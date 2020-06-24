iPhone 11 deals

Should I buy an iPhone 11?

With the arrival of the iPhone 12 range, we were thinking that the iPhone 11 would disappear but it’s still on sale from Apple’s official site (as of December 2020) and we are glad it is. It’s one of the more affordable (as affordable as Apple devices can be) Apple handsets and it still has a lot to offer, including a bright Liquid Retina HD display, decent cameras, great battery life and a wide array of colour options.

Ben Gallizzi, Money.co.uk's Energy Expert, currently has the iPhone 11 and had this to say:

"As an avowed Apple fan and iPhone user, it was a foregone conclusion that I was going to get the iPhone 11. I’m not the best with phones because I usually just get to the end of my two-year contract and sign up for two years on whichever the newest iPhone is - I honestly think I put more thought into which case I’m going to get! But on the other hand, it’s an easy decision because you always know you’re getting quality with an iPhone, and the 11 delivers in spades. "From the camera to the surprising durability (something I should know about as a serial phone-dropper), I've had absolutely no reason to complain about the 11, and no reason to think that I should go for a phone by a different manufacturer when my contract ends this year." Ben Gallizzi, Money.co.uk Energy Expert

iPhone 11: About the hardware

What are you actually paying for when you get an iPhone 11?

iPhone 11 key features

6.1” liquid retina display

Ultra wide and wide cameras

Dolby Atmos sound quality

Range of colours

64GB, 128GB or 256GB of memory

Water resistant up to two meters for 30 minutes

4K video at 60fps

Wireless charging enabled

4G connectivity

Audio sharing

Toughened glass

Dual sim through eSIM only

Fast charge options

Face ID

Apple Pay

iPhone 11 storage

The iPhone 11 comes with three storage options: 64GB, 128GB or 256GB. As you might expect, the more space you want, the more you’ll have to pay. It’s worth noting that, unlike the Samsung S10, iPhones do not support SD cards for further memory expansion. So think it through carefully before choosing which one is right for you.

How much storage does my iPhone 11 need?

The amount of storage you need will depend on what you plan to use your phone for. Apps, photos and videos all eat into your storage space. But you can always use cloud storage to free up your memory. Still, here’s some useful information to help you decide what storage option will best suit your needs.

64GB is ideal if you:

Rely on Apple Photos or cloud storage and don’t store files on your phone

Stream rather than save music

Don’t use data-heavy apps like games

Don’t take many photos and videos (or you use cloud storage)

128GB is ideal if you:

Use cloud storage but also want your favourite files to hand

Have music stored on your phone

Keep some (short) 4K videos on your phone (but not too many)

Enjoy some large apps like games but only a favourite select few

Take photos without wanting to save thousands of images

Generally speaking, the 128GB option should be more than sufficient for most users.

256GB is ideal if you:

Plan to shoot a lot of 4K video

Like to keep your files on your phone

Have multiple heavy apps on your phone like games or editing software

You should probably give most consideration to your app usage, as photos and videos can be transferred to the cloud with ease. But your apps can only operate from within your phone’s local storage. If you’re a keen mobile gamer but also an avid photographer, you might want to opt for the 256GB to make sure you never run out of space.

iPhone 11 battery

The standard iPhone 11 model’s battery comes in at 3046mAh, which translates to roughly 24 hours’ use before you have to charge it. It’s hard to pinpoint precisely how long your phone battery will last as there are so many variables. If you use your phone at its highest brightness, for example, or keep music streaming, you’ll eat through the battery much faster than someone who doesn’t.

The general goal of any modern smartphone is to stay charged long enough to see you through an average day. Something which the iPhone 11, so long as you’re not settling in for an eight-hour gaming marathon almost certainly will do. It’s worth noting that the iPhone 11 follows the iPhone XR which was touted to have one of the best batteries around for an iPhone and the iPhone 11 follows in the same vein - this may have something to do with Apple using an LCD screen and not OLED (which saps more juice) on this device.

iPhone 11 colours

The iPhone 11 family is available in a range of colours, though some are exclusive to certain models only:

Black

White

Yellow

Purple

Green

Gold

iPhone 11 camera specs

Although on paper, it may look like a lot of Android phones have more megapixels and fancier lenses, iPhone cameras have become the leading choice for many creatives. In many ways, the premium price tag on iPhones has a lot to do with the extremely impressive cameras they offer, and the iPhone 11 is no different:

12MP Ultra Wide camera

12MP Wide-angle camera

12MP front camera

iPhone has everything you need to shoot whatever you want:

Night mode: when it comes to shooting in low light, iPhones are hard to beat

Portrait mode

Smart HDR

‘Slofies’: Slow-motion selfies that film in 12fps

Again, the proof is in the pudding with iPhones, and capabilities like light exposure, colour and image clarity even in low light are extremely hard to beat. Even though the iPhone 12 is now out, boasting a number of brilliant camera specs, we still really rate the cameras on the iPhone 11. Highlights include the ability to shoot 4K footage at 60 frames per second (fps) and improvements in highlights and exposure settings.

iPhone 11 security

The iPhone 11 boasts Face ID, which Apple claims is more secure than fingerprint security. Using your face, which uses secure recognition technology to not mistake you for your doppelganger, means you can unlock your phone, sign into apps or use Apple Pay with a look. FaceTime calls are also encrypted for added security.

What is an eSIM on the iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 features eSIM dual sim functionality. That’s a useful bonus for EE or O2 customers, as these networks support the ‘embedded SIM’ technology.

What are the best iPhone 11 deals?

As with any mobile phone plan, the best iPhone 11 deal for you will depend on your preferences. Whether you want the more storage or a particular colour variant, or you’re loyal to a specific phone network, you’ll likely have a list of criteria in mind for your next phone deal. The good news is, now the iPhone 12 range is out now you will start to see reduced prices on contracts for the iPhone 11.

And if you don’t have a checklist already, you should think about the following:

Colour options

Perks for each network

Any offers on service bundles like your mobile plan plus home broadband

Any bundled Apple accessories

Customisable contracts in length, cost or data

Free trials on premium services like Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video

Warranty cover

Total upfront costs

Roaming destinations of your chosen network

How expensive is the iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11, whichever way you choose to purchase it, is no small expense. It is, after all, the world’s most premium phone brand. Currently (as of December 2020), Apple has the iPhone 11 available on its official site for £599 or £24.95 a month for 24 months.

iPhone 11 contract deals on pay monthly

Pay monthly deals for the iPhone 11 will vary depending on your data allowance, contract length and any extras you fancy. The major networks offer a pay monthly iPhone 11 plan:

ID Mobile

O2

Vodafone

EE

iPhone 11 deals: accessories to look out for

The iPhone 11, unlike some of its predecessors, comes with EarPods included, which makes for a nice extra. And it’s particularly handy as iPhones no longer have traditional headphone jacks, so you can’t plug wired buds into the iPhone 11 without an adaptor. These aren’t to be confused with Apple’s famous AirPods, which are considerably more expensive and wireless.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the iPhone 11 use 5G?

No, the iPhone 11 does not support 5G. The new iPhone 12 range does support 5G, however.

Where are the cheapest iPhone 11 deals?

The cheapest iPhone 11 is the entry-level 64GB version. The best deal is the one that includes all the things you want, like entertainment packages or simply the option to buy your phone outright.