Google Pixel 3 XL deals

Pixel 3 XL deals: About the hardware

Fast and reliable, the Pixel 3 XL blends the latest Google technology with Android 9.0 Pie. It’s powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, including quad-core 2.5 GHz and 1.6 GHz processors operating together. It also holds 4GB of RAM. In terms of display, the 3 XL comes with a large 6.3-inch OLED screen. It offers crisp, quad HD resolution with 1440 x 2960 pixels, ensuring a sharp picture.

Pixel 3 XL key features

6.3-inch screen

Quad HD+ flexible OLED display

12MP camera

Choice of 64GB and 128GB internal storage

4GB RAM

Unlimited cloud storage with Google Photos

Three colours

3430mAh all-day battery

Wireless charging

Active Edge technology

Water-resistant

12.2 MP dual-pixel rear camera

Dual-front camera with 8 MP wide-angle and normal lens

The Pixel 3 XL vs the Pixel 4 XL

What are the greater differences between the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 4 XL? Both generations of Google Pixel offer a large 6.3-inch screen in the XL version, perfect for sitting back and watching Netflix or playing games. However, there are a few differences between the models.

The Pixel 4 XL’s refresh rate is up to 90Hz for a smooth, fluid display. Its battery is slightly more powerful at 3700mAh, and its camera is improved with an added telephoto lens.

Pixel 3 XL storage

Like the Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL comes in two configurations. You’ll be able to choose between 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. This is plenty for the average user, but heavy users might need a little bit more, particularly as there’s no SD card slot.

How much memory does my Pixel 3 XL need?

If you’re torn between the 64GB and 128GB versions of the Pixel 3 XL, here’s what to keep in mind.

64GB is perfect if you:

Store files in the cloud rather than on your device

Use everyday apps

Stream entertainment including music, TV and films

Stay connected with social media

128GB is ideal if you:

Store some files on your device

Use memory-rich apps

Play online games

Download music and video content

Remember, your Pixel 3L comes with unlimited access to cloud storage in Google Photos, so you don’t have to eat up memory with an extensive photo library.

Pixel 3 XL battery

The Pixel 3 XL takes all the fast-charging power of the standard Pixel 3 and dials it up a notch. While the standard model has a 2,915mAh battery, the Pixel 3 XL has a 3,430mAh battery. Slightly more powerful, it also holds its charge for longer. Google claims the charge will last a full day with average use, and there are a few little extra features like Fast Charge and an Adaptive Battery setting to maximise power.

Pixel 3 XL colours

Like the original Pixel 3, the Google Pixel 3 XL comes in three colours:

Just Black

Clearly White

Not Pink

The Not Pink shade is quite subtle, with a contrasting power button. The overall look is sleek and minimalist, with glass fronts and lightweight metal frames.

Pixel 3 XL camera specs

Like the original Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL boasts an impressive camera set-up with both front and rear lenses. The rear camera is a 12.2 dual-pixel design with auto-focus, while the dual-front camera includes 8MP wide-angle and normal lenses. Camera features include the following:

Optical and electronic image stabilisation

Wide angle camera with fixed focus

Group Selfie Cam for perfect group shots

Night Sight for greater accuracy in dim lighting

Top Shot

Portrait mode

Motion Auto-Focus for action shots

HDR+

Super Res Zoom

Pixel 3 XL security

The Pixel 3 XL features a fingerprint scanner at the rear of the phone. It also includes a Titan M Security chip to protect your data and passwords from unwanted attacks. Photos stored in the Google cloud are kept safe with secure passwords and two-factor authentication if you choose to use this service.

Pixel 3 XL availability

The Pixel 3 XL is still widely available, although it’s sold out from sources like the Google Store where it’s been replaced with the newer Pixel 4. You can find deals from the following providers:

Vodafone

EE

Three

giffgaff

SIM-free handsets are also available for purchase from Amazon and other mobile phone retailers, with refurbished models available at a discount.

What are the best Pixel 3 XL deals?

The best deal will depend on what you’re looking for; whether it’s the lowest possible cost or the most attractive add-on benefits. Consider these aspects when choosing a contract:

Data Package

With a phone like the 3 XL you want to pay attention to data. You’ll get faster mobile data over a 4G network, so it’s worth considering a provider like EE that’s known for its high-speed, reliable 4G. Ofcom offers a handy postcode checker to see what’s available in your area in terms of network and speed, but you should also make sure to choose a contract with a sufficient data allowance.

Contract Length

The typical contract length for a Pixel 3 XL deal is 24 months, but there are also SIM-free or pay as you go deals. If you do commit to a pay monthly contract, look at the terms and conditions regarding exiting your mobile contract early so that you don’t get caught out if you want to switch.

Monthly Cost

Pixel 3 XL isn’t the cheapest phone on the market; the 3A is a more affordable alternative. By spreading the cost out across several months, it’s easier to budget, but be sure to take any upfront fees into consideration as well.

Add-Ons

Each network will have its own little incentives to lure you in, from trial subscriptions for BritBox or Apple Music to data upgrades and free roaming. If you’re in the market for home broadband as well, you can find some very enticing packages.

How expensive is the Pixel 3 XL?

When it was launched, the Google Pixel 3 XL cost £869 for the 64GB storage option, or £969 for 128MB. Today, you can find it for slightly less, usually around £750 for a brand-new entry-level model. And of course, it’s always worth shopping around for a good deal, particularly if you’re on a tight budget.

Pixel 3 XL contract deals on pay monthly

Although it’s dropped in price since its initial launch, if you don’t want to shoulder the burden of purchasing a new handset all at once you could opt for a monthly contract instead. At present, you can take your pick from pay monthly deals from Vodafone, EE, and Three. Here’s a look at what each network has to offer.

Vodafone Google Pixel 3 XL deals

Go with Vodafone and you can choose from several 24-month contracts, all with different data, minutes and texting allowances. You can add on the Vodafone Red Entertainment contract if you want to enjoy extras like Sky Sports Mobile TV, Amazon Prime Video or Spotify Premium.

Three Google Pixel 3 XL deals

Do you like to travel? If so, Three is a good network for those who can take advantage of its Go Roam scheme, which covers up to 71 worldwide locations. Like Vodafone deals, you’ll have the option of choosing different packages of minutes, texts and data for your Pixel 3 XL, usually with 24-month terms.

EE Google Pixel 3 XL deals

Pay monthly contracts from EE come with plenty of perks, like trial subscriptions to BritBox and Apple Music. You can opt into the Swappable Benefits scheme to mix and match your add-ons or enjoy a data boost by bundling your mobile service with EE home broadband.

Pixel 3 XL contract on pay as you go

If you prefer the flexibility of pay as you go contracts, you’ll find SIM-free phones and top-up plans. For example, giffgaff offers plans starting at £755, or you can opt for a refurbished handset to save some money. With this type of plan, you’ll own the phone outright, and can simply top it up with credit to only pay for the minutes and data you need.

Pixel 3 XL Deals UK: Frequently Asked Questions

Should I choose the Pixel 3 XL or Pixel 3?

The specs between these two smartphones are almost identical, but there are a few key differences to help you make your decision. The Google Pixel 3 XL is larger than the standard model, but it also has a brighter screen and the battery’s more powerful. Another design difference you’ll notice is that it has a notch at the top of its screen, which holds the front-facing camera. These aren’t major differences, so ultimately it boils down to your own taste and size preference.

Is the Google Pixel 3 XL waterproof?

This is a durable phone, blending a real metal frame with Gorilla Glass at the front. It is indeed water resistant, though not completely waterproof to the point where you can submerge it in water for hours. It holds an IP68 water-resistant rating, which means it can stand up to the usual spills or rain showers without damage.

What other Google features are on the Pixel 3 XL?

In addition to the free storage from Google Photos, you’ll have access to a wide library of other Google extras. The phone comes loaded with features like Google Assistant and Google Lens, which help to answer any questions you might have. Google Assistant is voice-activated to help you plan your day, while Google Lens uses AR technology for facts on demand.