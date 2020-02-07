iPhone 12 deals

iPhone 12: About the hardware

The iPhone 12 is the successor to the iPhone 11, featuring a brand-new design and refreshed features. There are four new handsets with the iPhone 12 moniker- the standard iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The entire iPhone 12 range has been given 5G capabilities and the new design means flatter edges and an improvement in durability thanks to a new Ceramic Shield cover which is said to offer the phone four times better drop performance, compared to previous iPhone models.

With a screen size of 6.1 inches, the iPhone 12 is bigger than the iPhone 12 mini which has a 5.4-inch screen. It is the same size as the iPhone 12 Pro and smaller than the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.68 inches) respectively.

The display is a Super Retina XDR display, an all‑screen OLED display with 2532x1170 pixels at 460 ppi. The display has a curved design with rounded edges.

iPhone 12 key features

The iPhone 12’s key features are undoubtedly its 5G capabilities, redesigned chassis and improvements to camera technology. Here are the features you need to know about:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

FaceTime HD (1080p) video calling

New A14 Bionic processor

5G

Wireless charging up to 15W

1OS 14

Dual 12MP camera system

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision

Face ID

Apple Pay

MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W

iOS 14

Siri

iPhone 12 battery

The iPhone 12 is 2,815mAh which is actually less than the iPhone 11, which tipped the scales at 3,110 mAh. What this means in real terms is that you should get a day’s worth of use out of the thing, but 5G is a bit of a battery drain. The good news is, the Retina screen isn’t quite as powerful as some other flagships on the market - it’s a 60Hz screen, half that of say the Samsung Galaxy S20. A more powerful screen would mean that the battery may struggle.

The battery should be fine for most tasks throughout the day but if you are doing really big, processor-centric tasks such as gaming or 4K video streaming then expect the battery life to depreciate a lot quicker.

iPhone 12 storage

The iPhone 12 storage options are as follows: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Each storage upgrade will come at a cost. There is no expandable storage on board so if you are looking for a handset that can hold most of your pictures and other media, we would strongly suggest going for the 128GB or more option.

iPhone 12 colours

The iPhone 12 has four main colours and a limited edition colour. These are:

Black

White

Green

Blue

Project Red (limited edition)

iPhone 12 camera specs

The big camera upgrade here is that the main camera has been replaced. Although they are 12MP like the iPhone 11, the lens now has a larger aperture that lets more than 25 percent more light hit the sensor. This means more detail in the pictures you take. Couple this with smart HDR and Deep Fusion technology (AI that enhances the quality of an image) and what you have is a really smart camera setup.

Dual 12MP camera system

2x optical zoom

5x digital zoom

Portrait mode

Portrait Lighting

Optical image stabilisation

Night mode

Advanced red‑eye correction

Auto image stabilisation

Burst mode

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 30fps

4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60fps

iPhone 12 security

Face ID is the main security feature on board the iPhone 12. It is enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition. You can pay with your iPhone using Face ID in shops, within apps and on the web. There is also pin security on board.

What are the best iPhone 12 deals?

The best iPhone 12 deal is the one that offers you the phone at a decent price, as well as enough data so you can use the phone to the best of its abilities. It is worth keeping an eye out for any of the following features when choosing the iPhone 12 deal that is right for you.

Contract length: make sure you are happy with having the phone for what could be a number of years.

The upfront cost: is it better to spend more upfront to have a more modest monthly deal?

Do you get good roaming coverage for your travels?

Do you get free trials to apps like Netflix and Prime Video?

Are there options for free data or deals?

Are there any customer perks?

Will prices jump up after a year for inflation?

How much is the iPhone 12?

There are three different storage sizes for the iPhone 12 and each size comes at a different price. The price for the iPhone 12 as of November 2020 is as follows:

64GB: £799

128GB: £849

256GB: £949

iPhone 12 deals on pay monthly

Every major network has the iPhone 12 and you will find that many of them are offering a similar amount a month, as well as upfront costs. For example, as of November 2020, you should expect to pay around £45 a month with 100GB of data and an upfront cost of around £100.

The following networks currently stock the iPhone 12:

EE

O2

Vodafone

Three

Virgin Media

Sky Mobile

iPhone 12 on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the iPhone 12, then you will be able to get a PAYG contract for the iPhone 12. The phone costs from £749. Apple currently allows you to buy the phone in instalments through its site, starting at £29.12 a month.

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

iPhone 12 accessories

The iPhone 12 uses MagSafe, a magnetic feature that allows “a new family of quick-attach accessories for iPhone 12”. Here are a selection of accessories that use that feature, as well as some standard accessories...

MagSafe charger

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe

AirPods Pro

Beats Flex Wireless earphone

Apple Watch Series 6

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the iPhone 12 use 5G?

Yes, the iPhone 12 range is the first to use 5G. It is available for the entire iPhone 12 range.

Is it worth buying an iPhone 12?

Yes. Apple’s latest iPhone has been completely updated from a hardware and software point of view. Apple’s flagship devices always compete well against any other phone manufacturer and with its operating system, iOS 14, you have a great ecosystem for apps and games.

Apple’s handsets have always been a tad more expensive when compared to other phones on the market with the same specs, but you do get what you pay for - including a fantastic camera array.

If you are looking to spend less, then it is likely that the iPhone 11 will go down in price, thanks to the arrival of the latest devices. This is also a more than capable phone and should certainly be considered. Also, as we point out below, the iPhone 12 mini is a cheaper alternative with the same specs but a smaller screen size.

Is the iPhone 12 better than the iPhone 12 mini?

Apart from the screen size difference, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 have been given the same specifications. The iPhone 12 screen size is 6.1 inches (2532x1170 pixels), while the iPhone 12 mini is 5.4 inches (2340x1080 pixels).

Is the iPhone 12 water-resistant?

Yes, it’s rated IP68 which means you can go to a maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes.

What software does the iPhone 12 use?

The iPhone 12 has been given Apple’s most up-to-date operating system, iOS 14. New features include redesigned widgets, calls that don’t take up the full screen, Siri enhancements and picture-in-picture mode.

It’s worth noting that Apple has a good software upgrade system for its handsets, so this software update does come to the iPhone 6S onwards.

What other phones should I look for?