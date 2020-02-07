Oppo Reno 5G deals

Should I buy a Oppo Reno 5G?

Yes, if the price is right. When originally launched in July 2019, the Oppo Reno 5G was seen as one of the best 5G phones around. It wasn’t just a phone with 5G tacked on to it, but was built for the technology. As of November 2020, it is still a decent 5G phone but the market is now a lot more crowded. Due to its age, though, if you can get a good deal on the phone, then you will not be disappointed by how good it is, thanks to its innovative camera setup and speedy features.

Oppo Reno 5G: about the hardware

The Oppo Reno 5G was one of the first phones on the market to embrace 5G. It was announced at the same time as the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and is essentially a 5G variant of this handset. The 10x Zoom moniker is significant, though, as this shows just what a camera powerhouse the Reno 5G is.

It has a 6.6 inch screen with no camera cutout. Instead, the selfie cam pops up, fin-like, at the top of the device. The Oppo Reno 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, that can also be found in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy 10, and has a triple rear camera setup comprising: a 48MP (wide), 13MP (periscope telephoto) and 8MP (ultrawide) camera array.

Oppo Reno 5G key features

The Oppo Reno 5G is a smart-looking handset. The lack of a front-facing camera cutout means that it’s all screen on the front and, given it is OLED, it really does stand out. The motorised camera pop-up may sound like a gimmick but it really does work and the addition of a periscope telephoto lens on the back means that the Oppo Reno 5G is packing some hefty camera specs.

Here are some of the key features on the Oppo Reno 5G:

Screen size: 6.6 inches (AMOLED)

Height: 16.2cm / 162.0mm

Width: 7.72cm / 77.2mm

Thickness: 0.93cm / 9.3mm

Weight: 215g

Battery: 4065mAh

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear camera: 48MP, 8MP, 13MP

Front camera: 16MP

Oppo Reno 5G battery

The Oppo Reno 5G has a battery that’s 4065mAh. This is larger than normal for a handset of this size and should mean that you get at least a day’s use out of the thing. Having a slightly larger battery does mean that the phone may seem a little thicker than others on the market (we think the motorised selfie cam has something to do with this bulk, too). The screen on the Oppo Reno 5G is Full HD, so not as top-class as others - the bonus of this is that it doesn’t sap the battery as much. The handset does take advantage of 20W speedy charging so you should be able to charge the phone to full in around an hour.

Oppo Reno 5G storage

The Oppo Reno 5G has been given one storage option and that is 256GB. This is sizable and the sort of capacity we look out for when purchasing a handset. Anything below this and you may struggle if you are media intensive, with many pictures, videos and the like.

The Oppo Reno 5G also had a dual SIM slot and one of these slots can be used by a microSD card for additional storage.

Oppo Reno 5G colours

The Oppo Reno 5G is available in:

Ocean Green

Jet Black

Oppo Reno 5G camera specs

The Oppo Reno 5G really does go ‘all out’ when it comes to its camera specs. The selfie cam is certainly a ‘wow’ factor. It pops up from the top of the device as a fin, instead of being situated on the screen. This means that it leaves the screen free from any camera cutouts.

The triple camera array on the back is impressive. It is one of the areas Oppo likes to focus on and this usually means that its camera technology is more advanced that its rivals. As of November 2020, these are still impressive camera specifications - most notably the zoom on the periscope lens.

Rear cameras:

48MP (F1.7, Wide)

13MP (F3.0, periscope telephoto)

8MP (F2.2, ultrawide)

Front camera

16MP (F2.0), pop-up

Camera features

Expert mode

Time-lapse

Panoramic

Night mode

Portrait mode

10x telephoto zoom

4K/60fps video

Oppo Reno 5G security

The Oppo Reno 5G uses an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, as well as the usual pattern and pin protections.

What are the best Oppo Reno 5G deals?

Given the phone is more than a year old (as of November 2020), we’re surprised that it’s still quite a premium phone to get on contract. There are a range of deals out right now, many of which seem to plump for around £50 a month. This does include free access to Disney Plus, however.

When looking at a new contract, please take into consideration the following:

Contract length: most contracts are 48 months but it is worth checking if this is the case for the contract you are about to take out.

Total cost. Most contracts will now tell you up front what the total cost is that you will be paying over your contract term. It may well be that it is double the price of the actual handset, but you do have to take into account that this will also be for data usage.

Added perks and deals: Many network providers will offer you regular perks throughout your contract - ranging from discounted coffees to cinema tickets. Also look out for things like Netflix and Disney Plus bundled into your contract. This is a nice way to save a bit of money, especially if you were already paying out for one of these subscriptions.

Roaming: The sticky subject of Brexit may well change how roaming works on your contract, so do check to see if there are any clauses where you will have to pay more for roaming. Most networks have pledged to keep the contracts the same post Brexit but this is worth investigating.

How much is the Oppo Reno 5G?

You can still get the Oppo Reno 5G on Oppo’s official site for £529.99 (as of November 2020).

Oppo Reno 5G deals on pay monthly

Currently, it looks like it’s only O2 doing deals for the Oppo Reno 5G at the moment, which makes us think this is a phone that is set to be phased out. There are a number of different deals by the network, though - ranging from £31 a month (as of November 2020) with only 5GB of data to nearer the £50 mark with unlimited data.

The following networks currently stock the Oppo Reno 5G:

O2

Oppo Reno 5G on pay as you go

You can buy the Oppo Reno 5G from Oppo’s official site for £529.99, which is a reasonable price for this handset. Once you have bought the handset outright, then you can think about getting yourself a PAYG SIM.

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

Oppo Reno 5G accessories

There are a number of accessories that you can get for the Oppo Reno 5G. These include:

Oppo Enco X earphones

Oppo Watch

Oppo Enco W51 earphones

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Oppo Reno 5G use 5G?

Yes, the Oppo Reno 5G was one of the first 5G phones on the market and uses 5G. There is a 4G variant of the phone, called the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

Is the Oppo Reno 5G better than the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom?

They are pretty much the same phone. The Oppo Reno 5G is a 5G variant of the 10x Zoom but has the same camera technology and the like. The only difference is the processor - a 5G processor has been added to the Reno 5G.

Is the Oppo Reno 5G water-resistant?

No. Because of the mechanical camera pop-up, the Reno 5G isn’t officially water resistant. It does have Gorilla Glass on board, though, which should offer some resistance to water.

