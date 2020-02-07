Google Pixel 3 deals

Pixel 3 Deals: About the hardware

Even by 2020 standards, the Pixel 3 is still a reliably fast phone. It’s powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and has 4GB of RAM. This isn’t the fastest chipset on the market, but it’s decent enough for everyday use. Processors also include a Pixel Visual Core and Titan M security module to keep data safe from outside attacks.

Pixel 3 key features

5.5-inch screen

FHD+ flexible OLED display

2915mAh all-day battery

Wireless charging

64GB or 128GB internal storage

Unlimited cloud storage with Google Photos

4GB RAM

Water-resistant design

Active Edge technology

12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera

Dual-front 8MP wide-angle and normal camera

Pixel 3 Deals: Pixel 3 vs. the Pixel 3A

There are many similarities between the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3A, and they have the same sleek, matte finish. Yet there are also some differences:

The Pixel 3A replaces ‘Not Pink’ with a new colour, ‘Purple-ish’

It downgrades the main camera from two front-facing lenses to one

It adds a 3.5mm headphone jack to the design

The screen is slightly larger, but the Pixel 3A has a less powerful chipset with the Snapdragon 670 in comparison to Pixel 3’s Snapdragon 845. Any differences in speed and power are quite subtle, but this does help to make the newer model cheaper.

Some other areas where the Pixel 3A skimps in comparison to the original Pixel 3 is with its water resistance. Although it can handle the occasional splash, it’s not fully water-resistant like the Pixel 3. There’s also no wireless charging feature.

Pixel 3 storage

There are two options when it comes to memory, including a 64GB and 128GB version of the Pixel 3. Unfortunately, with no SD card slot, you won’t be able to tack on any extra memory.

How much memory does my Pixel 3 need?

Most casual smartphone users will be happy with either the 64GB or 128GB varieties, particularly since you get unlimited access to cloud storage via Google Photos. Not sure which option is for you? Here’s what you can do with each option:

64GB is ideal if you:

Run navigation, entertainment and practical apps

Take photos and store them in the cloud

Stream video and music content

Browse the internet and social media

128GB lets you:

Store more complex or memory-dense apps

Save media files on the device as well as in the cloud

Save photo in your library for easy social media uploads

Stream games, video and music content

If you need to store larger files or use a much higher volume of apps, you might need to look for a smartphone with at least 256GB.

Pixel 3 battery

The Pixel 3’s 2,915mAh battery will get you through the day with conservative use. However, if you’re snapping photos or streaming video you might need a charger top-up in the evening. Fortunately, the phone comes with an 18W charger, and the Pixel 3’s glass frame makes it compatible with any Qi charger for fast wireless charging.

Pixel 3 colours

Google is known for its simplicity, and this extends to its smartphone design. The Pixel 3 comes in three colours:

Just Black (all black)

Clearly White (white with a contrasting mint green power button)

Not Pink (subtle shade of pink with orange power button)

Pixel 3 camera specs

The standout feature on the Pixel 3 is by far its smartphone camera, enhanced with machine-learning software to guide even amateur photographers to professional-looking results. Here’s a quick rundown of the camera specs:

12.2 MP dual-pixel rear camera

Auto-focus and dual-pixel phase detection

Optical and electronic image stabilisation

8 MP wide-angle and normal front cameras

Pixel Visual Core chip with machine-learning software

Top Shot to choose the best photos from a set

Night Sight for assistance in dim lighting

Super Res Zoom

4K video with optical image stabilisation

There’s no telephoto lens included on the Pixel 3, but the Super Res Zoom feature helps improve digital zooming so you still get clarity even at a distance.

The front-facing 8MP cameras offer a 75-degree and 97-degree field of view. This secondary wider-angle lens is ideal for group shots, referred to by Google as its ‘Group Selfie Camera’.

Pixel 3 security

A fingerprint scanner provides a secure method for unlocking your phone. The phone also comes with a Titan M Security chip, which blocks outside intruders to keep passwords and data safe. If you decide to take advantage of Google cloud services like Google Photos, your files will be kept secure with passwords and two-factor authentication.

Pixel 3 availability

Sourcing a new Pixel 3 can be a little bit trickier than some of the newer models like the 3A or Pixel 4. This model is no longer available for purchase from the Google Store, and it’s sold out on other websites as well. However, you can currently find monthly contracts from providers including:

Vodafone

EE

Three

If the Pixel 3 is unavailable, you may have better luck with the Pixel 3 XL. It’s identical in almost every way, but the screen is slightly larger.

What are the best Pixel 3 deals?

The best Pixel 3 deals take a number of factors into account, ranging from cost to network service. Here’s a rundown of what to look for:

Contract length: Most pay monthly contracts last for 24 months, but you can also search for rolling monthly contracts or longer payment terms to keep monthly costs low. Before you commit, find out what the cancellation fee is if you want to switch mid-contract.

Handset cost : Is there an upfront cost for the phone? If you decide to go SIM-only or purchase a refurbished smartphone, you can shop around for a good deal.

Network coverage : The Pixel 3 is configured to work with standard 3G and 4G networks. Look up what’s available in your area using an Ofcom postcode checker. If 4G is spotty where you live, you might not be able to take advantage of all of the Pixel 3’s features.

Operator incentives: Network providers throw in lots of incentives to sweeten the deal, particularly if you’re considering bundling your mobile services with broadband, TV, or landline coverage.

How expensive is the Pixel 3?

When it launched, a brand-new Pixel 3 was priced at £739 for the 64GB version and £839 for the 128GB variant. However, with the more recent releases like the 3A and Pixel 4, you can find this older phone for less, particularly if you go refurbished. Contract prices start at under £30 per month, with low upfront costs.

Pixel 3 contract deals on pay monthly

If you’re looking for a pay monthly Pixel 3 contract, you’ll have a few options particularly when you upgrade to the Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3 Vodafone deals include perks like Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV subscriptions when you choose the Vodafone Entertainment package, with 24-month contracts available. You can also add a Now TV Entertainment Pass to enjoy streaming video content on your smartphone.

EE Google Pixel 3 deals promise the fastest possible 4G coverage and come with bonuses like six months of Apple Music and at least three months of BT Sport. Additional EE plan bonuses include the provider’s Swappable Benefits, which let you trial different add-ons each month from Video Data Passes to BT Sports Apps. Inclusive roaming in 48 European locations is also included, and throwing home broadband into the deal gives you a data boost.

Google Pixel 3 Three deals. Choose a contract with Three and you’ll benefit from its Go Roam Around the World scheme, with roaming covered in 71 worldwide locations. Some contracts also include the Go Binge scheme with zero-data streaming on top sites like Netflix.

Pixel 3 on pay as you go

Three and EE also offer SIM-only Pixel 3 XL deals. These keep your costs low while boosting flexibility, as you’re not tied down to a 24-month contract.

Pixel 3 Deals: Frequently Asked Questions

Will a SIM-free Pixel 3 contract save me money?

Yes, if you can find one. Because this phone has been on the market for awhile, it can be harder to source a brand-new SIM-free handset. A SIM-free Pixel 3 contract gives added flexibility and potential savings, considering you only need to pay for the minutes you use. SIM-only deals can run for as little as £5 per month.

What about refurbished Pixel 3 deals?

Older phones like the Pixel 3 are often easier to find refurbished than new. A refurbished phone is one that has been returned and restored, but still works like new. Because they’re not fresh out of the box, you’ll pay less for a refurbished deal. Like new phones, they’re available both on monthly contracts as well as pay-as-you-go plans. If you want to be sure that the phone’s in its best possible working order, look for ‘certified refurbished’ which means it’s been examined by the manufacturer.

Which Google apps are included?

With the Pixel 3 being a Google phone, you can expect full access to all the latest Google technology and that includes its apps. Phones include direct access to the Google Store, but there are a few features you’ll find onboard. Google Assistant helps you organise your day with voice commands, while Google Lens blends AR with images spotted through your camera lens. You’ll get a brief rundown with useful info about nearby landmarks.

Is the Google Pixel 3 right for me?

The Google Pixel 3 is a great device, offering high-end specs including a killer camera for a reasonable price. It fits right into the Google world, and the unlimited photo storage is a nice touch. However, if you need a device with more internal memory to store large files and creative projects, you might need to choose an option with 256GB or more.



