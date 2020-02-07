The Lebara difference

Lebara deals have international minutes included in them, staying true to its roots of being a big competitor in the international calling market. This allows customers to stay connected with friends and family all over the world with ease.

Another big selling point of Lebara is that it only offers 30-day rolling plans, allowing customers to cancel or change their service up at any time. This makes it a great option for those who move around a lot, for parents buying teens their first phone or people who value flexibility.

Lebara SIM-only deals

Lebara’s SIM-only deals come with a rolling plan option that automatically top-up every 30 days, so you don’t have to worry about doing it manually. The difference is you’re not locked into a 12 or 24 month phone contract like you might be with another phone company. You can cancel a Lebara SIM-only plan at any time.

No upfront cost SIMs

There are no upfront costs with Lebara SIM deals, and prices start from as low as £5 a month with a minimum of 500 minutes, 100 text messages and 1G of internet data. Many of its plans come with free minutes that can be used for international calling, with specific details on which countries these minutes can be used for noted in the plan details.

Free texts and calls to other UK Lebara plans are usually included in many plans too, making it a great option for anyone who has friends and family overseas.

How do I activate my Lebara SIM card?

As Lebara SIM-only deals are available to purchase online, you’ll have to wait a few days to receive your SIM card in the post after ordering. Once it’s arrived, you’ll need to log onto your Lebara account online to confirm you’ve received your SIM and activate it to ensure customer security.

What are Lebara pay as you go bundles?

Lebara pay as you go bundles are available both online and in retails stores, and need to be topped up manually each time you run out of credit. The cheapest plan currently gets you a monthly allowance of 2GB of data plus 1000 UK minutes, 1000 UK texts and 100 international minutes to 41 countries. Meanwhile, the maximum plan comes with unlimited 4G data, unlimited UK texts and calls as well as unlimited international calls to 41 countries. So there’s something for every need and budget.

Each Lebara pay as you go bundle has an expiration date of 30 days. So even if you haven’t used all your included data, minutes and texts, you’ll need to top up again either in store, on the website or through the app.

What’s Lebara’s coverage like?

Operating on Vodafone’s network, Lebara’s coverage offers customers 4G over 98% of the UK. So it’s not likely you’ll find yourself without coverage in most populated areas, with slow signal or blackspots mostly occurring in rural or remote areas. Lebara currently doesn’t offer 5G, however as uses Vodafone’s network which does currently offer 5G, it could be on the cards.

What kind of speed does Lebara offer?

As Lebara runs on Vodafone’s network, its average data speeds match up, offering around 25.1Mbps, which is more than enough to use all your favourite video and music streaming services on the go. Its average 4G upload speed sits at around 7.8Mbps, while latency (how long the network takes to respond to a request) is around 39.4ms, which is quite average across the board.

Lebara international calling

One of the main features of Lebara is its flexibility with international calling. All its plans have international minutes included in them, allowing you to call 41 countries. As well as the included minutes in your plan, you can add extra international minutes for as low as £3 for 50 minutes.

If you’re someone who travels often or has family and friends abroad who you like calling often, Lebara’s international calling feature might be a good option for you to consider.

What’s Lebara’s international roaming policy?

Similar to its standing on international calling, roaming within the European Union is free on Lebara. Outside of the EU, roaming options are available, with different rates applicable for different locations.

Lebara’s SIM compatibility

All Lebara SIM cards use the convenient triple SIM design, meaning you can simply push which size card you need out of the holder. This makes it compatible with any existing mobile phone or smartphone, and eliminates the need for manual cutting and human error.

If you’re the proud owner of an iPhone 11, Lebara unfortunately doesn’t support eSIMs, so you will have to turn to another provider, like EE, for eSIM support.

Lebara extras: Bolt-Ons

In line with its flexibility ethos, Lebara offers a number of affordable Bolt-Ons you can add to your plan. There’s room for you to customise your plan to suit your monthly needs, whatever they might be.

MyLebara app

Managing your account and balance on the go is easy with Lebara’s mobile app. Available on both the Apple Store and Google Play, MyLebara allows you to top up on the go, as well as monitor your usage and spending.

International money transfers

Keeping in line with its aim to bring international communities together, Lebara works with Moneygram to offer money transfers all over the world. Catering to over 300,000 locations, this allows its customers to send money to family and friends with ease.

What’s Lebara’s customer service like?

As Lebara has such an international foundation, it caters to its audience by offering multilingual customer support. Customers can contact Lebara from within the UK via an online chat platform which operates from 9am to 7:30pm on weekdays and 9am to 5:30pm on weekends.

Lebara also offers customer support via its social media channels, Facebook and Twitter, as well as email seven days a week.

From a Lebara SIM dial 5588

From any other operator dial +44 207 0310791

Phone lines are open from 9am-6pm, Mon-Sun

Frequently asked questions

Can you buy a Lebara mobile handset?

Lebara currently doesn’t sell any mobile phones or smartphones, keeping itself solely in the SIM only market. Lebara’s SIMs are compatible with any device though, so if you already have a handset that’s unlocked, a Lebara flexible plan could be a good option for you.

Does Lebara offer capped spending?

Yes, after you’ve chosen your bundle, Lebara caps your spending so you have control over what you pay each month, and you won’t end up with any unexpected surprises on your bill. This prevents its customers from accidentally going over their allowance. However, if you do need any additional data, minutes or texts, you can choose to add those on through its app or website.

Do Lebara use traffic management?

Lebara doesn’t specifically say what its traffic management policy is. However, it does state that it reserves the right to manage the use of the network to ensure everyone has access to equal service. If it deems you to be overusing the network, there’s serious congestion or network faults, it may apply traffic management controls to protect its service.

How does Lebara keep its costs so low?

Rather than spending loads of money on marketing costs, physical shops and managing expectations of shareholders, Lebara prefers to keep costs low. In forgoing storefronts, Lebara is able to keep the prices low, as it says that the actual cost of minutes, data and roaming aren’t overly expensive.

Can you use tethering with Lebara?

Yes, you can use your Lebara data allowance to tether to other devices or create a hotspot when outside a Wi-Fi zone, ensuring you’re always connected, wherever you are.

Does Lebara offer data rollover?

Lebara currently doesn’t offer any data rollover options, meaning if you have unused data leftover at the end of the month, you can’t hold onto it and use it the following month.

Can you use Wi-Fi calling with Lebara?

No, Wi-Fi calling isn’t offered on Lebara. Wi-Fi calling is when your phone can connect to a Wi-Fi network in order to place calls when you’re out of range. Which means that, if you don’t have any signal on Lebara, you won’t be able to use your handset to make calls.

Can I keep my number with Lebara?

Yes, like with other phone companies you can keep your existing number when you transfer over to Lebara. You’ll need your Port Authorisation Code (PAC) from your current network provider, which you’ll then need to give to Lebara by contacting one of its agents, as well as the details of your current provider and the number you wish to transfer over.

It can take up to two working days to transfer over, and you can experience some problems with connectivity during that period. However, if you do transfer your number over to Lebara, it will give you £10 of free call credit to use on any Out of Bundle options.

Does Lebara run credit checks?

No, as it doesn’t have any lock-in contracts, Lebara currently doesn’t run any credit checks. It advertises that it’s possible to sign up in less than 60 seconds, making the process quick and easy.