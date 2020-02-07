Talkmobile deals

Which network does Talkmobile use?

Talkmobile runs on Vodafone’s network. That means you’ll get excellent coverage across the UK.

The Talkmobile approach

Everything about Talkmobile is simple – its approach, plans and even its website. This is a basic, no-frills brand for customers who want a reliable phone at a low monthly cost. Its plans come with one-month or 12-month contracts, so you can opt for a longer-term agreement if you prefer. Plans don’t include any extras and there are no unlimited data options like you get with VOXI and SMARTY.

Talkmobile’s low-cost SIM deals are likely to appeal to anyone who doesn’t care about getting the best new phone with lots of shiny extras.

Talkmobile SIM-only deals

The current Talkmobile plans all include:

Unlimited calls to UK numbers

Unlimited texts to UK numbers

All its 12-month options cost under £20 a month and come with the following data allowance options:

3GB

9GB

15GB

30GB

If you opt for a 30-day plan, you can choose from the following, all for less than £15:

250MB

3GB

5GB

12GB

As you can see, long-term customers are rewarded with much higher data allowances. Talkmobile claims to be constantly scanning the market to keep prices highly competitive, which means you can be sure of getting low monthly costs. If data is your main concern, then Talkmobile probably isn’t the best network for you. But if you’re looking for great pricing, then Talkmobile could be for you.

How much data do I need?

Talkmobile’s data offerings are quite measly, especially on its 30-day plans. 250MB is one of the lowest monthly limits around. If you’re hardly ever online, that may suit you perfectly. Consider the following when picking your plan:

Video HD streaming uses around 1GB per hour

Music HD streaming uses around 70MB per hour

Instant messaging uses around 50MB per day

Social media uses around 1.5GB per month

With all that in mind, an average user could eat through the 30-day data allowance in a matter of days. So, while there is a good variety of limits on offer, none of them will appeal to avid phone users.

Can I boost my Talkmobile data?

Yes, you can, but not by very much and the price of topping up seems quite high given the monthly tariff you’re already paying. Talkmobile offers the following data add-ons:

200MB of data

500MB of data

1GB of data

Notably, these top-ups expire after seven days.

Talkmobile’s Spend Limit

All Talkmobile plans come with Spend Limit, which caps spending so you won’t run up a large bill by accident. Once again, this makes Talkmobile a decent choice for anyone unfamiliar with the workings of mobile billing.

Talkmobile assistance for vulnerable customers

Talkmobile’s easy-to-understand, no-frills approach is designed to make the network as accessible as possible for vulnerable users. This is further reflected in the extra assistance it offers, such as:

Specialised bills

These are printed and posted and are also available in large print, braille or on an audio CD.

Power of attorney/third-party bill management

Enables a nominated friend or relative to run the account

Text relay

This helps customers with impaired speech or hearing

Emergency SMS

Gives customers the option to text 999 or 112 for emergency services

Free 195 Directory Enquiries

Visually impaired customers have free access to 195 Directory Enquiries





Talkmobile defines vulnerable customers as being:

Visually impaired

Hearing-impaired

Living with mobility issues

Living with mental health issues

Unable to take care of themselves

Talkmobile phones

Talkmobile is primarily a SIM-only network, but it does have an extremely limited selection of handsets on its site. These are referred to as ‘upgrades’ – they’re a step-up from SIM-only contracts – and you must phone the provider directly to secure any of them. This seems an antiquated approach to getting your hands on a mobile phone plan, though they do come at very affordable prices.

Talkmobile SIM-only plans: the benefits

Talkmobile champions SIM-only plans as the easy and cheapest way to get your mobile up and running. Its plans are deliberately styled to be straightforward, which is perfect if you just want to use a phone to make calls without having to wade through lots of technical jargon and offers for add-ons you don’t need.

What is SIM-only?

A SIM-only contract supplies you with a SIM card and nothing more. These deals don’t come with a handset, so you’ll need to have an unlocked phone ready to use with your new Talkmobile SIM. This type of plan is ideal if you’ve just finished your contract or have an old handset hanging around that you’re looking to revive. It also reduces your monthly costs as you don’t have to pay for any hardware.

Is SIM-only better than pay-as-you-go?

Talkmobile certainly believes so. The key benefit to SIM-only deals is that most now come with unlimited calls and texts.

If you use your phone so infrequently that any monthly cost seems unnecessary, by all means, go for a pay-as-you-go option so you can use your phone just when you need it. However, if, like most users, your phone is an important tool in your day-to-day life, then a SIM-only deal will certainly offer better value.

Do Talkmobile plans come with contracts?

Yes. You can choose between a 30-day contract and a 12-month one. The 30-day type means you never have to cancel your mobile contract early – you simply wait for it to expire at the end of the month.

Talkmobile SIM-only returns

You have 14 days to return your SIM card if you no longer want it. You will have to pay for any costs you have incurred that aren’t covered by your plan – for instance from international calls.

Talkmobile roaming

Talkmobile allows for EU roaming so you can continue to use your plan as normal for no extra cost. Destinations outside of Europe will be charged.