iPhone 7 deals

iPhone 7: About the hardware

While the iPhone 7 was originally released four years ago, in 2016, it still boasts decent specs by today’s standards.

iPhone 7 key features

4.7-inch screen

Retina HD display

Four colours

12MP rear camera

7MP front camera

1080p HD recording at 30fps

Touch ID

Water-resistant up to one metre for 30 minutes

32GB/128GB storage

Apple Pay

The iPhone 7 vs the iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 Plus adds a telephoto camera to the standard version’s wide-angle one. That’s a step up from both the iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 6 Plus, which had the same number of cameras as the standard model. The iPhone 7 Plus also has a bigger screen, at 5.5 inches.

iPhone 7 storage

The iPhone 7 comes with two storage options, both of which have become fairly standard on modern iPhones: 32GB and 128GB. There is no 64GB option like on the iPhone XS.

How much memory does my iPhone 7 need?

32GB is ideal for light users who:

Use cloud storage primarily for storing photos and files

Stream rather than download

Use a few, light apps

128GB is ideal for most users, including anyone who:

Uses the cloud and phone for storage

Downloads some music

Uses basic apps, with a few large apps

Opting for more storage can add quite a lot to the price, so choose carefully. Depending on the sort of user you are, you may get by quite well with 32GB. Think about which apps you use and how you use them – even smaller apps like WhatsApp will grow if you allow it to cache all the media you have viewed on the platform (although you can always disable this function).

iPhone 7 battery

The iPhone 7’s battery should last two hours longer than the iPhone 6s’s. Not that the iPhone 6s had a poor battery. Battery life varies hugely from user to user, but if battery performance is crucial to you, the iPhone 7 Plus offers an extra boost.

iPhone 7 colours

The iPhone 7 doesn’t come in many colours, but they all have a premium appearance. The choices are

Silver

Space grey

Gold

iPhone 7 camera specs

The iPhone 7 has the following cameras:

12MP wide-angle

7MP front camera

It also comes with extra features to ensure you get great results:

Optical image stabilisation

True tone flash

HDR

iPhone 7 security

The iPhone 7 uses Touch ID to unlock your phone with a fingerprint.

iPhone 7 availability

The iPhone 7 is still widely available. It may have been knocked off the top spot by later models, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, but the iPhone 7 is still a strong contender for a more affordable iPhone.

What’s the best iPhone 7 deal?

The iPhone 7 is more keenly priced than Apple’s latest phones, but it’s still in the premium price bracket. With that in mind, pay careful attention to the following before deciding which iPhone deal is best for you:

Contract length

Contract price (and any inflationary increases)

Contract flexibility – can you choose the length?

Extra goodies, including customer perks

Free entertainment apps or trials

Bundled deals that include home broadband or TV

Roaming coverage

How expensive is the iPhone 7?

Although it has dropped in price, it’s still an excellent phone and you should expect to pay accordingly.

A handset-only deal will cost around £300. Pay-monthly can vary hugely depending on the contract’s length and any extras, but £30 a month is a likely starting point.

iPhone 7 contract deals on pay-monthly

Pay-monthly plans for the iPhone 7 are still widely available from all the following networks:

Vodafone

EE

Three

O2

Tesco mobile

iD Mobile

Sky mobile

Virgin mobile

iPhone 7 on pay-as-you-go

Pay-as-you-go options are also available, though you may find some of these plans feature refurbished models. The following providers stock pay-as-you-go iPhone 7s:

O2

giffgaff

Three

Tesco mobile

You can expect to pay about £300 for a pay-as-you-go handset. Many networks also require you to pay for a SIM card top-up.

Frequently asked questions

Is the iPhone 7 discontinued?

Yes. Discontinued phones are devices that are no longer being made. Very old models may no longer be supported, which means you don’t receive updates. However, Apple only recently discontinued the iPhone 7, so it’s still supported and widely available.

Can I get a refurbished iPhone 7?

Yes, of course. Refurbished phones are a great way to save money on a premium handset. Leading networks like EE and Vodafone limit refurbished models to like-new handsets. These are phones that have been purchased but returned within 14 days, meaning they’re as close to box-fresh as possible.

Only buy refurbished phones from a reputable network. In general, used phones offered elsewhere haven’t been professionally refurbished, meaning there could be all sorts of issues with the device. Even if it seems to be running smoothly, a factory reset won’t serve to remove online accounts, so you may end up locked out of a lot of features.

Is it worth buying an iPhone 7 in 2020?

Yes, the iPhone 7 is still a very impressive phone. If you compare the technology used in later iPhone models with the iPhone 7’s specs, you’ll notice that not much has changed. The iPhone 7 has been eclipsed by the iPhone 11, for sure, but unless you try them side by side, you’re unlikely to be disappointed by the iPhone 7’s performance.

Is the iPhone 7 the best older iPhone?

It’s definitely a strong contender. iPhones from the iPhone 6s onwards can match many modern handsets. Don’t feel obliged to cough up for the latest release (or even the model before that), because the technology that underpins all iPhones won’t let you down.

Which is the best network for iPhones?