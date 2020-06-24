iPhone 8 deals

iPhone 8: About the hardware

While the iPhone 8 is no longer the very best Apple has to offer, it can still more than hold its own in the current smartphone market:

iPhone 8 key features

4.7 inch screen

Retina HD display

Glass and aluminium design

Single 12MP wide camera

7MP front camera

1080HD recording

Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes

The iPhone 8 also comes in a Plus size, increasing the screen size to 5.5 inches.

iPhone 8 storage

The iPhone 8 comes in two options, though given its age, you may struggle to find both on offer. The 64GB and 128GB options are something of the standard for iPhones now and generally, the 128GB choice is sufficient for most users.

How much memory does my iPhone 8 need?

Apple does not fit their iPhones with SD card slots, so you can’t expand on memory. This is a little inconvenient but considering apps like Apple Photos make it simple to move photos and video to the cloud, this shouldn’t be the make or break point for your purchase.

128GB should suit most users, even those who like to keep music and photos on their phone rather than on the cloud. If you are a little more disciplined about keeping things backed up and not stored directly on your phone, then you may easily get along with the 64GB option. Consider your apps when thinking about memory. Photos can be moved, but apps can’t operate anywhere else but on your phone.

iPhone 8 battery

The iPhone 8 battery comes in at 1821mAh, which is significantly smaller than that of the latest iPhone 11 and, strangely enough, smaller than an iPhone 7 too. But bear in mind that newer models of iPhone run on more powerful processors and generally have bigger screens that use a lot of power. So the iPhone battery should still be sufficient to see you through the day.

iPhone 8 colours

The iPhone 8 comes in the following colours:

Silver

Space Grey

Gold

These options may seem a little limited now, considering Apple has since branched out into purple and yellow. But there is an endless choice of covers and covers available to fit the iPhone 8, so you can still add a splash of colour to your new handset.

iPhone 8 camera specs

Any iPhone has always gained a loyal following and this has a lot to do with its most famed asset: its camera. The iPhone 8 features the following cameras:

12MP camera

7MP front camera

Compared to previous models, the iPhone 8 uses faster sensors to be more reactive to lighting conditions, to give better clarity and colour trueness. Other handy additions to help your photos shine include:

Optical image stabilisation

Quad LED flash

1080p HD video

iPhone 8 security

The iPhone 8 uses Face ID just like any of the later models, though the reaction time has been sped up with newer releases. You can also opt for traditional PIN security.

What are the best iPhone 8 deals?

iPhone 8 deals aren’t going to be as widely available as later models, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some great ones around. Consider the following when you start shopping about:

New or refurbished

Pay monthly or handset only

Provider perks/coverage/roaming

Should I get a refurbished iPhone 8?

Given its age, you may have no choice. Not all providers have new iPhone 8s available. Instead, they offer refurbished models that customers have traded in as part of an upgrade. These phones usually have to meet certain standards before they can be resold, and usually you’ll only be able to tell it’s not box fresh due to cosmetic wear and tear. If you receive a refurbished phone that isn’t performing well, you should take this up with the provider directly.

How expensive is the iPhone 8?

The iPhone 8 is a more affordable option for anyone who wants an iPhone. The precise price will depend on the plan you choose.

iPhone 8 contract deals on pay monthly

Pay monthly deals for the iPhone 8 will vary depending on how much data you want each month, your budget etc. While not as widely available as the latest models, the following providers do still run pay monthly plans on the iPhone 8:

Three

EE

Tesco Mobile

Sky Mobile

O2

Bear in mind that not all of these phones are new, many are likely refurbished models.

iPhone 8 on pay as you go

You can buy your phone outright and opt for a pay as you go option with these providers:

Three

O2

Remember that just because a phone is SIM-free, doesn’t mean it’s unlocked. That means if you purchase it from say, O2 and find it’s not unlocked, you can’t change provider to anyone else until you get it unlocked.

Where else can I buy an iPhone 8?

Highstreet options like CEX and Game often stock older iPhones, and eBay is sure to have plenty on offer. These options, especially eBay, may not be quite as reliable as a network provider as they are not specialised phone retailers. That said, the handsets you get from here will very likely be unlocked so you can choose a SIM card from any provider.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the iPhone 8 use 5G?

No, the iPhone 8 was developed long before 5G, you can use both 3G and 4G though.

Is the iPhone 8 better than the iPhone SE?

The iPhone SE is one of Apple’s latest releases, though it’s marketed as a more affordable iPhone option. A revamp of a much earlier model of the same name, the SE has hit a middle ground between its first incarnation and the latest releases, placing it close in specs to the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE runs on a more powerful chip so you may see some improvement on processing times, but generally, it shares the same core design and offering as the iPhone 8.

What’s the cheapest iPhone – contract or pay as you go?

The cheapest iPhone 8 deals are the ones that give you the most bang for your buck, really. Pay as you go or refurbished, unlocked models can come in at some very good prices, but pay monthly plans are also often very well priced with extras like entertainment to boot.

Don’t base your judgement of any iPhone 8 deal on price alone. After all, if you intended to purchase an entertainment app for your phone anyway, it may as well be part of your monthly plan with a free trial thrown in.

What is the best mobile network for the iPhone 8?

The iPhone 8 connects to 4G and 3G. So, if you were planning on going for the best 5G network, you might want to think again. You should judge networks on, firstly, their coverage of your area, and then other useful features like:

Roaming destinations

Free public WiFi

Discounts and perks

Bundles

Is it better to buy a sim-free iPhone 8?

Some may feel that, given how old the iPhone 8 is, you may as well buy the handset outright. One argument is that if you go for an older model, you can be less precious about it, and having it fully paid off can simply make things easier.