Google Pixel 3A deals

Introduction to Pixel 3A deals: About the hardware

The Pixel 3A, like all Pixel phones, gives access to Google’s latest software. Signature Google features include the AR walking navigation tool in Google Maps, for example. It also comes with a Full HD+ display and 5.6-inch AMOLED screen, large enough to watch videos or scroll through social media content with ease.

The phone runs on Android Pie but can be updated to the newer Android 10. It has a Snapdragon 670 processor which gives plenty of power and performance, though it’s less powerful than the Pixel 3’s Snapdragon 855.

Pixel 3A key features

5.6-inch FHD+ display

Snapdragon 670 processor

12.2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

64GB storage

Unlimited storage in Google Photos

3000 mAh battery

USB Type C

Google Virtual Assistant

Fingerprint scanner

Optical image stabilisation

3.5mm headphones jack

The Pixel 3A vs. the Pixel 3

As you can see outlined in the table above, the Pixel 3A takes the original Pixel 3 model and tweaks it a bit. Here are a few of the key differences between the two phones:

The Pixel 3A comes in an additional colour, ‘Purple-ish’

It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack

It only includes one front-facing camera

The Pixel 3A has a less powerful Snapdragon 670 chipset

It’s not water-resistant

It doesn’t offer wireless charging

The Pixel 3A is also larger, with a bigger screen display. However, there are many similarities between the two phones as well, so you’ll get plenty of Pixel 3 features at a lower price. Both have a similar, lightweight design with a rear fingerprint reader and matte finish.

Pixel 3A storage

There’s only one option when it comes to memory and storage. The Pixel 3A comes with 64GB of internal storage.

How much memory does my Pixel 3A need?

For everyday use, 64GB should be sufficient to take on many of your favourite smartphone tasks. It enables you to:

Store a reasonable selection of apps

Stream music and video content

Take advantage of the phone’s camera

Browse the internet

Play online or mobile games (not stored on phone)

The idea is that although the storage is lower than some other models because it’s backed up in the Google Cloud. The Pixel 3A automatically comes with unlimited storage in Google Photos, so you can use the camera as much as you please without having to delete any images.

Pixel 3A battery

Battery power is one area where the Google Pixel 3A really excels, with over 30 hours of talk-time thanks to a big 3,000mAh battery. Its fast charge mode lets you power up for seven hours of use after just 15 minutes of charging time.

The battery is designed to last all day so you won’t get caught short. Google lab tests showed that the Pixel 3A can last for 16 hours and 35 minutes with continuous video playback in Airplane mode, in comparison to Pixel 3’s 15 hours.

Pixel 3A colours

Google keeps it simple with a selection of just three colours:

Clearly White

Just Black

Purple-ish

Both the white and black models give a clean, sleek look to the phone, while the Purple-ish is a good choice for those who like a little splash of muted colour.

Pixel 3A camera specs

The Google Pixel series puts a lot of focus on the phones’ cameras, and the Pixel 3A is no exception. Its camera includes a range of features to get impressive shots, from selfies to panoramas.

12.2MP camera

Night Sight mode for dimly lit settings

Portrait mode for crisp results

Motion Auto Focus for group shots

Top Shot feature to let you choose the best image from a series

Super Res Zoom for crisp details at a distance

As we’ve mentioned above, the phone comes with unlimited Google Photos storage so that your pics are stored safely in the cloud. However, your photos will be compressed and there’s no such limitation on Pixel 3 users.

The Pixel 3A also offers time-lapse video, which lets you set framed to record at predefined time intervals. The camera’s viewfinder will automatically dim to save battery while you’re recording over time.

Pixel 3A security

There’s a rear fingerprint scanner to unlock your phone. The Pixel 3A comes with a Titan M Security chip to protect your phone from potential threats, so your data and passwords are kept secure. The phone gives access to cloud storage which means it’s as secure as any Google products. Google uses secure passwords and two-factor authentication to keep your images safe when you store them in the cloud.

Pixel 3A availability

The Pixel 3A was launched in 2019 and is still widely available now. You can choose from pay monthly contracts or purchasing the phone outright. Operators with current Pixel 3A deals include:

EE

iD Mobile

Vodafone

Virgin Mobile

The phone is also available to purchase directly from the Google website.

What are the best Pixel 3A deals?

When comparing Pixel 3A deals from the operators mentioned above, there are several factors you’ll want to think about.

Cost

Look at the overall cost of your deal, rather than simply the amount you pay per month. Some operators will also include upfront fees in addition to the monthly fees, while others won’t charge anything apart from your first monthly payment. When you compare cheap deals, you’ll see the full amount of the plan listed as well as the monthly payment breakdown.

Contract Length

Do you like the stability of low monthly payments over time, or do you like to have more flexibility to switch networks when you please? Think about how long you want to be tied down into a set contract. The average length is 24 months for Pixel 3A deals, but you can also find SIM-only or pay as you go plans if you prefer flexibility.

Added Incentives

Some deals come with little perks like mobile phone insurance or free trials of subscription services like BritBox and Disney+. If you bundle your services together with broadband and TV, you might receive more of these added incentives.

Network Reliability

Is the provider easy to reach when you have issues with your contract? Is the network reliable with good coverage in your area? What happens when the network is down? You should see what type of coverage is available in your area to help you narrow down the options.

How expensive are Pixel 3A deals UK?

You can purchase the Pixel 3A from Google for £329, or compare pay monthly contracts to find a cheap deal. These currently start from as little as £20 per month, making the Pixel 3A a very affordable option.

Pixel 3A contract deals on pay monthly

There are some great Pixel 3A contract deals if you’re looking for a pay monthly plan. Vodafone, iD Mobile and EE all offer options with Unlimited Data, which is a good choice if you want to use your Pixel 3A without being tied down to Wi-Fi.

Contract lengths are generally 24 months for most of these deals, which is standard. Pay monthly prices range from £15 per month to closer to £40 per month at the higher end, depending on how much you pay upfront.

Pixel 3A on pay as you go

If you prefer a pay as you go Pixel 3A contract, you’ll have plenty of options here as well. Google has made its Pixel 3 series a great choice for anyone looking to purchase a SIM-free phone. You can purchase the 3A from the Google Store for £329 (or upgrade to Pixel 3A XL for £399), and then enjoy the flexibility of a pay as you go or SIM-only plan from the operator of your choice. If you can afford the upfront cost, it’ll likely save you money in the long run.

Frequently Asked Questions: Google Pixel 3A Deals

Is the Pixel 3A or Pixel 3 better?

This depends on what you’re looking for in a phone. We’ve outlined the differences between the two phones above, but the key differences break down into minor spec differences like battery power and screen size.

Overall, the Pixel 3A is a better choice if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option with slightly better battery life. Camera specs are almost entirely the same, a standout feature on both designs. Because the smartphone’s newer, you might find a wider range of Google Pixel 3A contracts to choose from. The Pixel 3 can be harder to source.

What about the Pixel 3A XL?

The screen size on the Google Pixel 3A is 5.6 inches with a 2,220 x 1,080 pixels resolution. By contrast, the Pixel 3A XL has a 6-inch screen with a 2,160 x 1,080 pixels resolution. Although the display is larger on the XL model, both Pixel smartphones offer an 18:9 aspect ratio for the HD+ OLED panels. Apart from the difference in size, these phones are nearly identical in terms of camera specs and features.

What is the camera like on the Google Pixel 3A?

The camera’s one of the phone’s standout features, with built-in portrait and night sight modes. Motion Auto Focus also ticks all the boxes with its ability to help you capture group shots without one member of the party being out of focus.

Is the Pixel 3A water-resistant?

Unlike some higher-end phones like the iPhone 11 Pro, the Pixel 3A isn’t waterproof. Google claims it can stand up to the occasional splash of water, but it’s not as highly rated for water resistance as the comparable Pixel 3 or 3 XL models.

Which Google apps come with the Pixel 3A?