The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G takes all the best bits of the original 7 Pro, and adds 5G network compatibility. We’ll take a look at who’s offering the best OnePlus 7 Pro 5G deals, and why you might want to consider this handset for your next phone.
This table has been sorted to display the lowest total price deals first.
This table has been limited to display a maximum of 10 deals; sorted by the lowest total price deals first.
If a deal has a ‘promoted’ badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.
If a deal has a 'exclusive' badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal.
Money services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to.
With a powerful 4000mAh battery, AMOLED QHD+ display, and triple cameras, the 7 Pro 5G includes all the same hardware and specs as its 7 Pro predecessors. The design is sleek and contemporary, with AMOLED technology for crisp contrast on the display. It’s also got a 90Hz refresh rate, so the viewing experience is kept fluid, perfect for rapid scrolling and HD entertainment.
A dedicated gaming mode and ultra-fast charging capabilities keep up with heavy use. It’s a great choice for someone who wants an all-rounder at fast speeds.
Here’s a closer look at the tech specs.
6.67 inch AMOLED screen
Corning Gorilla Glass
Curved edge-to-edge design
5G technology for the fastest streaming, downloading and browsing
4,000mAh battery
Choice of 128 or 256GB storage with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM
Motorised pop-up 16MP front camera
Triple rear camera
In-screen fingerprint sensor
Dual Stereo Speakers
Dolby Atmos ED Sound
4K video recording
Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology
Liquid cooling system
We’ve mentioned earlier that the primary difference between the 7 Pro 5G and original OnePlus 7 Pro is the fact that the former is suitable to use with a 5G network. Whether or not it’s the best choice for you will depend on whether or not 5G is currently available in your area. You can check your postcode here to find out.
And even if your area’s not connected up just yet, you can get ahead of the curve with a smartphone fully enabled to make the most of 5G.
Like the original OnePlus 7 Pro, the 5G version comes in two storage options. This includes 128GB and 256GB of storage, which should be plenty for most phone users.
This will depend on how you plan to use your 5G phone. If you’re wanting to make the most of the speedy 5G network with gaming, large file downloads and uploading photos, then you might want to go for the higher GB. Here’s what the two memory options look like and who they might be suited for.
128GB is perfect for:
Cloud storage rather than on-device storage
Running most everyday apps
Streaming video and music services
Storing small or medium libraries of photos and files
256GB is better for:
Mobile gaming
Both local and cloud storage
Larger photo and file libraries
Higher volumes or more complicated apps
The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G doesn’t come in a 512GB option, which won’t be a problem unless you’re an extremely heavy smartphone user. For most day-to-day actions, 256GB is more than enough.
Warp Speed charging technology makes the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G a good 34% faster to charge than the OnePlus 6T. You’ll go from 0 to 50% in only 20 minutes, which is really useful if you’ve forgotten to charge your phone overnight. The fast charging applies even when you’re using your phone at the same time.
It’s also easy to monitor your battery use throughout the day. The phone carefully monitors your use and will send notifications if an app is draining your power faster than expected. With advanced options settings, you can make it last for longer.
The colour selection matches this phone’s futuristic silhouette. You’ll have three choices of colour, including Almond, Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey.
The camera options on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G are quite varied. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re a selfie lover or panoramic portrait fan.
What sets this phone’s camera apart from the competition is its pop-up design, identical to the original OnePlus 7 Pro. It pops up from the top of the screen, and includes some neat features like a smoothing beauty filter.
The rear of the phone offers a triple camera lens to play around with. Here’s a closer look at the specs:
Portrait settings
48MP main camera
16MP pop-up selfie camera
Ultrawide lens for panoramic pictures
Telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom
Data and access are kept secure with a built-in Fingerprint Scanner. It’s designed right into the curved-edge screen for fast security at a touch. Embedded into the AMOLED display, it’s 36% larger than the one in the OnePlus 6T. This makes it faster and more accurate, unlocking in just 0.24 seconds.
Naturally, there’s always the option of using a backup passcode for added safety.
At present OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is only available through pay-monthly contracts with EE.
There are several factors to consider when you’re weighing up the different OnePlus 7 Pro 5G deals. Here’s what to keep in mind:
If it comes with any complimentary subscriptions to services like BritBox and Apple Music
Contract length
Fixed or variable monthly prices built into the contract
Bundled services with broadband and TV
Customer service reputation and reviews
Upfront costs vs monthly fees
International minutes included
When comparing pay monthly deals, you should also think about your own typical mobile use. Are you mainly interested in using your phone for online gaming, streaming, and internet use? Look for plans with higher data or unlimited broadband bundled in there. If you can’t do without texting, look for unlimited SMS messaging.
The price will depend on the version you choose, with the 128GB model being more affordable than the 256GB model. It does cost more than its non-5G twin, the OnePlus 7 Pro. You also need to take the cost of the contract into consideration, because this smartphone is only available as part of a pay monthly plan with EE. The overall cost will run about £1200 at the lower limit, but that includes minutes, data, and texting as well as the device itself.
EE is currently the only choice for pay monthly OnePlus 7 Pro 5G contracts. You can choose from a wide selection of data limits, contract lengths and little extras. Typical extra features in these contracts include:
Data gifting service
Wi-Fi Calling
6-month BritBox subscription
6-month Apple Music subscription
Free EU roaming
EE Multiplan Saving
Be aware that some 5G plans come with speed caps, which let you access the network at a lower cost when you’re not using the very fastest speeds.
2Mbps: this speed limit is fine for basic social media, music streaming and browsing.
10Mbps: You’ll be able to stream the occasional video and take part in online gaming as well.
Unlimited: If you want to make the most of a 5G deal, go for unlimited speeds to enjoy UHD streaming, hotspotting and the fastest possible app downloads.
There aren’t currently any pay as you go plans provided by EE or other providers. Options may be expanded in the future as 5G grows in scope if you want to unlock your phone for flexibility. If you want all the features of the 7 Pro 5G without the contract, you could always look for a SIM-free 7 Pro or 7T instead.
If you’re an online gamer, avid photographer or creative producer, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G blends a large screen with a fluid display and 5G capabilities. Its fast refresh rate and multiple camera settings make it a great choice for everyday and specialised use alike.
If you prefer the look and feel of a lighter, smaller device than this phone might not be ideal. Its 5G settings might go to waste if you live in a remote or rural area, where it will likely be some time before the 5G network is expanded.
The 7 Pro’s not the only 5G smartphone on the market, so how does it measure up to other popular models outside of the OnePlus family like the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G? The two phones offer comparable features, though with a 120Hz Refresh rate the S20 provides even smoother, faster browsing. However, there’s no 256G storage option like you have with the OnePlus phone, which can be a problem for heavier users.
You probably already have experienced 4G, the current generation of network with UK-wide coverage. The next generation is 5G, currently in the process of a global rollout. With 5G, expect 10x faster network speeds, lower latency and higher capacities even in population-dense urban areas.
If it’s available in your area, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is specifically designed to work with this type of network. However, you can still purchase this type of phone because it falls back to 4G speeds when 5G’s not available.
When taking out any new phone contract, it’s easy to keep your existing phone number. Simply text PAC to 65075 from your existing phone or SIM card. The network will then text you back with a PAC switching code. It’s valid for 30 days, so you’ll need to switch within this time.
When you receive your new OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, follow the package instructions regarding what to do with this PAC code. The switch will take place within one working day and you’ll be ready to use your new phone with your existing number.