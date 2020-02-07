iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

iPhone 12 Pro Max: About the hardware

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest and most advanced handset in Apple’s iPhone 12 line-up. The phone comes with a huge 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display (2778x1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi). This is bigger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which arrived with a 6.5-inch screen. The key here, though, is the screen may be bigger but the chassis is nearly identical in size.

As with the rest of the range, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the new flat-edge design and comes with a surgical-grade stainless steel band that has been paired with a matte glass back. There is a new Ceramic Shield front cover, which is said to give the iPhone 12 Pro Max a 4x increase in drop performance.

Like the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been given a triple-lens rear camera array. Apple is calling this “the best camera system ever shipped in an iPhone”. The reasons for this are that the ultrawide camera offers a 120-degree field of view and a new focal length on the telephoto lens allows it to have an optical zoom range of 5x (compared to 4x on the iPhone 12 Pro). Couple this with a bigger camera sensor, some impressive optical image stabilisation and what you have is a very competent camera phone.

iPhone 12 Pro Max key features

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most feature-rich of all the new iPhones. The biggest feature of the phone - other than its sizable screen - is its rear three-camera array which boasts a number of imaging flourishes.

Here are some of the key features on the iPhone 12 Pro Max:

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

FaceTime HD (1080p) video calling

New A14 Bionic processor

5G

Wireless charging up to 15W

1OS 14

Triple 12MP camera system (including a 12MP telephoto)

Telephoto: ƒ/2.2 aperture

5x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 12x

Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision

Face ID

Apple Pay

MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W

Siri

iPhone 12 Pro Max battery

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3969 mAh battery, which is the same size as the battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This equates to at least a day’s worth of battery life. According to Apple, the iPhone 12 Max Pro should offer: video playback, up to 20 hours; video playback (streamed), up to 12 hours; audio playback, up to 80 hours.

iPhone 12 Pro Max storage

The iPhone 12 Pro Max storage is the same as what can be found in the iPhone 12 Pro. It starts at 128GB which is plenty for most users and goes all the way up to 512GB. Given that the iPhone 12 starts at 64GB, this is quite a decent step up. With each storage upgrade, you will be paying more for the phone.

iPhone 12 Pro Max colours

There are four colours that the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes in. These are:

Silver

Graphite

Gold

Pacific Blue

iPhone 12 Pro Max camera specs

If you are looking for a camera phone, then the iPhone 12 Pro Max is certainly one to consider. It features the best camera system ever shipped in an iPhone, with an ultrawide camera that boasts a 120-degree field of view and a 65mm focal length. The telephoto camera has a total optical zoom range of 5x. The new wide camera introduces sensor-shift OIS, which is a first for smartphones, and essentially offers even better image stabilisation.

Here are some more camera specs for the iPhone 12 Pro Max:

Pro 12MP camera system: Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras

2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 5x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 10x

Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR scanner

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Light Mono)

Dual optical image stabilisation (Wide and Telephoto)

Apple ProRAW

Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction (Ultra Wide)

Advanced red-eye correction

Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation

iPhone 12 Pro Max security

The entire iPhone 12 range uses Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition technology, as its main security feature. When it comes to facial recognition, Apple uses a TrueDepth camera - this means it is one of the most secure around as it maps more of the face. Face ID can be used to pay for goods in shops, within apps and on the web. There is also the normal pin security on board the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

What are the best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals?

As the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a premium smartphone, you may find there isn’t a great deal of wiggle room in the deals that you’re looking at. We would recommend checking that the deal offers the phone at a sensible price, as well as plenty of data so you can get the most out of the handset.

When considering a new contract, it is worth asking the following questions:

Contract length: how long is the contract? And is it better to have a longer contract that will cost you less monthly, or take a shorter contract and pay a little more each month and up front?

The upfront cost: it is worth considering whether it is better to spend more upfront which should keep the monthly costs down

Do you get good roaming coverage for when you are traveling? Most networks offer this but worth asking, especially with Brexit happening soon.

Do you get free trials to apps like Netflix and Prime Video? These usually last for a year which could save you hundreds

Are there options for free data or deals? You may not find that many with the iPhone but worth looking around to see what is available.

Are there any perks for customers?

How much is the iPhone 12 Pro Max?

There are three different storage sizes for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and each size comes at a different price. The price for the iPhone 12 Pro Max as of November 2020 is as follows:

128GB: £1,099

256GB: £1,199

512GB: £1,399.

iPhone 12 Pro Max deals on pay monthly

Every major network has the iPhone 12 Pro Max and you will find that many of them are offering a similar amount a month, as well as upfront costs. This is the most premium smartphone Apple has ever produced, so it is inevitable that the networks are putting a high price on this one.

For example, as of November 2020, you should expect to pay around £70 a month with unlimited data and no upfront cost.

The following networks currently stock the iPhone 12 Pro Max:

EE

O2

Vodafone

Three

Virgin Media

Sky Mobile

iPhone 12 Pro Max on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, then this means that you will be able to get a PAYG contract for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The phone costs from £1,099. Apple currently allows you to buy the phone in installments through its site, starting at £45.79 a month for two years.

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

iPhone 12 Pro Max accessories

The iPhone 12 Pro Max uses MagSafe, a proprietary technology from Apple that uses magnets to connect “a new family of quick-attach accessories for iPhone 12 Pro Max”. Here are a selection of accessories that use that feature, as well as some standard accessories that are worth considering.

MagSafe charger

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe

AirPods Pro

Beats Flex Wireless earphone

Apple Watch Series 6

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the iPhone 12 Pro Max use 5G?

Yes, the iPhone 12 Pro Max range is the first to use 5G. It is available for the entire iPhone 12 Pro Max range.

Is it worth buying an iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Yes. This is the flagship of the iPhone 12 range. It’s the biggest phone Apple has ever made, with a 6.7-inch screen, but its chassis is the same size as the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple has made some significant changes to the rear camera array, adding in new features that should enhance the pictures taken on the handset.

It is the most expensive iPhone 12 - costing over £1,000 as of November 2020 - and if you aren’t looking for a camera phone contender then maybe look at the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12. But this is a premium smartphone with a lot going for it.

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Max better than the iPhone 12 Pro?

Yes. There are a lot of similarities between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max but there are some key differences. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a bigger screen - at 6.7 inches. It’s the biggest iPhone Apple has ever made. But it’s the camera technology where the iPhone 12 Pro Max really shines. There is a more powerful telephoto zoom which shifts the optical zoom dial from 4x to 5x. The biggest change, though, is the inclusion of ‘sensor-shift optical image stabilisation’ which is on the wide lens. This is new technology that keeps photos and images steady, without the need for a tripod.

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Max water-resistant?

Yes. The whole iPhone 12 range is IP68 water resistant. Not that you would, but it means that you can go six metres deep with the phone without water getting into it.

What other phones should I look for?