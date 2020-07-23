iPhone 7 deals

This table has been sorted to display the lowest total price deals first.
|Product name
|Upfront cost
|Minutes
|Texts
|Data
|Monthly cost
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|£19
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|10GB
|£19 /month
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|£69
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|10GB
|£17 /month
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|£9
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|10GB
|£21 /month
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|£59
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|6GB
|£21 /month
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|£159
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|2GB
|£17 /month
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|£19
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|6GB
|£23 /month
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|Free
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|25GB
|£26 /month
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|£139
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|2GB
|£19 /month
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|Free
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|100GB
|£32 /month
|Apple iPhone 7 32GB
|Free
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|2GB
|£30 /month
This table has been limited to display a maximum of 10 deals; sorted by the lowest monthly price deals first.
While the iPhone 7 was originally released four years ago, in 2016, it still boasts decent specs by today’s standards.
4.7-inch screen
Retina HD display
Four colours
12MP rear camera
7MP front camera
1080p HD recording at 30fps
Touch ID
Water-resistant up to one metre for 30 minutes
32GB/128GB storage
Apple Pay
The iPhone 7 Plus adds a telephoto camera to the standard version’s wide-angle one. That’s a step up from both the iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 6 Plus, which had the same number of cameras as the standard model. The iPhone 7 Plus also has a bigger screen, at 5.5 inches.
The iPhone 7 comes with two storage options, both of which have become fairly standard on modern iPhones: 32GB and 128GB. There is no 64GB option like on the iPhone XS.
32GB is ideal for light users who:
Use cloud storage primarily for storing photos and files
Stream rather than download
Use a few, light apps
128GB is ideal for most users, including anyone who:
Uses the cloud and phone for storage
Downloads some music
Uses basic apps, with a few large apps
Opting for more storage can add quite a lot to the price, so choose carefully. Depending on the sort of user you are, you may get by quite well with 32GB. Think about which apps you use and how you use them – even smaller apps like WhatsApp will grow if you allow it to cache all the media you have viewed on the platform (although you can always disable this function).
The iPhone 7’s battery should last two hours longer than the iPhone 6s’s. Not that the iPhone 6s had a poor battery. Battery life varies hugely from user to user, but if battery performance is crucial to you, the iPhone 7 Plus offers an extra boost.
Silver
Space grey
Gold
The iPhone 7 has the following cameras:
12MP wide-angle
7MP front camera
It also comes with extra features to ensure you get great results:
Optical image stabilisation
True tone flash
HDR
The iPhone 7 uses Touch ID to unlock your phone with a fingerprint.
The iPhone 7 is still widely available. It may have been knocked off the top spot by later models, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, but the iPhone 7 is still a strong contender for a more affordable iPhone.
The iPhone 7 is more keenly priced than Apple’s latest phones, but it’s still in the premium price bracket. With that in mind, pay careful attention to the following before deciding which iPhone deal is best for you:
Contract length
Contract price (and any inflationary increases)
Contract flexibility – can you choose the length?
Extra goodies, including customer perks
Free entertainment apps or trials
Bundled deals that include home broadband or TV
Roaming coverage
Although it has dropped in price, it’s still an excellent phone and you should expect to pay accordingly.
A handset-only deal will cost around £300. Pay-monthly can vary hugely depending on the contract’s length and any extras, but £30 a month is a likely starting point.
Pay-monthly plans for the iPhone 7 are still widely available from all the following networks:
Vodafone
EE
Three
O2
Tesco mobile
iD Mobile
Sky mobile
Virgin mobile
Pay-as-you-go options are also available, though you may find some of these plans feature refurbished models. The following providers stock pay-as-you-go iPhone 7s:
O2
giffgaff
Three
Tesco mobile
You can expect to pay about £300 for a pay-as-you-go handset. Many networks also require you to pay for a SIM card top-up.
Yes. Discontinued phones are devices that are no longer being made. Very old models may no longer be supported, which means you don’t receive updates. However, Apple only recently discontinued the iPhone 7, so it’s still supported and widely available.
Yes, of course. Refurbished phones are a great way to save money on a premium handset. Leading networks like EE and Vodafone limit refurbished models to like-new handsets. These are phones that have been purchased but returned within 14 days, meaning they’re as close to box-fresh as possible.
Only buy refurbished phones from a reputable network. In general, used phones offered elsewhere haven’t been professionally refurbished, meaning there could be all sorts of issues with the device. Even if it seems to be running smoothly, a factory reset won’t serve to remove online accounts, so you may end up locked out of a lot of features.
Yes, the iPhone 7 is still a very impressive phone. If you compare the technology used in later iPhone models with the iPhone 7’s specs, you’ll notice that not much has changed. The iPhone 7 has been eclipsed by the iPhone 11, for sure, but unless you try them side by side, you’re unlikely to be disappointed by the iPhone 7’s performance.
It’s definitely a strong contender. iPhones from the iPhone 6s onwards can match many modern handsets. Don’t feel obliged to cough up for the latest release (or even the model before that), because the technology that underpins all iPhones won’t let you down.
The iPhone is a hugely popular phone, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find a network that doesn’t stock it. At present, the iPhone 7 is still widely available, which means you should be able to secure a deal with the network of your choice. It has been discontinued, though, so you should aim to pick one up sooner rather than later – once the current stock is sold out, it will be gone for good.