Samsung Galaxy A52 5G deals

Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy A52?

Samsung’s revitalised A range is a real treasure trove when it comes to mid-range handsets. The phone giant has done well to cherry pick the right features from its flagship S21 series and kit out handsets that may well be cheaper to buy, but you wouldn’t know by looking at them. With 5G capabilities and an 120Hz screen, there is a lot to love about the Galaxy A52. If you’re after a decent camera phone that has enough power to stream games then you won’t be disappointed.

Samsung Galaxy A52 deals: About the hardware

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with a bright 6.5-inch display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is one of the highest refresh rates around (it’s usually found on flagship models), and makes the phone great for games.

Other features include a headphone jack, 6GB of RAM and a quad camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A52 key features

Here’s a list of the main Samsung Galaxy A52 key features:

Dimensions: 159.9x75.1x8.4mm

Weight: 189g

IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)

Screen: 6.50-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz display

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Memory: 128GB 6GB RAM

OS/Software: Android 11

Rear cameras: Wide (main): 64MP, f/1.8; Ultra wide angle: 12MP, f/2.2; 5MP macro, f/2.4; Depth: 5MP, f/2.4

Front camera: 32MP, f/2.2

Video: Rear camera: 4K (30fps), 1080p (30/120fps); Front camera: 4K (30fps), 1080p (30fps).

Battery: 4500mAh; Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 minutes

Fingerprint reader

3.5mm jack

Samsung Galaxy A52 storage

In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy A52 uses 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a microSD card on board, so if you aren’t happy with that amount then you can add additional memory.

128GB should be enough to have all the apps you need loaded on the handset, your photos stored offline and 4K video can be stored - but this may fill up the phone quickly.

Samsung Galaxy A52 battery

The Samsung Galaxy A52 uses a 4500mAh battery which should mean all-day life and then some. The good news is that fast charging is on board. At 25W this should fill the phone up 50% in 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A52 colours

You can get the phone in the following "Awesome" colours:

Awesome Violet

Awesome Black

Awesome Blue

Awesome White

Samsung Galaxy A52 camera specs

There are four cameras on the rear of the Samsung Galaxy A52 - specs wise they are quite similar to the previous phone, but the main camera is now a decent-sized 64MP (up from 48MP). Dedicated macro and depth sensing lenses are a bonus for those who want to take good portrait and close-up shots. The selfie camera is 32MP, as it was on the Galaxy A51.

Camera specs include the following:

Rear cameras:

Wide (main): 64MP, f/1.8,

Ultra wide angle: 12MP, f/2.2

5MP macro, f/2.4

Depth: 5MP, f/2.4

Front camera:

32MP, f/2.2

Video:

Rear camera: 4K (30fps), 1080p (30/120fps); Front camera: 4K (30fps), 1080p (30fps).

Samsung Galaxy A52 security

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a fingerprint scanner on the display, while Samsung KNOX offers a number of security features. There is also the normal PIN and pattern protections, if you wanted to secure your handset this way.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy A52 deals?

As of April 2021, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is a new handset so you will be hard pushed to find an absolute bargain. The good news is that most of the contracts around are offering this phone for under £30 a month, with a decent amount of data available.

Samsung Galaxy A52 contract deals on pay monthly

Currently, there are a number of networks that are stocking the Samsung Galaxy A52. These include:

EE

O2

Vodafone

Three

Sky Mobile

Talk Mobile

iD Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A52 pay as you go

There are a number of PAYG options available for the Samsung Galaxy A52, including from giffgaff and Tesco Mobile.

Frequently Asked Questions: Samsung Galaxy A52

Is the Samsung Galaxy A52 waterproof?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is waterproof. The phone has an IP67 rating which means it’s dust and water resistant and can be submerged up to 1m for 30 mins.

Why do I need a 120Hz screen?

120Hz is the refresh rate of the screen. As a rule of thumb: the higher the Hz rate, the faster the refresh rate. A faster refresh rate means a smoother experience when watching movies on a phone and playing games - you’ll even notice the difference when transferring between different apps.