Talkmobile deals

Talkmobile runs on Vodafone’s network. That means you’ll get excellent coverage across the UK.
Everything about Talkmobile is simple – its approach, plans and even its website. This is a basic, no-frills brand for customers who want a reliable phone at a low monthly cost. Its plans come with one-month or 12-month contracts, so you can opt for a longer-term agreement if you prefer. Plans don’t include any extras and there are no unlimited data options like you get with VOXI and SMARTY.
Talkmobile’s low-cost SIM deals are likely to appeal to anyone who doesn’t care about getting the best new phone with lots of shiny extras.
The current Talkmobile plans all include:
Unlimited calls to UK numbers
Unlimited texts to UK numbers
All its 12-month options cost under £20 a month and come with the following data allowance options:
3GB
9GB
15GB
30GB
If you opt for a 30-day plan, you can choose from the following, all for less than £15:
250MB
3GB
5GB
12GB
As you can see, long-term customers are rewarded with much higher data allowances. Talkmobile claims to be constantly scanning the market to keep prices highly competitive, which means you can be sure of getting low monthly costs. If data is your main concern, then Talkmobile probably isn’t the best network for you. But if you’re looking for great pricing, then Talkmobile could be for you.
Talkmobile’s data offerings are quite measly, especially on its 30-day plans. 250MB is one of the lowest monthly limits around. If you’re hardly ever online, that may suit you perfectly. Consider the following when picking your plan:
Video HD streaming uses around 1GB per hour
Music HD streaming uses around 70MB per hour
Instant messaging uses around 50MB per day
Social media uses around 1.5GB per month
With all that in mind, an average user could eat through the 30-day data allowance in a matter of days. So, while there is a good variety of limits on offer, none of them will appeal to avid phone users.
Yes, you can, but not by very much and the price of topping up seems quite high given the monthly tariff you’re already paying. Talkmobile offers the following data add-ons:
200MB of data
500MB of data
1GB of data
Notably, these top-ups expire after seven days.
All Talkmobile plans come with Spend Limit, which caps spending so you won’t run up a large bill by accident. Once again, this makes Talkmobile a decent choice for anyone unfamiliar with the workings of mobile billing.
Talkmobile’s easy-to-understand, no-frills approach is designed to make the network as accessible as possible for vulnerable users. This is further reflected in the extra assistance it offers, such as:
Specialised bills
These are printed and posted and are also available in large print, braille or on an audio CD.
Power of attorney/third-party bill management
Enables a nominated friend or relative to run the account
Text relay
This helps customers with impaired speech or hearing
Emergency SMS
Gives customers the option to text 999 or 112 for emergency services
Free 195 Directory Enquiries
Visually impaired customers have free access to 195 Directory Enquiries
Talkmobile defines vulnerable customers as being:
Visually impaired
Hearing-impaired
Living with mobility issues
Living with mental health issues
Unable to take care of themselves
Talkmobile is primarily a SIM-only network, but it does have an extremely limited selection of handsets on its site. These are referred to as ‘upgrades’ – they’re a step-up from SIM-only contracts – and you must phone the provider directly to secure any of them. This seems an antiquated approach to getting your hands on a mobile phone plan, though they do come at very affordable prices.
Talkmobile champions SIM-only plans as the easy and cheapest way to get your mobile up and running. Its plans are deliberately styled to be straightforward, which is perfect if you just want to use a phone to make calls without having to wade through lots of technical jargon and offers for add-ons you don’t need.
A SIM-only contract supplies you with a SIM card and nothing more. These deals don’t come with a handset, so you’ll need to have an unlocked phone ready to use with your new Talkmobile SIM. This type of plan is ideal if you’ve just finished your contract or have an old handset hanging around that you’re looking to revive. It also reduces your monthly costs as you don’t have to pay for any hardware.
Talkmobile certainly believes so. The key benefit to SIM-only deals is that most now come with unlimited calls and texts.
If you use your phone so infrequently that any monthly cost seems unnecessary, by all means, go for a pay-as-you-go option so you can use your phone just when you need it. However, if, like most users, your phone is an important tool in your day-to-day life, then a SIM-only deal will certainly offer better value.
Yes. You can choose between a 30-day contract and a 12-month one. The 30-day type means you never have to cancel your mobile contract early – you simply wait for it to expire at the end of the month.
You have 14 days to return your SIM card if you no longer want it. You will have to pay for any costs you have incurred that aren’t covered by your plan – for instance from international calls.
Talkmobile allows for EU roaming so you can continue to use your plan as normal for no extra cost. Destinations outside of Europe will be charged.