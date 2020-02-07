VOXI deals

This table has been limited to display a maximum of 10 deals; sorted by the lowest monthly price deals first.
If you're endlessly scrolling through Snapchat, Facebook and the like then VOXI is the network for you. It doesn’t count social network viewing as part of its data package, which is a great thing as these can be real data suckers.
VOXI mobile is powered by the Vodafone network. As part of Vodafone, VOXI enables its customers to tap into its parent company’s growing 5G coverage. Vodafone customers can also easily switch to VOXI at any time and VOXI SIM cards will work in any Vodafone handset. And if you would rather be free from streaming data usage, then VOXI has a plan for this, too. It’s a definite USP in a market that is quite saturated.
A quick visit to VOXI’s website makes it clear that the brand is targeted at teens and young adults, both in its campaigns and deals. But if you are a social-network fiend and/or someone who streams a lot of content, then there deals are well worth investigating.
One of VOXI’s key plans is ‘Endless Social Media’, which enables you to access all of the following apps and sites without using any data:
Snapchat
Live messenger
Do keep in mind that if you use up all your data on other apps – for instance, while accessing email or maps – your free access to these social media and messaging apps will also stop. You need to have some data for the plan to work. According to VOXI “It doesn’t matter how little, just as long as there’s some data there. If you completely use up the data on your plan, your endless social media will become inactive.”
Also, making and receiving voice and video calls are not included within the Endless Social Media plan.
This is a newer plan from VOXI and is there for those who are binge watchers. According to VOXI, with Endless Video you can “stream your favourite content on YouTube and video apps without worrying about your data. All on a 5G plan.”
There are caveats. For a start, the subscription to these services is not included (although we didn’t think it would be). The services this works for include:
YouTube
Prime Video
Netflix
My5
TVPlayer
UKTV Play
VOXI Drops are free monthly giveaways of everything from festival tickets to trending accessories. It’s a simple extra that appeals to its target market. Of course, customers of any age love a freebie. You can see what sort of freebies are available by following the #VOXIDrop hashtag on Twitter.
All of VOXI’s SIM deals come with:
No contract
Freedom to cancel at any time
Unlimited calls and texts to UK numbers
Unlimited picture messaging to UK numbers
Free-roaming in Europe
There are two types of plans:
These plans let you access all the major social media sites and apps without sacrificing data. At present, you can choose between the following data allowances:
6GB
12GB
15GB
45GB
Endless Data
As a bonus, the plan’s data-free use of nominated social media platforms also applies to any tablet, phone or laptop you tether to your phone.
This deal lets you enjoy unlimited data and comes with a 5G-ready VOXI SIM card, so you can enjoy the speediest mobile broadband around.
VOXI also stocks handsets that you can add to your deal. For added convenience, any handset you choose isn’t tied to your data plan. That means that even if you decide VOXI isn’t for you, after 30 days you can switch to another network but keep using and paying off your VOXI handset.
VOXI’s phone range currently includes the following brands:
Samsung
Oppo
iPhone
As a brand that aims to appeal to the fashionable youngsters, you won’t find any budget brands here, but that’s not to say that there aren’t some extremely tempting cheap mobile deals – including the iPhone SE. Considering all VOXI plans either discount social media from your plan or come with unlimited data, you’re already getting great value for money.
VOXI handsets can be used with VOXI and Vodafone SIMs but you’ll need to get your phone unlocked to use SIMS from other networks. VOXI will do this for you once your SIM has been active for 30 days.
VOXI SIM contracts last 30 days. That means there’s no long-term commitment and you can cancel any time. Contracts will automatically refresh every 30 days and must be paid for by direct debit.
VOXI phone plans run for 30 months, or you can pay it all off in one go if you prefer. This means payments for a VOXI phone run over a longer term than many other suppliers, which results in lower monthly costs than other pay-monthly phone deals. None of the current phone plans cost more than £41 a month and most are under £30. Again, this is a great way for VOXI to make its phones accessible to younger people. You can also overpay a little every month so your overall term is shorter.
Your data plan is separate to your phone payment plan with VOXI, which means you can cancel or change your plan without affecting your phone payments.
As part of the Vodafone family, VOXI customers enjoy strong coverage across the UK for 3G, 4G and, where available, 5G. European roaming is also included (and has not changed as of March 2021, even though the UK is out of the EU). VOXI’s website has a map showing its network or you can use the Ofcom coverage checker before joining. If you already know that you can receive a signal on a Vodafone handset, then you can be sure that VOXI will work, too.
VOXI’s customer service, in line with its positioning, is entirely online. You can contact its reps through:
Online chat
Online FAQ
As with all youth-orientated companies, the brand also has a presence on all the major social media platforms. Going by Ofcom data, Vodafone enjoys a 93% rating when it comes to satisfied customers. It also walked away with the Uswitch award for best pay-as-you-go network in 2020.
VOXI, much like giffgaff and SMARTY rewards customers that introduce new users – although the person you introduce will need to remain with the network for at least two months. After that, you and your friend will both receive an Amazon gift card. The more data they sign up for, the more your gift card will be worth.
Yes, you just need a PAC code to start the process online.
Yes, but these won’t be included in your plan unless you pick VOXI’s 100 International Minutes extra. Otherwise, international calls are offered at low rates, from just 1.5p per minute.
VOXI plans only last 30 days, so it’s easy to cancel and you can do so online through your account. You can also leave your account idle and you will be automatically disconnected in six to nine months, though ideally, you do want to tell VOXI you are leaving. As with most providers, VOXI will try to keep you on board when you get in touch, but you can use the text-to-switch scheme if you want to avoid feeling pressured.
There are currently 47 VOXI roaming destinations, all within Europe. You can use your VOXI phone from any of them as you would in the UK for no extra charge.