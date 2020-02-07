Huawei P40 deals

This table has been sorted to display the lowest total price deals first.
This table has been limited to display a maximum of 10 deals; sorted by the lowest total price deals first.
If a deal has a ‘promoted’ badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.
If a deal has a 'exclusive' badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal.
Money services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to.
It really depends on how much you use Google in your everyday life. Huawei, as of February 2021, is banned from having Google services on its devices. This means no Google Maps, no Google Play Store, no Gmail and so on. There are workarounds but it really does put a dent in our love for this phone. If you live a life that blissfully Google free, then you will find that this is a fantastic phone with hardware that simply shines.
If it wasn’t for the Google-sized elephant in the room, it would be hard to fault the Huawei P40. The hardware is stunning: it’s 5G ready with a curved 6.1-inch OLED screen, backed by a powerful processor. Flip the phone over and you have a fantastic camera array, featuring a 50MP, 16MP and 8MP triple camera setup all wrapped in a brilliant chassis.
Dimensions: 148.9 x 71.1 x 8.5mm
Weight: 175g
Display: 6.1 inch OLED screen
OS: Android 10
Kirin 990 5G
8GB RAM
Up to 256GB storage
Rear cameras: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
Front camera: 32MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
3800 mAh battery (fast charging)
There are a number of storage options of the Huawei P40. While the RAM stays the same throughout (8GB), you can opt for a 128GB or 256GB storage. While both of these are decent internal amounts, you can also expand this by up to 250GB, thanks to the microSD card slot.
If you are unsure as to which option to go for, then here we explain what the two storage options offer:
128GB is suitable for most users, ideal for:
Wanting to keep the majority of files on your phone
Downloading things like Netflix in a decent quality
Having space spare for the majority of your photos and short videos (in 1080p)
Supporting whatever apps you download
Game downloads
256GB is ideal if:
You want to take advantage of the P40’s pro camera specs and store high-res images
You want your phone to be able to play and download the biggest games around
You plan to shoot, and store, a lot of 4K video
You like to keep all your files on your phone and prefer internal storage to cloud storage.
While a 3800 mAh battery is decent in a phone of this size, Huawei has been making huge strides in fast-charging technology which means that you don’t have to worry about battery capacity too much, when you can part charge your handset in 15 minutes or so. There’s fast charging on board here, as well as wireless charging.
There are a number of colour options for the Huawei P40, all with rather fancy names (well, not black as that is just… black):
Silver Frost
Blush Gold
Deep Sea Blue
Ice White
Black
Huawei know how to make the best cameras for phones. Its partnership with Leica means that its lenses are some of the best around and the technical features it adds to its cameras is always of the highest standard. The Huawei P40 excels in low-light photography and has a handy 3x optical zoom. As for professional features, the P40 has these in abundance.
Huawei P40 cameras:
Rear cameras:
50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide)
8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto)
16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
Leica optics
LED flash
Panorama
HDR
Front camera:
32MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
Video
4K up to 60fps
The Huawei P40 uses a fingerprint scanner (under display, optical), as well as the usual pin, password and pattern protection. Face recognition is also on board.
Despite the lack of Google Services there are still a number of UK networks that have the Huawei P40 available to buy. This is a premium phone so expect premium pricing. When looking for a contract it is worth thinking about the following:
There are a number of colour and storage options available for the P40 - are you able to get the one you really want from the network?
The usual contract length for a premium phone is 24 months. Does this suit you and are there other networks that are offering smaller contracts?
What is the upgrade cycle like and will it cost you to upgrade?
Is there a warranty included?
What does the network offer when it comes to coverage, roaming, data caps etc. Particularly look out for any Brexit-based clauses.
What, if any, entertainment bundles are on offer? These can be a great money saver.
Home service bundles e.g. mobile and home broadband
How expensive is the Huawei P40 to buy on its own?
Currently the following networks have deals, ranging from £46 to £52 (as of February 2021):
Vodafone
EE
As of February 2021, you can buy the P40 Pro on Huawei’s official site for £749. This is a good price for a premium handset but you have to remember that it comes without Google services. If you were to buy the handset outright, then you could look at what SIM-free and PAYG contract options are available right now.
Huawei Watch GT 2
FreeBuds Pro
Huawei Watch Fit
No, it does not. As of February 2021, you have to use Huawei’s own app store and side-load apps into the Huawei P40. This doesn’t look like it is set to change anytime soon.
Yes, the Huawei P40 is 5G compatible, so it is a phone that is future proofed and, where available, can take advantage of the speedy downloads a 5G signal offers.