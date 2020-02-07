BT Mobile Plans

BT Mobile deals come as pay monthly and SIM-only deals, ensuring there’s an option to suit a range of budgets and needs. Plans range from a minimum of 1GB of data to 100GB of data on BT SIM-only options, and around 3GB to 100GB with a handset. All BT Mobile deals come with unlimited calls and texts within the UK.

BT SIM-only deals

BT’s SIM-only deals all come with fast 4G internet that covers 90% of the UK population. All SIM-only deals come on a 12-month contract. However, for those getting multiple SIMs for the same household, there’s an option to add on a monthly rolling SIM with the same allowance. You can add up to four SIM cards per household, which can result in a good discount with a great amount of flexibility to cancel when you need.

If you’re a BT SIM-only customer, you can upgrade your plan at any time. You can also downgrade to the next tier down once within your contract, allowing you some flexibility to upgrade or downgrade as your needs and circumstances in life change.

Once you’ve contacted BT to make the change, it’ll set up a new contract for you which will commence at the start of your next bill, as long as you have more than three months left on your current contact.

BT pay as you go

BT does not currently offer any pay as you go options. However, if you like the speed and performance of your BT mobile and are looking to replicate it, you can turn to EE, who provide the BT network and offer plenty of PAYG deals.

BT Mobile deals

BT offers a range of the latest smartphones, including iPhones and Samsung, as well as other, less premium handsets to give a good range of price points. BT deals are exclusive to the provider’s website, so you won’t find them at third party sites like Carphone Warehouse.

If you have a handset with BT, you can upgrade your contract at any time, and it won’t affect the duration of your current contract. You can’t, however, downgrade your contract, so make sure to do a bit of research before locking yourself in for 24 months.

What’s BT Mobile’s connection speed like?

BT Mobile’s download speeds can reach up to 30Mb when connected to its super-fast 4G. And if that’s not fast enough for you, BT has a unique Extra Speed add-on that you can purchase if you’re on any SIM-only 10GB plan or higher. This doubles the speed of standard 4G, so you can stream that movie now, or access that new update sooner. Many of the BT Mobile deals that include handsets include Extra Speed 4G at no extra cost.

Does BT Mobile offer 5G?

5G is available through BT. Bear in mind that to take advantage of this, you’ll need a 5G compatible phone, like a Samsung Galaxy S20 or a Huawei Mate 20. 5G is currently available in 71 large towns and cities across the UK, such as London, Manchester and Belfast, with more cities being added to the list throughout 2020.

5G is a much faster service than 4G. It allows you to download a full movie in seconds, scroll through a social media feed without a millisecond of delay, play games with less lagging and enjoy a video call without the hint of a drop-out.

Does BT Mobile have spending caps?

Yes, all BT Mobile deals have the option of setting a monthly spend cap, with the lowest option available being £5. This is a great option if you’re on a budget, organising mobile plans for a teenager or simply don’t want to be shocked by an unexpected bill at the end of the month. When abroad, customers can also set a data roaming cap to protect themselves from any surprise roaming charges.

If you’re regularly reaching your allowance limit, BT Mobile will send you an advisory text to let you know about upgrade options that are available to you. You can increase your plan at any time without any extra costs.

What’s BT Mobile’s coverage like?

BT also owns EE, and operates off its network to give customers the best coverage currently available in the UK. 99% of the population is covered, with up to 90% of the population receiving superfast 4G connection.

BT Mobile Wi-Fi options

Whenever you turn on your Wi-Fi when on the go, you’ve most likely seen a BT Mobile Wi-Fi network pop up as an option. When you sign up as a BT Mobile customer you get unlimited access to any of those five million hotspots around the UK, meaning you can always stay connected, even if you don’t have any signal.

You should consider this a very large draw if you’re often out and about and needing Wi-Fi, as many city centres in the UK have achieved ‘wireless’ status through BT hotspots. Paying for access as a non-BT customer can also start being costly if you connect regularly.

BT’s Mobile’s roaming options: Roam Like Home

When holidaying in 47 destinations around the world, you can use your BT Mobile data, texts and calls at no extra cost. If you go over your allowance while roaming in one of these destinations, the price you pay for extra calls, texts and data are split into Roaming Zone 1a and Roaming Zone 1b.

If you want to use your data in a country outside the Roam Like Home destinations, you can buy a Travel Data Pass for £6 a day that gives you 500MB of data. This is available in a range of countries, including Australia, Canada and China.

Love it or leave it: BT Mobile’s 30-day money-back offer

If you want to dip your toe in the BT Mobile pond but aren’t ready to commit, it offers a 30-day money-back offer where you get a full 30 days to try out BT. During that period, if you decide BT isn’t right for you, all you need to do is give BT a call and cancel your contract, you’ll be refunded for the first monthly charge.

If you’ve used any services outside of the plan allowance though, you’ll still have to pay for those. You can only use this offer on SIM-only or Family SIM plans and only once per customer, so if you’ve got your eye on multiple plan options, you can’t give them all a shot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get any BT discounts?

If you’re a BT SIM-only customer, BT will send you £50 via your email to put towards any Android handset. If you want to activate this offer, all you need to do is head to their website, select which handset you’re after and enter the code when prompted.

If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can take advantage of a £5 discount on any BT Mobile deal. This offer is valid for anyone who lives in a home with BT Broadband, whether you’re the account holder or not, and multiple people can access the discount. All you need to do is contact BT to let them know you’re a broadband customer and want to join their mobile service too.

Does BT Mobile allow Wi-Fi calling?

BT Mobile does offer Wi-Fi calling, which allows you to make calls and send texts using a Wi-Fi connection, even if you have no signal. With the five million BT WiFi hotspots around the UK, that means it’s unlikely you’ll find yourself without connection when you need it most.

Can you keep your mobile number on BT?

Yes, you can keep your old mobile number when swapping to BT from another mobile provider. Like with other companies, all you need is your 9-character PAC code from your current provider, which you’ll give to BT and it’ll organise the rest for you. The transfer usually takes about 24-hours, and BT will keep in touch with you during the process.

What is a BT Rewards card, can I get one with a BT Mobile deal?

Like with its broadband service, some BT Mobile deals enable you to get a BT Rewards Card. These are essentially pre-loaded debit cards, modern day gift cards, that BT sends you as a ‘thank you’ for signing up. After you’ve been with BT for 30 days, you can apply for one. They can be used anywhere debit card payments are accepted.

Can you access BT Sport with BT Mobile?

If you’re a sports fan, BT might be a good provider to consider. On a select range of plans, the BT Sport App comes included, so you’ll never miss a goal. This can be a great way to get access to this premium channel without having to go for a whole TV and broadband plan.

Does BT Mobile run credit checks?

Yes, BT Mobile runs credit checks when you sign up to one of their plans. As well as a credit check, BT also runs an identity check and a bank check, which it says is to protect customers from identity theft and fraud.

Is there a BT Mobile app?

You can keep up to date with your BT account through their mobile app. In the BT Mobile app you can check your allowance and monthly usage for any SIMs under your account, so if you have children with BT SIMs as well you can monitor their usage to ensure they’re not going over.

BT Business SIMs are not compatible with the app, however. The BT Mobile app is available on both Google Play and the App Store, and is updated in real-time, so you won’t have to worry about lagging.

Does BT Mobile offer a referral program?

BT offers a refer a friend scheme. If someone joins using your unique link, you both get a £25 Amazon gift card. All you need to do is refer your friend through using a form on the BT Mobile website.

Does BT Mobile support data rollover?

BT currently doesn’t offer data rollover as an option on any of its plans. Data rollover is when any excess data you have left at the end of the month rolls over to the next, adding on to your monthly allowance.

What’s BT Mobile’s customer service like?

BT Mobile has a couple of customer service options, from an online help centre packed full of FAQs to chatting to a representative.

From a BT mobile dial 150

From any other UK mobile: 0800 0800 150

For calling from outside the UK dial +44 179 359 6931

Hours are 8am - 8pm UK time Monday through to Saturday, and 9am to 6pm Sunday. It also has an online chat system, run by a UK-based customer service team.

Does BT Mobile use traffic management?

No, BT Mobile states that it will never implement any traffic management restrictions, regardless of usage, technical issues or congestion.

Can you use your BT Mobile data as a hotspot?

BT Mobile does support tethering or hotspotting from its mobile plans, meaning you can use your monthly data allowance to connect to other devices via a hotspot. Don’t forget to check your usage though, and set a monthly allowance cap if you’re a regular hotspot user to prevent you from going over your monthly allowance.