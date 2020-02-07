iD Mobile deals

Who runs iD Mobile’s network?

iD Mobile operates via the Three 4G network, which claims to offer stable, outdoor coverage to 99.8% of the UK. iD Mobile also now offers Wi-Fi Calling and 4G Calling to help provide a strong indoor signal where necessary.

iD Mobile Pay Monthly phone deals

12- and 36-month contracts

Unlimited texts

Data rollover

Bill capping

iD Mobile’s Pay Monthly deals offer phone contracts as short as 12 months and as long as 36 months. A good selection of brands means you’re sure to find something to suit your budget. Even a top-end model like the Samsung Galaxy S20 can be found for under £50 a month, with a fairly affordable upfront cost.

Data plans range from 1GB to 50GB of data, and while texts are unlimited across all plans, minutes may be capped.

iD Mobile Pay Monthly price increases

Like many other phone providers, iD Mobile will adjust the cost of your plan once a year to adjust for inflation. That means that the original tariff will increase by around 2% over a 24-month contract. If you want to avoid these annual hikes, you’ll need to switch to a provider that doesn’t use this price model. At the moment, Tesco mobile doesn’t increase phone plan prices, but that may change given how widespread the practice has become.

iD Mobile handset range

The network offers a wide choice of devices, from the latest handsets from the biggest brands along to older, more affordable phones. You’ll find iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, Sony and Google among its range. It also offers phone-related hardware, like smartwatches and headphones, which can also be bundled into your contract.

Those on a tighter budget may be tempted by iD Mobile’s stock of refurbished phones, which are available on its Pay Monthly plans.

iD Mobile SIM-only deals

If you’re happy with the phone you’ve got, or you’d rather buy a phone from elsewhere, you can opt for one of iD Mobile’s many SIM-only deals.

All SIM-only deals with iD Mobile come with a 30-day rolling contract, meaning you have the flexibility to cancel or switch your plan at any time without being hit by early exit fees. Any unused data on a SIM-only plan will roll over into the next month, and you’ll get unlimited texts each month. Meanwhile, all SIM-only deals also give you the option to cap your monthly charges, so you never face unexpectedly large bills.

There are a number of plans, each with a different data and call allowance. The lowest offers 500MB of data and 150 minutes of calls, while the highest comes with unlimited data and minutes. There are plenty of options too for those who need lots of data but fewer minutes and vice versa.

Will an iD Mobile SIM fit my phone?

iD uses multi-sized SIM cards that can be tailored to fit your phone. So long as your phone is unlocked, you can simply pop out the size of SIM you need and slot it into your handset.

iD Mobile trade-in scheme

iD Mobile’s sister company, Carphone Warehouse, will buy unwanted handsets under its trade-in scheme. Simply enter details about your device and its condition and iD Mobile will give you its trade-in offer price. If you accept, Carphone Warehouse will send you a prepaid envelope that you can use to send your mobile phone for verification. If it matches your description, you can expect to receive the offer price within five working days. These phones are then refurbished and made available to iD Mobile Pay Monthly customers.

iD Mobile student discount

iD Mobile is currently teaming up with Student Beans to offer exclusive discounts to students. Verified members of this student loyalty platform can access reduced-rate deals on Pay Monthly iPhone plans. For example, registered students can currently benefit from a 2GB monthly data allowance on a 32GB iPhone 6 for just £19.99 per month.

iD Mobile upgrade deals

There are also some fantastic upgrades available to iD Mobile customers who are either nearing the end of their current contract or who’ve been on an iD Mobile SIM-only plan for more than six consecutive months. With these, you can get a new phone without any upfront cost or any need to change your phone number – you simply agree to extend your current contract (or you can opt for a cheaper upgrade where available).

Roaming with iD Mobile

All iD Mobile plans offer inclusive European roaming. This means you can use your phone in 50 destinations, both within the EU and beyond, and only be charged the same as you would for using data, calls and texts in the UK. Other destinations will incur roaming charges – you can check the rates on the iD Mobile roaming page.

iD Mobile reviews and reputation

iD Mobile is rated at 3.7 stars out of 5 on the review platform Trustpilot, where customers praised the network’s pricing, connection quality and simple account management. They also noted the friendliness and professionalism of iD Mobile’s customer support team. The provider has also shown itself quick to address any negative customer feedback.

Negative reviews tend to mention signal problems. These often seem to relate to particular circumstances or an individual’s location, so it’s important to make use of iD Mobile’s coverage checker before you sign on the dotted line.

Switching to iD Mobile

With features like bill capping, Wi-Fi calling and inclusive European roaming, iD Mobile’s offerings are both simple and functional. Its Pay Monthly and SIM-only plans also provide excellent value for money. There are heaps of options to choose from in terms of minutes and data, and it has all the latest phones. If all that sounds like your perfect fit, then the text-to-switch scheme can get you started in no time.