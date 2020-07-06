Samsung Galaxy A50 deals

Should I buy an Samsung Galaxy A50?

This is a great mid-range handset from Samsung. It’s been very clever in what it has taken out to bring the handset’s cost down - for instance, there’s no 4K shooting but it has a great triple camera system. This handset is over a year old now (as of December 2020) and that is something to take into consideration. It is likely that the handset will be superseded in early 2021. The flipside of this is that you may well be able to get it for a bargain price.

What is the Samsung Galaxy A series?

The Samsung Galaxy A series offers more affordable phones, so you don't get the same polish as the S series or the professional edge of the Note series, but what you do get is a very good piece of kit at a great price. As a rule of thumb, the higher the number following the A, the better the phone will be. That's not to say there are weak members of the A series, only that the line covers a wide range of mid-tier budgets, so it's very accessible.

Samsung Galaxy A50: About the hardware

The Samsung Galaxy A50 sits mid-way through the A series, higher than the A10 and A40, lower than the A70 and A90, so it's a good compromise if you want a phone with some fancy features but don't want to break the bank on extras. The Samsung Galaxy A50 was released in early 2019 so it’s over a year old now. It is still a good handset but very likely to be replaced in the line-up soon.

Samsung A50 key features

6.4" Super AMOLED display

Multiple cameras and ultra-wide lens

128 GB storage

Extra card slot (either for SD or dual SIM)

Headphone jack

Fingerprint sensor

Water-resistant

Range of colours

Samsung Galaxy A50 storage

The Samsung Galaxy A50 doesn't give you a choice of storage options like other models, with 128GB being the standard. This shouldn't be an issue for most users, though, as that's more than enough to store a healthy amount of media, apps and files. If you want more storage, then you can also use an SD card to expand your capacity.

If that still doesn't satisfy your storage needs, then consider looking at the Samsung Galaxy Note line which boasts bigger storage sizes both internally and expandable with an SD card. After all, the A series is made to be affordable, so keep your expectations realistic.

Samsung Galaxy A50 battery

The A50 battery comes in at 4,000mAh which is comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S20, so you should find you're more than able to get through the day. That said, battery life varies massively from user to user, though Samsung says you can expect around 23 hours of talk time on this battery. If you are looking for a bigger battery and have a bigger budget, then look at the S20 Plus line-up.

Samsung Galaxy A50 colours

The Samsung A50 comes in several colours:

Black

White

Blue

Coral

You may not be able to find your colour of choice with every network, though, so it's always better to not become totally committed to a certain shade, especially as your colour choice can sometimes impact the overall price if you're purchasing it as a refurbished phone.

Samsung A series handset comparison

Samsung doesn't hold back when it comes to releasing new models, so you might find yourself picking between different handsets. However, the differences are surprisingly minimal between the A Series models. You'll get the most bang for your buck in terms of cameras with the A50 or A70, same with internal storage. The premium edge on the S20 range comes from things like improved screen resolution, a stronger processor and better camera features. The overall capabilities of the S20 range are also broader, with a bigger processor, enhanced audio and a number of game-centric features.

The A Series as a whole isn't intended to compete with the S Series, but complement it with a more affordable set of handsets. If you are looking for an all-round more premium phone, then head right to the S series. But if you are looking for a cheaper mobile that still offers great features, the A series should be on your list. As you can see, the A70 is also a clear step up from the A50, as denoted by the higher number after it's 'A' prefix so you still have the freedom to choose a little more tech or a slightly smaller overall price, making the A series a key entry in the Samsung catalogue.

Samsung A50 camera specs

The A50 has the following cameras:

25MP Main

8MP Ultra-Wide

5MP Depth

25MP Selfie

While not quite able to compete with the S series, the A50 is perfectly able to capture beautiful shots with the following camera features:

Autofocus

LED flash

HDR

Bokeh mode

Samsung A50 security

The A50 benefits from the real-time protection of Samsung Knox as well as fingerprint ID to unlock your phone with a touch.

What are the best Samsung A50 contract deals?

As a more affordable phone, your options for added extras may be limited, as the best of these tend to be added to premium deals like for the Samsung S20. Still, that doesn't mean there aren't some great deals around. Be sure to look for the following:

Best contract lengths (are they flexible?)

Upfront costs

Roaming destinations

Free data or entertainment app access

Customer perks

Ease of upgrade/ data and handset paid off separately

Option to add accessories to pay off monthly

Options to bundle services such as home broadband with eligible networks

Price jumps – this is very common, with contract prices going up by 2-3% each year

How expensive is the Samsung Galaxy A50?

If you're looking to buy a Samsung A50 handset outright, you can expect to pay about £300, which isn't too far from the price of the A70, as of December 2020. So potentially you might want to go for the more updated model. That said, the A50 is a jump up in both price and performance from its predecessor the A40, so if £300 is firmly your budget, then it's still a great choice.

Samsung A50 deals on pay monthly

The A50 has been mostly displaced by the A51 or A70 by mobile networks when it comes to pay monthly contracts. Currently only the following networks still offer it:

Talk Mobile

EE

Samsung Galaxy A50 pay as you go deals

You can get a handset-only deal for the A50 with the following networks:

giffgaff

BT Mobile

Don't lose hope if they go out of stock. giffgaff's refurbished phone selection is constantly updated, so you may get your chance to nab a pre-owned version. That said, if you’re happy to buy a pre-owned phone then you might want to opt for a more premium model, as going for a second-hand model knocks a chunk off the price of something like the Galaxy S10 or even S20.

Samsung A50 deals: accessories to look out for

The Samsung A50 is compatible with the following accessories, though in some cases that may be dependent on an OS update, so you'll want to complete that as soon as your new A50 is unpacked:

Galaxy Buds

Galaxy Watch

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use 5G on the Samsung A50?

No, the A50 is not 5G compatible. There are A series phones that do support 5G, namely the Galaxy A71 5G, the Galaxy A51 5G and the Galaxy A41 5G. The same rules apply i.e. the higher the number, the better the phone, but as you’d expect, the 5G models will be pricier than the standard models.

What is the Samsung J series?

The J series is a discontinued line of phones that were even more affordable than the A series. These are no longer being made, but they were only discontinued in 2019, so you may still be able to land a good deal on any remaining stock.

Is the Samsung A50 dual SIM?

Yes, the Samsung A50 can use two Nano SIM cards.

What is the cheapest Samsung phone?

The cheapest Samsung phone, purchased brand new, is likely to be within the A Series, as these are intended to be on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to pricing. Certainly, they won't rival the S or Note series for eye-watering prices. That said, you get what you pay for, so you shouldn't really be hoping an A Series Samsung can live up to an S Series.