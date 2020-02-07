iPhone 12 deals

This table has been sorted to display the lowest total price deals first.
This table has been limited to display a maximum of 10 deals; sorted by the lowest total price deals first.
If a deal has a ‘promoted’ badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.
If a deal has a 'exclusive' badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal.
Money services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to.
The iPhone 12 is the successor to the iPhone 11, featuring a brand-new design and refreshed features. There are four new handsets with the iPhone 12 moniker- the standard iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The entire iPhone 12 range has been given 5G capabilities and the new design means flatter edges and an improvement in durability thanks to a new Ceramic Shield cover which is said to offer the phone four times better drop performance, compared to previous iPhone models.
With a screen size of 6.1 inches, the iPhone 12 is bigger than the iPhone 12 mini which has a 5.4-inch screen. It is the same size as the iPhone 12 Pro and smaller than the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.68 inches) respectively.
The display is a Super Retina XDR display, an all‑screen OLED display with 2532x1170 pixels at 460 ppi. The display has a curved design with rounded edges.
The iPhone 12’s key features are undoubtedly its 5G capabilities, redesigned chassis and improvements to camera technology. Here are the features you need to know about:
6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display
FaceTime HD (1080p) video calling
New A14 Bionic processor
5G
Wireless charging up to 15W
1OS 14
Dual 12MP camera system
HDR video recording with Dolby Vision
Face ID
Apple Pay
MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W
iOS 14
Siri
The iPhone 12 is 2,815mAh which is actually less than the iPhone 11, which tipped the scales at 3,110 mAh. What this means in real terms is that you should get a day’s worth of use out of the thing, but 5G is a bit of a battery drain. The good news is, the Retina screen isn’t quite as powerful as some other flagships on the market - it’s a 60Hz screen, half that of say the Samsung Galaxy S20. A more powerful screen would mean that the battery may struggle.
The battery should be fine for most tasks throughout the day but if you are doing really big, processor-centric tasks such as gaming or 4K video streaming then expect the battery life to depreciate a lot quicker.
The iPhone 12 storage options are as follows: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Each storage upgrade will come at a cost. There is no expandable storage on board so if you are looking for a handset that can hold most of your pictures and other media, we would strongly suggest going for the 128GB or more option.
The iPhone 12 has four main colours and a limited edition colour. These are:
Black
White
Green
Blue
Project Red (limited edition)
The big camera upgrade here is that the main camera has been replaced. Although they are 12MP like the iPhone 11, the lens now has a larger aperture that lets more than 25 percent more light hit the sensor. This means more detail in the pictures you take. Couple this with smart HDR and Deep Fusion technology (AI that enhances the quality of an image) and what you have is a really smart camera setup.
Dual 12MP camera system
2x optical zoom
5x digital zoom
Portrait mode
Portrait Lighting
Optical image stabilisation
Night mode
Advanced red‑eye correction
Auto image stabilisation
Burst mode
HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 30fps
4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60fps
Face ID is the main security feature on board the iPhone 12. It is enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition. You can pay with your iPhone using Face ID in shops, within apps and on the web. There is also pin security on board.
The best iPhone 12 deal is the one that offers you the phone at a decent price, as well as enough data so you can use the phone to the best of its abilities. It is worth keeping an eye out for any of the following features when choosing the iPhone 12 deal that is right for you.
Contract length: make sure you are happy with having the phone for what could be a number of years.
The upfront cost: is it better to spend more upfront to have a more modest monthly deal?
Do you get good roaming coverage for your travels?
Do you get free trials to apps like Netflix and Prime Video?
Are there options for free data or deals?
Are there any customer perks?
Will prices jump up after a year for inflation?
There are three different storage sizes for the iPhone 12 and each size comes at a different price. The price for the iPhone 12 as of November 2020 is as follows:
64GB: £799
128GB: £849
256GB: £949
Every major network has the iPhone 12 and you will find that many of them are offering a similar amount a month, as well as upfront costs. For example, as of November 2020, you should expect to pay around £45 a month with 100GB of data and an upfront cost of around £100.
The following networks currently stock the iPhone 12:
EE
O2
Vodafone
Three
Virgin Media
Sky Mobile
If you pay upfront for the iPhone 12, then you will be able to get a PAYG contract for the iPhone 12. The phone costs from £749. Apple currently allows you to buy the phone in instalments through its site, starting at £29.12 a month.
The following networks offer PAYG deals:
giffgaff
O2
Three
BT
The iPhone 12 uses MagSafe, a magnetic feature that allows “a new family of quick-attach accessories for iPhone 12”. Here are a selection of accessories that use that feature, as well as some standard accessories...
MagSafe charger
iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe
AirPods Pro
Beats Flex Wireless earphone
Apple Watch Series 6
Yes, the iPhone 12 range is the first to use 5G. It is available for the entire iPhone 12 range.
Yes. Apple’s latest iPhone has been completely updated from a hardware and software point of view. Apple’s flagship devices always compete well against any other phone manufacturer and with its operating system, iOS 14, you have a great ecosystem for apps and games.
Apple’s handsets have always been a tad more expensive when compared to other phones on the market with the same specs, but you do get what you pay for - including a fantastic camera array.
If you are looking to spend less, then it is likely that the iPhone 11 will go down in price, thanks to the arrival of the latest devices. This is also a more than capable phone and should certainly be considered. Also, as we point out below, the iPhone 12 mini is a cheaper alternative with the same specs but a smaller screen size.
Apart from the screen size difference, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 have been given the same specifications. The iPhone 12 screen size is 6.1 inches (2532x1170 pixels), while the iPhone 12 mini is 5.4 inches (2340x1080 pixels).
Yes, it’s rated IP68 which means you can go to a maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes.
The iPhone 12 has been given Apple’s most up-to-date operating system, iOS 14. New features include redesigned widgets, calls that don’t take up the full screen, Siri enhancements and picture-in-picture mode.
It’s worth noting that Apple has a good software upgrade system for its handsets, so this software update does come to the iPhone 6S onwards.
iPhone 12 Mini
Samsung Galaxy S20
OnePlus 8T