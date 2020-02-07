OnePlus 7 Pro 5G deals

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G: About the hardware

With a powerful 4000mAh battery, AMOLED QHD+ display, and triple cameras, the 7 Pro 5G includes all the same hardware and specs as its 7 Pro predecessors. The design is sleek and contemporary, with AMOLED technology for crisp contrast on the display. It’s also got a 90Hz refresh rate, so the viewing experience is kept fluid, perfect for rapid scrolling and HD entertainment.

A dedicated gaming mode and ultra-fast charging capabilities keep up with heavy use. It’s a great choice for someone who wants an all-rounder at fast speeds.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G key features

Here’s a closer look at the tech specs.

6.67 inch AMOLED screen

Corning Gorilla Glass

Curved edge-to-edge design

5G technology for the fastest streaming, downloading and browsing

4,000mAh battery

Choice of 128 or 256GB storage with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM

Motorised pop-up 16MP front camera

Triple rear camera

In-screen fingerprint sensor

Dual Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos ED Sound

4K video recording

Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology

Liquid cooling system

The Best OnePlus 7 Pro Deals vs. the 7 Pro 5G

We’ve mentioned earlier that the primary difference between the 7 Pro 5G and original OnePlus 7 Pro is the fact that the former is suitable to use with a 5G network. Whether or not it’s the best choice for you will depend on whether or not 5G is currently available in your area. You can check your postcode here to find out.

And even if your area’s not connected up just yet, you can get ahead of the curve with a smartphone fully enabled to make the most of 5G.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G storage

Like the original OnePlus 7 Pro, the 5G version comes in two storage options. This includes 128GB and 256GB of storage, which should be plenty for most phone users.

How much memory does my OnePlus 7 Pro 5G need?

This will depend on how you plan to use your 5G phone. If you’re wanting to make the most of the speedy 5G network with gaming, large file downloads and uploading photos, then you might want to go for the higher GB. Here’s what the two memory options look like and who they might be suited for.

128GB is perfect for:

Cloud storage rather than on-device storage

Running most everyday apps

Streaming video and music services

Storing small or medium libraries of photos and files

256GB is better for:

Mobile gaming

Both local and cloud storage

Larger photo and file libraries

Higher volumes or more complicated apps

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G doesn’t come in a 512GB option, which won’t be a problem unless you’re an extremely heavy smartphone user. For most day-to-day actions, 256GB is more than enough.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G battery

Warp Speed charging technology makes the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G a good 34% faster to charge than the OnePlus 6T. You’ll go from 0 to 50% in only 20 minutes, which is really useful if you’ve forgotten to charge your phone overnight. The fast charging applies even when you’re using your phone at the same time.

It’s also easy to monitor your battery use throughout the day. The phone carefully monitors your use and will send notifications if an app is draining your power faster than expected. With advanced options settings, you can make it last for longer.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G colours

The colour selection matches this phone’s futuristic silhouette. You’ll have three choices of colour, including Almond, Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G camera specs

The camera options on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G are quite varied. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re a selfie lover or panoramic portrait fan.

What sets this phone’s camera apart from the competition is its pop-up design, identical to the original OnePlus 7 Pro. It pops up from the top of the screen, and includes some neat features like a smoothing beauty filter.

The rear of the phone offers a triple camera lens to play around with. Here’s a closer look at the specs:

Portrait settings

48MP main camera

16MP pop-up selfie camera

Ultrawide lens for panoramic pictures

Telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G security

Data and access are kept secure with a built-in Fingerprint Scanner. It’s designed right into the curved-edge screen for fast security at a touch. Embedded into the AMOLED display, it’s 36% larger than the one in the OnePlus 6T. This makes it faster and more accurate, unlocking in just 0.24 seconds.

Naturally, there’s always the option of using a backup passcode for added safety.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G availability

At present OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is only available through pay-monthly contracts with EE.

What are the best OnePlus 7 Pro deals in the UK?

There are several factors to consider when you’re weighing up the different OnePlus 7 Pro 5G deals. Here’s what to keep in mind:

If it comes with any complimentary subscriptions to services like BritBox and Apple Music

Contract length

Fixed or variable monthly prices built into the contract

Bundled services with broadband and TV

Customer service reputation and reviews

Upfront costs vs monthly fees

International minutes included

When comparing pay monthly deals, you should also think about your own typical mobile use. Are you mainly interested in using your phone for online gaming, streaming, and internet use? Look for plans with higher data or unlimited broadband bundled in there. If you can’t do without texting, look for unlimited SMS messaging.

How expensive is the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G?

The price will depend on the version you choose, with the 128GB model being more affordable than the 256GB model. It does cost more than its non-5G twin, the OnePlus 7 Pro. You also need to take the cost of the contract into consideration, because this smartphone is only available as part of a pay monthly plan with EE. The overall cost will run about £1200 at the lower limit, but that includes minutes, data, and texting as well as the device itself.

OnePlus 7 Pro contract deals on pay monthly

EE is currently the only choice for pay monthly OnePlus 7 Pro 5G contracts. You can choose from a wide selection of data limits, contract lengths and little extras. Typical extra features in these contracts include:

Data gifting service

Wi-Fi Calling

6-month BritBox subscription

6-month Apple Music subscription

Free EU roaming

EE Multiplan Saving

Be aware that some 5G plans come with speed caps, which let you access the network at a lower cost when you’re not using the very fastest speeds.

2Mbps: this speed limit is fine for basic social media, music streaming and browsing.

10Mbps: You’ll be able to stream the occasional video and take part in online gaming as well.

Unlimited: If you want to make the most of a 5G deal, go for unlimited speeds to enjoy UHD streaming, hotspotting and the fastest possible app downloads.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on pay as you go

There aren’t currently any pay as you go plans provided by EE or other providers. Options may be expanded in the future as 5G grows in scope if you want to unlock your phone for flexibility. If you want all the features of the 7 Pro 5G without the contract, you could always look for a SIM-free 7 Pro or 7T instead.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G best suited for?

If you’re an online gamer, avid photographer or creative producer, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G blends a large screen with a fluid display and 5G capabilities. Its fast refresh rate and multiple camera settings make it a great choice for everyday and specialised use alike.

Are there drawbacks to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G?

If you prefer the look and feel of a lighter, smaller device than this phone might not be ideal. Its 5G settings might go to waste if you live in a remote or rural area, where it will likely be some time before the 5G network is expanded.

What about the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G?

The 7 Pro’s not the only 5G smartphone on the market, so how does it measure up to other popular models outside of the OnePlus family like the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G? The two phones offer comparable features, though with a 120Hz Refresh rate the S20 provides even smoother, faster browsing. However, there’s no 256G storage option like you have with the OnePlus phone, which can be a problem for heavier users.

When should I choose 5G?

You probably already have experienced 4G, the current generation of network with UK-wide coverage. The next generation is 5G, currently in the process of a global rollout. With 5G, expect 10x faster network speeds, lower latency and higher capacities even in population-dense urban areas.

If it’s available in your area, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is specifically designed to work with this type of network. However, you can still purchase this type of phone because it falls back to 4G speeds when 5G’s not available.

Can I keep my phone number when switching to a OnePlus 7 Pro contract?

When taking out any new phone contract, it’s easy to keep your existing phone number. Simply text PAC to 65075 from your existing phone or SIM card. The network will then text you back with a PAC switching code. It’s valid for 30 days, so you’ll need to switch within this time.

When you receive your new OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, follow the package instructions regarding what to do with this PAC code. The switch will take place within one working day and you’ll be ready to use your new phone with your existing number.

