the battery is a little less powerful, but there’s not a huge difference if you want a phone that’s similar to the A71 but cheaper. In October 2020, you can purchase the A51 outright for £329, making it £90 less than the A71 at £419.

Are there other cheap Samsung Galaxy phones?

Yes, the Galaxy range includes a wide selection of affordable options. This includes the Galaxy 10e, which takes all the main features of the popular S10 and makes a few smart adjustments that allows Samsung to charge a lot less for it. The S10 Lite is another good option if you’re looking for an affordable phone. When Samsung launched its S20 range in 2020, it also launched cheaper ‘Lite’ versions of many of its most popular phones, including the S10.