OnePlus 7 Pro deals

OnePlus 7 Pro: About the hardware

Aside from the massive screen, the OnePlus 7 Pro is designed for speed, efficiency, and entertainment with a Snapdragon 855 chipset. Its Quad HD+ resolution ensures details are razor-sharp and colours are bright.

The screen also updates 90 times per second thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate, making it a good 50% faster than many other leading smartphones. This makes it suitable for everything from gaming to video streaming.

OnePlus 7 Pro key features

6.7-inch display screen

Triple lens rear camera

16MP pop-up selfie camera

128GB or 256GB internal storage options

90Hz refresh rate

6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM

The OnePlus 7 Pro vs. the 7T Pro

How does the OnePlus 7 Pro differ from the newer 7T Pro? The two phones share a very similar design, with a large, uninterrupted screen and popup front camera. Both have a 90Hz refresh rate for super-fast scrolling and gaming.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in a wider variety of colours, but the 7T Pro has it beat slightly when it comes to battery capacity. The 7T Pro offers a 4085mAh capacity compared to the 7 Pro. It’s also slightly faster to charge.

OnePlus 7 Pro storage

You’ll be able to choose from 128GB and 256GB of storage. This is a phone that’s built for medium to heavy use, so there aren’t any lower memory options. Between these two storage options, most users will be satisfied.

How much memory does my OnePlus 7 Pro need?

The amount of memory you’ll need depends on your usual smartphone habits and usage. The OnePlus 7 Pro is a great phone for gaming, and avid gamers or app users might want to step up their storage to the 256GB option. Here are a few things to consider when choosing the memory option that’s best for you.

128GB is perfect for most users who:

Run dozens of apps

Stream video and music

Use cloud storage

Don’t tend to store large files on their device

Don’t run large or memory-dense apps

256GB is ideal for users who:

Play lots of mobile games

Use both local and cloud storage

Store photo and music libraries on your device

Use for heavier apps

There’s no 512GB option, which means that if you’re a serious mobile gamer this might not be the model for you. However, it’s easy enough to switch from local to cloud storage for those larger files or apps.

OnePlus 7 Pro battery

There’s nothing worse than running out of battery when you’re out and about, and fortunately that’s unlikely to happen with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Its battery is designed to last all day. If your power’s looking uncomfortably low, use the Fast Charge feature to take you from 0-60 percent in just half an hour.

Battery monitoring also helps you use your phone more efficiently. If a specific app is using more power than expected, the 7 Pro will send you notifications. You can also adjust your battery use in the advanced options settings, switching off unnecessary features to save power overnight.

OnePlus 7 Pro colours

The OnePlus 7 Pro is constructed with a smooth, sleek design. Take your pick from three futuristic colours, including Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue.

OnePlus 7 Pro camera specs

From selfies to landscapes, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers budding photographers plenty to work with. Instead of the usual front selfie camera, this model features a pop-up camera from the top of the phone. It includes a beauty filter to automatically smooth flaws and help you put your best face forward.

You’ll find three cameras on the rear of the phone, ensuring there’s an option to suit all snaps. Here’s a rundown of camera specs:

16MP pop-up selfie camera

48 MP main camera

Portrait settings

Telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

Ultrawide lens for panoramic shots

OnePlus 7 Pro security

Security is provided at a touch with a second-generation in-screen fingerprint sensor. It’s improved from earlier designs to provide a more reliable and accurate access point, switching the phone on with your thumbprint. Your fingerprint is also used to access apps and other sensitive data, backed up with a passcode as needed.

OnePlus 7 Pro availability

OnePlus has recently launched the newer OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, both of which are widely available. The original 7 Pro model is currently out of stock from many providers, so keep an eye out for refurbished phones such as those stocked by giffgaff.

What are the best OnePlus 7 Pro deals?

The first order of business should be to compare prices to find a cheap mobile phone deal, but there’s more to choosing a OnePlus 7 Pro contract than cost alone. Think about these factors when weighing up your options:

Contract length: Is the contract for 12 or 24 months? Would a pay as you go plan be better suited to your circumstances? Is there a guarantee that prices won’t rise mid-contract?

Perks: Do you get any perks with the deal? Many providers will throw in free online subscriptions, access to Wi-Fi hotspots, or international calling minutes.

Bundled packages: Are you interested in a mobile and broadband package? You might get a discount by bundling together phone, TV and broadband.

Customer service: What are the reviews like for your provider? Is the network signal reliable? It’s worth skimming a few sources like Trustpilot before you commit to a deal, however good it looks on paper.

You can also use a postcode checker tool to find out what coverage is available in your area.

How expensive is the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Expanding on the 6T, the OnePlus 7 Pro is more expensive than its predecessor. At launch time, the entry-level 6Gb model was priced as £649. The 8GB design was priced at £699, while the 12GB went for £799.

These prices are on par with competitors like the Apple iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy S10e. Because it’s been out for over a year now, you can find affordable OnePlus 7 Pro deals including refurbished models for steeper discounts.

OnePlus 7 Pro contract deals on pay monthly

If you’re interested in making low monthly payments, you could sign up for a 12 or 24-month contract. At present, Three offers a pay monthly contract with unlimited minutes and texting included.

Because newer models of OnePlus phones have come out since the original 7 Pro, you’ll have a wider selection of pay monthly deals to choose from if you consider the 7T Pro or 7 Pro 5G instead. As with the 7 Pro, most of these are with Three, as well as EE in the case of the 5G phone.

OnePlus 7 Pro on pay as you go

If you’d prefer a SIM-free OnePlus 7 Pro, you can purchase the unlocked handset. As with the pay monthly contracts, you can expect to pay more for the 256GB storage option. If you’re looking for a better deal, you might want to consider buying a pre-used or refurbished phone.

At the moment Three only offers a pay monthly deal for OnePlus 7 Pro, but it does have pay as you go plans for some of OnePlus’ newer models.

One Plus 7 Pro Deals: Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the OnePlus 7 Pro best for?

This phone is a great choice for those who like a larger screen, thanks to its 6.67-inch display and fluid screen. It’s also great for entertainment, with a fast refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

If you like taking selfies, the pop-up camera is a welcome feature. The phone is also a good choice for anyone looking for flagship details and fast speeds, at a lower price than some competitors.

Are there drawbacks to the OnePlus 7 Pro?

On the other hand, OnePlus 7 Pro deals might not be the best choice for everyone. If you prefer smaller-sized phones, the large screen might seem cumbersome, especially when it comes to slipping it easily into your trouser pocket.

Although it’s reasonably priced in comparison to the latest iPhones, it’s not the cheapest phone on the market. If you want a truly budget phone, you might want to look elsewhere.

What software does it use?

OnePlus uses Oxygen OS on top of Android 9.0 Pie. The OnePlus 7 Pro software suite includes a built-in screen recorder to capture your display activities, ideal for content creators. Additional software features include a Zen Mode to encourage you to spend time away from your phone every now and then. When enabled, your phone usage is restricted for 20 minutes operation to give you a mini digital detox.

What is the difference between OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 Pro 5G?

Cosmetically, the two phones are identical. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G boasts all the same design features and software as its predecessor; but it comes with added 5G. This major difference means you won’t be able to buy the handset directly from OnePlus, because it’s meant to come along as part of a 5G contract.

What is the difference between 4G and 5G?