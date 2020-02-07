Oppo Find X2 Pro deals

Should I buy an Oppo Find X2 Pro?

Yes. When the Oppo Find X2 Pro originally arrived it was over £1,000 but now (in November 2020) its price has dropped, making it one of the most desirable Android phones this year. Oppo may not have the clout of the likes of Samsung or Apple but it is a company that knows how to make a smartphone and the Find X2 Pro is a great device. Currently, monthly deals vary but you should be able to get a decent deal for this phone if you look.

Oppo Find X2 Pro: about the hardware

Oppo is a Chinese phone manufacturer that means business. The phones it creates are consistently high quality and the Oppo Find X2 Pro is no different. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz display, 32MP selfie camera and 48MP main camera. It has a hefty amount of internal storage and is 5G ready, thanks to its Snapdragon 865 chip.

Oppo Find X2 Pro key features

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has a fantastic 6.7-inch OLED screen. It runs at 120Hz which means it is one of the smoothest handsets around. Couple this with ridiculously fast 65W charging, a sizable amount of storage (512GB) and what you have is a premium phone with high-end specs. One of the only things it really lacks is wireless charging but its fast charging technology does remedy this somewhat.

Here are some of the key features on the Oppo Find X2 Pro:

Dimensions: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8mm

Weight: 217g (Ceramic)

Gorilla Glass 6

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display: AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+

Size: 6.7 inches (1440 x 3168 pixels)

OS: Android 10

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (7nm+)

Storage: 256GB. 512GB

RAM: 12GB RAM

Front camera: Single 32 MP

Rear camera: 48MP (wide), 13MP (telephoto), 48 MP (ultrawide)

Video: 4K at 30/60fps

Battery: 4260 mAh

Charging: Fast charging 65W

Oppo Find X2 Pro battery

Oppo Find X2 Pro battery is a decent 4260 mAh which should mean that you will get more than a day’s charge out of the thing, even with moderate movie watching and game playing. While there isn’t wireless charging on board, the whopping 65W wired charging means that you can completely power up the Find X2 Pro in around 35 minutes.

Oppo Find X2 Pro storage

Storage is where the Oppo Find X2 Pro beats most phones. There is 512GB on board which is more than plenty for your photos, videos and music. It’s great to see Oppo add so much internal storage to its handset but there isn’t a way to expand this storage. However, we think 512GB is plenty.

Oppo Find X2 Pro colours

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is available in:

Black

Orange

Gray

Green

Lamborghini Edition

Oppo Find X2 Pro camera specs

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is a great camera phone, given some impressive features such as a 10x hybrid zoom and a 60x digital zoom. There is an ultra-steady mode to make sure your photos don’t have any judder and the ultra-wide lens can get as close as 2.5cm for great macro shots.

Here are some more camera specs for the Oppo Find X2 Pro:

Front camera:

32MP, f/2.4, (wide)

Rear camera:

48MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), OIS

13MP, f/3.0, 129mm (periscope telephoto), OIS

48MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)

Features:

Dual-LED dual-tone flash

HDR

Panorama

Video: 4K at 30/60fps

Oppo Find X2 Pro security

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has an under-screen fingerprint scanner

What are the best Oppo Find X2 Pro deals?

Deals for the Oppo Find X2 Pro seem to vary but they are expensive. As of November 2020, you can get the phone from Vodafone. for a respectable £30 a month, with 54GB of data, but you have to pay a huge £375 upfront. O2 is offering unlimited data for £51 a month, with no upfront cost.

When considering a new contract, it is worth investigating the following:

Is the contract length specified? Most contracts are now 48 months but it is well worth asking if there are any shorter contracts or longer contracts, depending on how long you feel happy having the handset for.

Can you pay anything upfront? While getting a contract with no upfront cost feels desirable at first, it is worth investing time in looking at contracts where you pay an initial fee. This will mean that your monthly contract outgoings will be reduced and it could mean you save some money in the long run, too.

What is the deal with roaming? We don’t want to mention the B word but Brexit is around the corner and this could have an affect on phone contracts going forward and restrict how you use your phone in places such as Europe. It is worth checking with the contract provider if anything will change going forward.

Are there any free trials of services? Many phone companies have deals with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus - so it’s worth seeing if you get one of these services bundled in with your contract. They are usually free for a year, which is quite the saving.

Data is always a really good way of bartering the price of a phone contract. Most contracts do have a set data limit but if you feel like you want a better deal, then ask if there is anything they can do with additional data perks.

Is loyalty recognised? This is a big thing for phone providers - it is good business for them to keep your business, so if you are thinking of leaving to a rival network provider, give your network a ring and see if they can match the deal.

How much is the Oppo Find X2 Pro?

The Oppo Find X2 Pro, as of November 2020, costs £849.99 from Oppo’s official store.

Oppo Find X2 Pro deals on pay monthly

As of November 2020, the following networks currently stock the Oppo Find X2 Pro:

Vodafone

O2

EE

Virgin Mobile

Oppo Find X2 Pro on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the Oppo Find X2 Pro, then this means that you will be able to get a PAYG contract. The phone costs £849.99.

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

Oppo Find X2 Pro accessories

There are a number of accessories that you can get for the Oppo Find X2 Pro. These include:

Enco Free earbuds

Enco W51 earbuds

Find X2 Pro Aramid Fiber case

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Oppo Find X2 Pro use 5G?

Yes, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has 5G and uses the best-in-market Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip.

Is the Oppo Find X2 Pro better than the Samsung Galaxy S20?

Both are fine phones. Samsung is certainly the more popular choice but its camera technology is matched by Oppo and there is faster charging and better storage in the Oppo handset. The lack of wireless charging on the Find X2 Pro does push us more to the Galaxy S20 but we think both phones are worthy of your attention.

Is the Oppo Find X2 Pro water-resistant?

Yes, the Oppo Find X2 Pro has IP68 certification so it is good to be submerged in water up to 1.5 metres.

What other phones should I look for?