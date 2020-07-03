Samsung Galaxy A40: about the hardware

The Samsung Galaxy A40 was released by Samsung in April 2019. It’s a smartphone near the top of the company’s A-range of handsets, a mid-range phone that has modest specs and, as you can see with the best Samsung Galaxy A40 deals, a decent price.

The phone boasts a 5.9-inch Super AMOLED screen which is of a high resolution, especially for the price. It’s body is made from ‘glasstic’ which is Samsung’s own material that is made from plastic but has the feel of glass. The Samsung Galaxy A40 features Samsung’s ONE UI blend of hardware and software and the phone uses Android 10 (as of October 2020). It has AI-powered dual rear cameras and is powered by a quad-core 1.8Ghz processor.

Samsung Galaxy A40 key features

5.9-inch Super AMOLED screen

64GB internal storage

MicroSD card for up to 512GB of extra storage

16-megapixel rear camera

25-megapixel front camera

3.5mm headphone jack

Octa-core processor

3100mAh battery

Fingerprint scanner

4GB RAM

Bixby personal assistant

Samsung Pay for mobile payments

Four colourways

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs. Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A40’s closest twin is probably the Samsung Galaxy A50. Overall, the A50 takes the A40’s specs and gives them a slight reworking, with a more powerful battery and higher-resolution rear camera. There are also two different internal storage configurations with the A50, although both models do include an SD Card slot for additional storage.

Both phones operate with the same Android system and Samsung software, with similar power levels and features. By choosing the A40 over the A50, you can shave a few pounds off the cost.

Samsung Galaxy A40: storage

The Samsung Galaxy A40 offers 64GB of internal storage. For most everyday users this amount of storage should be fine, but it is likely you will need more if you are not backing up any photos you are taking with the handset. It may also limit the amount of apps you will be able to have on the device. Thankfully, the phone also comes with a micro SD Card slot so that you can top it up an additional 512GB with the purchase of a micro SD card.

How much memory does my Samsung Galaxy A40 need?

What can you do with 64GB? For a phone users with light day-to-day smartphone use, a 64GB capacity allows you to:

Stream video and music

Store a reasonable number of photos on the device

Run all normal apps

Browse the internet

Use social media

Store smaller media files

However, it won’t let you hold a library of HD films or use lots of intensive, memory-eating gaming apps. You can free up internal storage for apps like that by taking advantage of cloud storage or the built-in SD card slot. For most people, this amount is plenty.

Samsung Galaxy A40: battery

A 3,100mAh battery keeps the phone charged up throughout the day. According to Samsung, the A40 can last for 23 hours on standby or 17 hours of talk time before needing to be recharged. However, the manufacturer notes that your mileage may vary depending on usage patterns and network environment.

If you’re in a hurry to get out the door, the Galaxy A40 also comes with 15W Fast Charging so you won’t be caught short. This is a phone that you will have to charge nightly, though.

Samsung Galaxy A40: colours

The Samsung Galaxy A40 is a slim device with a curved back. As mentioned, the back is made of ‘glasstic’ and the frame of the device is plastic, too. There is a bezel around the 5.9-inch Infinity-U display.

The Samsung Galaxy A40 comes in a choice of four colours:

Black

White

Coral

Blue

You can opt for black or white for a minimalist look, or enjoy a splash of colour with the vibrant blue and coral models.

Samsung A40: camera specs

Whether you’re capturing landscape shots or group portraits, the A40 can handle photography in a variety of lighting conditions. The phone’s dual cameras include a 16-megapixel low light lens alongside an ultra-wide camera. The 5MP wide-angle lens allows you to take pictures with a rather impressive 123-degree field of view.

This combination of lenses means that the Samsung Galaxy A40 has a suitable lens for most images.

The handset is missing a telephoto lens but we wouldn’t expect there to be this type of lens on a handset at this price. What you do get is a 25-megapixel selfie camera at the front. These specs are good for a phone of this price.

Here are a few additional camera specs:

16MP + 5MP rear camera

25MP front camera

FHD (1920 x 1080)@30fps

AI for subject detection

Panorama and Portrait settings

Beauty Filter

AR effects including stamps and stickers

Samsung Galaxy A40: security

There’s a rear ‘electrostatic’ fingerprint scanner to keep your phone protected. Lock or unlock the Samsung Galaxy A40 with a single touch.The phone also features facial recognition. If you choose to use features like Samsung Pay, the fingerprint scanner offers an extra level of protection for your financial data. Also on board is the regular pattern and pin code security.

Samsung Galaxy A40 deals availability

Like most of the Galaxy A-series of smartphones, Samsung Galaxy A40 was released in April 2019 and is still widely available right now. You’ll find monthly contracts as well as SIM-free deals from operators including the following:

EE

Talk Mobile

Prices, contract lengths, and data packages will vary, so it’s worth shopping around to compare offers.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy A40 deals?

There’s a lot to consider when it comes to Samsung Galaxy A40 deals, including price, network coverage and contract length. As with taking out any phone contract, you should weigh all of these factors when choosing the best deal. Consider the following:

Contract terms: Will you be able to leave mid-contract if you’re not satisfied or is there a fee?

Network coverage: Does the operator provide reliable coverage in your area?

Handset price: Are you going to pay for your phone upfront or pay in instalments?

Customer service: Does the provider get good reviews on Trustpilot?

Add-ons and bonuses: Do you get any free subscriptions or bonus deals as part of your contract?

Data package: Is there enough data included to use your phone the way you like?

How expensive are Samsung Galaxy A40 deals?

A SIM-free Samsung Galaxy A40 is priced at £219, but you can find it for even less from some retailers. You can purchase it upfront from network operators like EE and Tesco Mobile.

If you’d rather spread the cost into monthly payments, there are plenty of pay monthly contracts to choose from, which we’ll delve into below.

Samsung A40 deals on pay monthly

Currently, you can get the Samsung A40 best price for as little as £16 per month with zero upfront costs. Most plans are priced at under £30 per month, with the price dependent on the data plan you choose. For lower-priced plans, you may have smaller data caps at 2GB. This is fine if you primarily connect your phone over home broadband or Wi-Fi, but if you need more data you can look for plans offering 10GB or more.

In terms of add-ons and perks, here’s a quick rundown of what to expect:

Samsung A40 EE deals include free BT Sport and Apple Music. EE is also widely recognised as the UK’s fastest network, enabling you to enjoy speedy 4G coverage.

Paying for the handset upfront gives you added flexibility of an unlocked phone. SIM-free or pay as you go plans are offered by most of the same providers mentioned above, including Three and EE. Plans start with as little as a £10 top-up, and you can shop around for the best deal.

Frequently Asked Questions: Samsung A40 Deals

Which modes does the camera include?

We’ve already touched on the A40’s Ultra-Wide and front cameras. The rear camera offers a 123-degree field of view, with different modes to take your shots in day or night lighting. Meanwhile, the front camera comes with a Selfie Focus to concentrate on faces and blur the background, putting features into focus. It also includes a Smart Beauty Mode to subtly smooth any flaws.

Is the Samsung Galaxy A40 water-resistant?

No, this model doesn’t have an IP rating to certify water resistance like some of the newer Samsung Galaxy phones. Samsung recommends drying your phone thoroughly if it gets wet with a clean cloth, and avoiding any exposure to salt water. Salt can build up and block the phone’s microphone and earpiece.

What about the Samsung Galaxy S10?

We’ve already looked at how the Galaxy A40 measures up to some of its siblings in the A-series, but what about the S-series of Galaxy smartphones? The S10 is a popular design, with a slightly larger screen at 6.1 inches. Its battery is more powerful and the camera’s more high-tech, although the two phones run on the same Android 10 system. The Samsung Galaxy S10 was the Galaxy flagship at the time of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A40, but it also costs more money. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is the current flagship and this too is a premium phone, with many upgraded specs.

Are Samsung Galaxy A40 deals right for me?

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone for everyday use, this phone is a really good option. It looks premium with its large, slim screen and vibrant display. The camera isn’t the best that Samsung offers, but it does come with a range of excellent filters and features and is the sort of camera you would expect from a mid-range phone at this price.

You’ll also have access to the Bixby personal assistant, which is Samsung’s rival to both Alexa and Siri. If you want a phone that you can buy upfront, it’s more affordable than the S-series and there are very reasonable pay monthly deals to choose from.

What other phones should I consider?