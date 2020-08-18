Samsung Galaxy A51 deals

Samsung Galaxy A51 - about the hardware

The Galaxy A51 offers fast processing thanks to its advanced octa-core processor. It also comes equipped with up to 6GB of RAM for a smoother, more efficient performance. This handset is powered with a 4,000mAh battery as well as a 15W fast-charge feature that will help you keep it topped up when you’re on the go.

You’ll enjoy smooth, fluid streaming and gaming with the Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which has minimal bezels. The phone is also easy to navigate thanks to its Android 10 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A51 key features

6.5-inch screen

Android 10 OS

48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP quad rear camera

32MP front camera

128GB internal storage

4GB or 6GB RAM

4,000mAh battery

15W fast charging

Corning’s Gorilla Glass

Fingerprint scanner

Samsung Galaxy A51 vs. Samsung Galaxy A50

Let’s take a closer look at how the A51 differs from its closest relative, the A50. We’ve outlined some of the differences above, including the A51’s new macro camera at the back as well as the higher resolution of its primary, selfie and ultra-wide cameras. The screen is also larger and the A51 boasts a more advanced operating system. However, in terms of power and storage, the A51 and A50 are almost identical. Both feature octa-core processors and have 128GB of internal storage, as well as headphone jacks and SD card slots.

Samsung Galaxy A51 – storage solutions

As we’ve noted in the comparison chart above, the Samsung A51 offers 128GB of internal storage, but you can add a further 512GB of external storage by using the SD card slot.

How much space does my Galaxy A51 need?

With 128GB of internal storage, the A51 is suitable for most day-to-day tasks. You’ll be able to:

Store a reasonable collection of photos

Download major apps

Play games

Browse and shop online

Use messaging apps

Stream video and audio content

The external microSD card slot lets you boost your storage by another 512GB. With this much space, you’ll also be able to:

Download and store a film library

Maintain extensive photo collections

Store memory-intensive files and games

Samsung Galaxy A51 – battery capacity

Power is designed to last throughout the day with a mighty 4,000mAh battery. This is strong enough to power hours of streaming, gaming and chatting. The A51 also comes equipped with a 15W fast-charge capability that lets you quickly go from 0 to 100. However, wireless charging isn’t available with this particular model, you need to use the provided USB-C cable instead.

Samsung Galaxy A51 – colour choice

The Galaxy A51 is a stylish handset with a sleek, slim profile and curved display. It features Samsung’s signature ‘rhythmical pattern’ along with a slick premium gloss finish. The A51 keeps things minimalist with a choice of just three colours:

Prism Crush Black

Prism Crush White

Prism Crush Blue

Samsung Galaxy A51 - camera specs

From portraits to landscapes, the Samsung A51’s whopping five cameras can cover it all. Here’s a closer look at the lenses and features loaded onto this handset.

48MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree scope

5MP macro camera

5MP depth camera

32MP front selfie camera

Live Focus effects

Background blur

Predictive AI software

Super Steady feature for smoother videos

With all this, it’s clear that the A51 doesn’t skimp on camera functionality despite its budget-friendly price tag.

Samsung Galaxy A51 – security features

The Samsung A51 includes all the same security features as other phones in the Galaxy range. An in-screen fingerprint scanner is the first line of defence to keep your phone secure. There’s also facial recognition technology as well as Samsung’s built-in Knox security platform to help protect data.

Samsung Galaxy A51 - availability

This popular smartphone is widely available from almost all major networks. As of July 2020, this includes the following:

EE

Vodafone

Virgin Mobile

O2

Three

iD Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Sky Mobile

You can also purchase the phone directly from the Samsung website if you can afford to buy the handset outright.

What are the best Samsung A51 deals?

Price is one major factor to consider when you’re looking for the best Samsung A51 deals, and you’ll find plenty of wallet-friendly options. In addition to cost, you should also consider the following factors:

Type of contract

There are several types of contracts to choose from, including pay-monthly, SIM-only, and pay-as-you-go (PAYG). Think about whether you prefer to purchase your phone outright or pay for it in a series of monthly instalments.

Contract length

Whether you opt for a SIM-only or pay-monthly contract, review the terms carefully. It’s possible to find rolling month-to-month contracts with SIM-only deals, but most pay-monthly plans last 24 months. Switching in the middle of a contract can be expensive, so make sure you’re not locked into unaffordable monthly payments.

Network coverage

Find out if the network offers reliable coverage in your area before signing up for any contract. You can take a quick look at a postcode checker to see what’s available.

Freebies and add-ons

From free roaming to entertainment services like Now TV and BT Sport, your contract may feature lots of little add-ons and perks. The best Samsung A51 deals will come with something extra that you value to make the deal stand out.

Bundled services

If you need a TV and broadband service as well, you might want to think about bundling all of these together in one package. You’ll often receive a better deal that way. Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile specialise in this type of bundled plan and offer discounts for existing customers.

How expensive are Samsung A51 deals?

The cost of your Samsung A51 deals will depend on the type of plan you choose, and whether you’re purchasing the phone upfront. When it was launched, the A51 cost £329, but you can find it now for £250 or less from many major retailers, particularly if you’re willing to accept a refurbished handset.

The cost of Samsung A51 monthly contracts will vary widely depending on the plan’s data allowances, which we’ll outline below.

Samsung A51 contract deals on pay-monthly

There are some very affordable pay-monthly contracts out there for the Samsung A51, starting at around £15 per month. When comparing pay-monthly contracts, think about how much data you need. Each GB of data lets you browse the internet for around 20 hours each month or send approximately 1,000 emails. However, the average user will need more than this, particularly if they’re spending a lot of time away from a Wi-Fi network.

Samsung A51 contract on pay-as-you-go

You can also find plenty of pay-as-you-go plans for the Samsung A51, although for these you’ll need to purchase the phone outright. Once you’ve bought the handset, PAYG plans are available from most major networks. The same is true for SIM-only deals, which are available from as little as £4 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions: Samsung Galaxy A51

Is the A51 waterproof?

Yes, the A51 has a water-resistance rating of IP67, which means it can withstand some exposure to dust and water. However, Samsung doesn’t recommend submerging it in water for any sustained length of time.

Is it enabled for 5G?

No, the A51 only works with 4G and earlier networks. If you want the higher speeds and reliability of 5G, you need to choose a different model, like the Samsung Galaxy S20 or S10 Plus 5G.

What about the Galaxy S10?

We’ve compared the A51 to similar A series phones here, but how does it measure up against a flagship S series phone like the Samsung S10? There are some major differences between the two, starting with the camera. Both have quad cameras at the rear, but the A51 has higher megapixel counts. The S10 screen is smaller than the A51’s at just 6.1 inches, but it boasts a Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with higher resolution. It also has a higher quality chipset that gives it greater processing power than the A51.

Are there any special features?

Yes. In addition to the Samsung Pay and Bixby virtual assistant features that are included in all Galaxy phones, the Galaxy A51 offers a few unique benefits. For example, there’s the Game Booster feature that lets you make the most of gaming on your phone by learning your usage patterns to optimise temperature, memory and battery life. Frame Booster also gives graphics a more lifelike, fluid range of motion.

Is the Galaxy A51 right for me?