Huawei P40 Pro deals

Should I buy an Huawei P40 Pro?

We would love to be able to recommend the Huawei P40 Pro but its lack of Google Mobile Services (ranging from Gmail to Google Maps) means this is a really difficult phone to recommend. It’s a shame, as the Huawei P40 Pro is a stunning phone in terms of both design and power. It has some cutting-edge specs, including wireless charging, a quad camera setup and a premium OLED screen.

If you currently do not use any Google apps and are happy to try out alternatives (of which there are plenty on Huawei’s own app store) then this is a very good phone. If you feel that the Google hole is too big for you, then we would give it a miss.

Huawei P40 Pro: about the hardware

The Huawei P40 Pro is a fantastic phone with a problem: it currently doesn’t have access to Google Mobile Services, including the Google Play store. While there are workarounds to get some of these apps on the phone, it is a big blow for a handset that has some of the best hardware around.

Hardware-wise, it comes with a 6.58-inch OLED screen with rounded edges, IP68 water resistance, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, a huge quad camera array that features a 50MP lens, 5G and a 4200 mAh battery (with fast charging).

Huawei P40 Pro key features

The Huawei P40 Pro has some top-of-the-range features. From its Kirin 990 5G processor (which offers blisteringly fast speeds and no lag when scrolling between apps, playing games and the like) to its quad-camera setup. In terms of hardware it is one of the best phones around right now (as of November 2020). But, its key feature is perhaps what is missing: the access to Google Mobile Services. The lack of Google Maps, Gmail and others may well be too much for some.

Here are some of the key features on the Huawei P40 Pro:

Dimensions: 158.2 x 72.6 x 9mm

Weight: 209g

Display: 6.58 inches, OLED, 90Hz, HDR10

OS: Android 10, no Google Play Services

Chipset: Kirin 990 5G

Memory: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (8GB RAM)

Waterproof: IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Rear camera: Quad: 50MP (wide), 12MP (telephoto), 40MP (ultrawide) TOF 3D, (depth)

Front camera: Dual 32 MP (wide) IR TOF 3D

Video: 4K, 30/60fps

Battery: 4200 mAh

Charging: Fast charging 40W / fast wireless charging 27W

Huawei P40 Pro battery

The Huawei P40 Pro battery is a respectable 4200 mAh. This means you should get at least a day’s charge out of it, as long as you aren’t spending all day watching movies or gaming on it. The good news is that Huawei is one of the leaders when it comes to fast charging its devices. The P40 Pro comes with a Fast charging 40W charger which should fill the phone up quickly (around 30% in just 10 minutes and 50% in 25 minutes). There is also fast charging through wireless, but you will need to purchase a separate wireless charging dock.

Huawei P40 Pro storage

The Huawei P40 Pro has a number of storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. It also allows for expandable memory up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Huawei P40 Pro colours

The Huawei P40 Pro is available in:

Silver Frost

Black

Blush Gold

Huawei P40 Pro camera specs

Huawei has really gone all out with the camera specs on the P40 Pro. It’s cameras are once again supported by Leica lenses, which makes its camera hardware some of the best in the market.

On the rear of the Huawei P40 Pro is a quad camera setup (50MP, 12MP, 40MP and a depth-sensing camera). On the front is a 32MP selfie camera, also with a depth sensor. This means that your selfies will look professional with bokeh-like backgrounds.

There are a number of software flourishes, too, including as a great night mode, panorama and a fantastic 5x optical zoom.

Here are some more camera specs for the Huawei P40 Pro:

Rear cameras:

50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide)

12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), 5x optical zoom

40 MP, f/1.8, 18mm (ultrawide)

TOF 3D (depth)

Front camera:

Dual cameras: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), TOF 3D (depth/biometrics sensor)

Features:

Leica optics

LED flash

Panorama

HDR

Video: 4K at 30/60fps

Huawei P40 Pro security

The Huawei P40 Pro is equipped with some top-line security features including: face recognition and a fingerprint sensor. Both are fast and secure to use.

What are the best Huawei P40 Pro deals?

There are a number of deals for the Huawei P40 Pro right now. The best depends on how you want to pay for the handset. If you were to pay a £29 upfront fee then, as of November 2020, you could get the handset for under £40 a month. There are some quite cheap deals around where you can pay just £29 a month but you only get 8GB of data on this deal.

When looking at a new contract, please take into consideration the following:

How long the contract is and when can you leave. Both of these are important factors when purchasing a new contract. The length of contract is usually 48 months, but this is worth checking. And even if it is, there will be a time when you will be eligible for a free upgrade - find out when this is and mark it in your diary.

The overall cost is worth considering. Most contracts will tell you exactly how much you are set to pay over the duration of the contract and you may find that paying money upfront will reduce the overall expenditure.

Brexit is coming fast and this could mean changes to roaming in Europe. While most network providers have said that no change will happen, this is worth checking - especially for the duration of your contract.

One of the things that are being bundled into phone contracts right now is access to services such as Netflix and Prime Video. These are usually free for a year and are well worth looking out for in any contract.

Data deals: look out for these - sometimes networks have data bundle deals crop up where the data on offer is doubled. Even if there are none around, it’s worth asking to see if any deal on data can be done.

How much is the Huawei P40 Pro?

If you were to buy the Huawei P40 Pro outright from Huawei’s official store you can expect to pay £699.99 (as of November 2020). This can be paid in three months installments of £233.33.

Huawei P40 Pro deals on pay monthly

As of November 2020, there are a number of deals from a number of networks for the Huawei P40 Pro. The deals range from £29 with just 8GB of data to £50 a month for unlimited data and with no upfront fee.

The following networks currently stock the Huawei P40 Pro:

Vodafone

O2

EE

Three

Sky Mobile

Huawei P40 Pro on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the Huawei P40 Pro, then this means that you will be able to get a PAYG contract. The phone costs £699.99 from Huawei’s official store (as of November 2020).

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

Huawei P40 Pro accessories

There are a number of accessories that you can get for the Huawei P40 Pro. These include:

Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Charger Stand

Huawei FreeBuds Studio

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Huawei P40 Pro use 5G?

Yes, the Huawei P40 Pro comes with 5G. It is Huawei’s flagship model so has flagship specs such as 5G.

Is the Huawei P40 Pro better than the Huawei Mate 40 Pro?

Both of these phones are fantastic, specs wise but both have the glaring lack of Google Apps. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is the newest handset and the biggest of the two, with a slightly larger screen. The camera array on the back of the Mate 40 Pro is unique (it’s in a circle) and while it’s still a fantastic camera phone, some of the camera specs don’t quite match that of the P40 Pro.

The P range has always been seen as Huawei’s flagship range, but this year’s Mate handset is very close in both looks and performance.

Is the Huawei P40 Pro water-resistant?

Yes, the Huawei P40 Pro has an IP68 rating which means that it can be submerged in water up to 1.5 metres.

What other phones should I look for?