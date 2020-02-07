VOXI deals

What is VOXI?

If you're endlessly scrolling through Snapchat, Facebook and the like then VOXI is the network for you. It doesn’t count social network viewing as part of its data package, which is a great thing as these can be real data suckers.

What network does VOXI use?

VOXI mobile is powered by the Vodafone network. As part of Vodafone, VOXI enables its customers to tap into its parent company’s growing 5G coverage. Vodafone customers can also easily switch to VOXI at any time and VOXI SIM cards will work in any Vodafone handset. And if you would rather be free from streaming data usage, then VOXI has a plan for this, too. It’s a definite USP in a market that is quite saturated.

Is VOXI just for young people?

A quick visit to VOXI’s website makes it clear that the brand is targeted at teens and young adults, both in its campaigns and deals. But if you are a social-network fiend and/or someone who streams a lot of content, then there deals are well worth investigating.

What does ‘Endless Social Media’ mean?

One of VOXI’s key plans is ‘Endless Social Media’, which enables you to access all of the following apps and sites without using any data:

Facebook

WhatsApp

Snapchat

Instagram

Twitter

Live messenger

Do keep in mind that if you use up all your data on other apps – for instance, while accessing email or maps – your free access to these social media and messaging apps will also stop. You need to have some data for the plan to work. According to VOXI “It doesn’t matter how little, just as long as there’s some data there. If you completely use up the data on your plan, your endless social media will become inactive.”

Also, making and receiving voice and video calls are not included within the Endless Social Media plan.

What does ‘Endless Video’ mean?

This is a newer plan from VOXI and is there for those who are binge watchers. According to VOXI, with Endless Video you can “stream your favourite content on YouTube and video apps without worrying about your data. All on a 5G plan.”

There are caveats. For a start, the subscription to these services is not included (although we didn’t think it would be). The services this works for include:

YouTube

Prime Video

Netflix

My5

TVPlayer

UKTV Play

What are VOXI Drops?

VOXI Drops are free monthly giveaways of everything from festival tickets to trending accessories. It’s a simple extra that appeals to its target market. Of course, customers of any age love a freebie. You can see what sort of freebies are available by following the #VOXIDrop hashtag on Twitter.

VOXI SIM-only deals

All of VOXI’s SIM deals come with:

No contract

Freedom to cancel at any time

Unlimited calls and texts to UK numbers

Unlimited picture messaging to UK numbers

Free-roaming in Europe

There are two types of plans:

VOXI Endless Social Media

These plans let you access all the major social media sites and apps without sacrificing data. At present, you can choose between the following data allowances:

6GB

12GB

15GB

45GB

Endless Data

As a bonus, the plan’s data-free use of nominated social media platforms also applies to any tablet, phone or laptop you tether to your phone.

VOXI Endless Data

This deal lets you enjoy unlimited data and comes with a 5G-ready VOXI SIM card, so you can enjoy the speediest mobile broadband around.

VOXI SIM and handset deals

VOXI also stocks handsets that you can add to your deal. For added convenience, any handset you choose isn’t tied to your data plan. That means that even if you decide VOXI isn’t for you, after 30 days you can switch to another network but keep using and paying off your VOXI handset.

VOXI’s phone range currently includes the following brands:

Samsung

Oppo

iPhone

Google

As a brand that aims to appeal to the fashionable youngsters, you won’t find any budget brands here, but that’s not to say that there aren’t some extremely tempting cheap mobile deals – including the iPhone SE. Considering all VOXI plans either discount social media from your plan or come with unlimited data, you’re already getting great value for money.

VOXI handsets can be used with VOXI and Vodafone SIMs but you’ll need to get your phone unlocked to use SIMS from other networks. VOXI will do this for you once your SIM has been active for 30 days.

VOXI contracts

VOXI SIM contracts last 30 days. That means there’s no long-term commitment and you can cancel any time. Contracts will automatically refresh every 30 days and must be paid for by direct debit.

VOXI phone payment contracts

VOXI phone plans run for 30 months, or you can pay it all off in one go if you prefer. This means payments for a VOXI phone run over a longer term than many other suppliers, which results in lower monthly costs than other pay-monthly phone deals. None of the current phone plans cost more than £41 a month and most are under £30. Again, this is a great way for VOXI to make its phones accessible to younger people. You can also overpay a little every month so your overall term is shorter.

Your data plan is separate to your phone payment plan with VOXI, which means you can cancel or change your plan without affecting your phone payments.

VOXI coverage

As part of the Vodafone family, VOXI customers enjoy strong coverage across the UK for 3G, 4G and, where available, 5G. European roaming is also included (and has not changed as of March 2021, even though the UK is out of the EU). VOXI’s website has a map showing its network or you can use the Ofcom coverage checker before joining. If you already know that you can receive a signal on a Vodafone handset, then you can be sure that VOXI will work, too.

VOXI customer service

VOXI’s customer service, in line with its positioning, is entirely online. You can contact its reps through:

Twitter

Facebook

Online chat

Online FAQ

As with all youth-orientated companies, the brand also has a presence on all the major social media platforms. Going by Ofcom data, Vodafone enjoys a 93% rating when it comes to satisfied customers. It also walked away with the Uswitch award for best pay-as-you-go network in 2020.

Refer a friend

VOXI, much like giffgaff and SMARTY rewards customers that introduce new users – although the person you introduce will need to remain with the network for at least two months. After that, you and your friend will both receive an Amazon gift card. The more data they sign up for, the more your gift card will be worth.

Frequently asked questions

Can I keep my number with VOXI?

Yes, you just need a PAC code to start the process online.

Can I make international calls with VOXI?

Yes, but these won’t be included in your plan unless you pick VOXI’s 100 International Minutes extra. Otherwise, international calls are offered at low rates, from just 1.5p per minute.

How do I leave VOXI?

VOXI plans only last 30 days, so it’s easy to cancel and you can do so online through your account. You can also leave your account idle and you will be automatically disconnected in six to nine months, though ideally, you do want to tell VOXI you are leaving. As with most providers, VOXI will try to keep you on board when you get in touch, but you can use the text-to-switch scheme if you want to avoid feeling pressured.

What are the VOXI roaming destinations?

There are currently 47 VOXI roaming destinations, all within Europe. You can use your VOXI phone from any of them as you would in the UK for no extra charge.