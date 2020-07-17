iPhone 8 Plus deals

iPhone 8 Plus: About the hardware

The iPhone 8 Plus was released in 2017.

iPhone 8 Plus key features

5.5 inch screen

Retina HD display

Glass and aluminium design

Dual 12MP wide and telephoto cameras

7MP front camera

1080HD recording

Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes

Compared to the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus gives you an extra rear camera, as well as the larger screen to view your shots on, so it should appeal to more creative types.

iPhone 8 Plus vs. iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 7 vs. iPhone SE

The iPhone 8, at the time of release, was noted to be a limited upgrade of the iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus, itself similar in spec to the more modern and more easily available iPhone SE. All these models boast similar specs on the camera and screen front, plus storage offerings are similar. With each new iPhone, there’s usually an improved processing chip, so the SE, as the most modern phone, currently wins on this front. However, you’re unlikely to notice anything comparable to true lag unless you were doing a direct comparison of each phone, so this shouldn’t be the be-all and end-all of your decision-making. The iPhone SE does boast a massive jump in storage options by offering a 256GB variant.

Although the iPhone 8 battery is the same size as the one found in the iPhone 7, the upgraded chipset in the iPhone 8 is more power-efficient, so it should last a bit longer.

iPhone 8 Plus storage

The iPhone 8 and its bigger version, the 8Plus, both come with the same storage options – 64GB and 128GB. As with any iPhone purchase, remember that you can’t use an SD card to expand your capacity, so make your choice carefully.

How much memory does my iPhone 8 Plus need?

With any phone that doesn’t let you expand on storage, you should get into the habit of using cloud storage, and Apple makes that very easy with dedicated apps. Of the two storage options the iPhone 8 Plus provides, consider the following:

64GB is ideal if you…

Store most media on the cloud

Stream rather than download

Don’t run too many apps, especially large ones

128GB is ideal if you…

Still use the cloud but like to keep some media on your phone

Keep some songs and videos on your phone

Edit images using large apps

Keep in mind that you can use the cloud at any time.So even if you opt for the smaller 64GB, you can just move everything to the cloud when you see your storage space running low. Remember that apps can take up quite a bit of space.

WhatsApp and Facebook are just two examples, where images and data are cached and take up more room the more you use them. Similarly, game apps that save your progress will increase in size. So it's best to judge your storage by the amount of space your apps take up rather than how many photos and playlists you have stored, as these can be transferred to the cloud.

iPhone 8 Plus battery

The iPhone 8 Plus battery is, according to Apple, about the same as the iPhone 7 Plus. But given the more efficient chip in the newer phone, the iPhone 8 Plus should have a longer battery life than the 7 Plus.

iPhone 8 Plus colours

The iPhone 8 Plus comes in the following colours:

Silver

Space Grey

Gold

These shades may seem pretty tame compared to the iPhone XR or iPhone 11 that really drew on colourful trends. But the iPhone 8’s simple and stylish colour variants should still suit most people. And given the phone’s age, you may not have the full range of colours to choose from anyway.

iPhone 8 Plus camera specs

The iPhone 8 Plus, just like any iPhone, continues to boast some fantastic cameras, and you’ve got a whole extra one to play with compared to the iPhone 8 standard model:

12MP wide rear camera

12MP telephoto rear camera

7MP front camera

Extra features ensure every shot is perfect:

Optical image stabilisation

True tone flash

Auto HDR

1080p HD video with slo-mo support

iPhone 8 Plus security

The iPhone 8 Plus uses Touch ID to let you unlock your phone with a touch of your fingerprint.

What are the best iPhone 8 Plus deals?

The best iPhone deal for you is the one that gets you the perfect combination of the following:

Price

Ideal mobile contract length

Best customer perks

Ease of upgrade

Entertainment deals and extras

Should I get a refurbished iPhone 8 Plus?

Certainly, if you find a great deal. Be warned, though, not all refurbished phones have been professionally serviced. A factory reset is not a sufficient refurbishment. Always go to reputable mobile networks when on the lookout for a pre-owned phone.

The leading names like EE will only offer ‘like-new’ phones, which is good news if you want a phone as close to box fresh as possible. But others like giffgaff will also have more well-loved models on offer at an affordable price to reflect their history. How expensive is the iPhone 8 Plus?

You can expect to pay around £500 for a brand new iPhone 8 Plus, comparable to a brand new iPhone SE, though you are getting more screen for your money if you opt for the 8 Plus.

iPhone 8 Plus contract deals on pay monthly

Pay monthly iPhone 8 Plus deals aren’t as easily available as more recent phone releases, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still land a great deal. The following providers still have the iPhone 8 Plus in stock on a pay monthly plan:

Vodafone

O2

Tesco mobile

EE

Don’t assume that all these deals will offer a brand new phone though, some may only be able to offer ‘like new’ models.

iPhone 8 Plus on pay as you go

Your best chance of pay as you go on older phones is as a refurbished model. Networks like giffgaff will let you buy the phone outright with a SIM top-up this way, and the phone is unlocked too so you can change providers any time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the iPhone 8 Plus use 5G?

No, the iPhone 8 was not developed with this in mind and is not compatible.

Is the iPhone 8 Plus better than the iPhone SE?

It’s hard to compare these two phones. In terms of price and specs, they’re very similar, though bear in mind that the iPhone 8 Plus was designed to be a flagship phone at its time of release, while the iPhone SE is designed to be affordable.

With this in mind, you may find the general user experience and design of the iPhone 8 to be a sleeker and more premium offering than the SE, though if you would prefer an overall more modern phone then the SE is the more recent release. If you were faced with the two options, then make your decision based on the overall deal, including roaming, contract lengths, price and perks.

What is the best iPhone 8 Plus deal – contract or pay as you go?

With a phone that has such limited availability, you should have an open mind when it comes to the sort of contract you’re looking for. Paid upfront, the iPhone 8 Plus isn’t a small outlay by any means, but it may be the only way for you to get your hands on a device, especially if you aren’t looking to change providers and you can get it unlocked.