Huawei P40 deals

Should I buy a Huawei P40?

It really depends on how much you use Google in your everyday life. Huawei, as of February 2021, is banned from having Google services on its devices. This means no Google Maps, no Google Play Store, no Gmail and so on. There are workarounds but it really does put a dent in our love for this phone. If you live a life that blissfully Google free, then you will find that this is a fantastic phone with hardware that simply shines.

Huawei P40: About the hardware

If it wasn’t for the Google-sized elephant in the room, it would be hard to fault the Huawei P40. The hardware is stunning: it’s 5G ready with a curved 6.1-inch OLED screen, backed by a powerful processor. Flip the phone over and you have a fantastic camera array, featuring a 50MP, 16MP and 8MP triple camera setup all wrapped in a brilliant chassis.

Huawei P40 key features

Dimensions: 148.9 x 71.1 x 8.5mm

Weight: 175g

Display: 6.1 inch OLED screen

OS: Android 10

Kirin 990 5G

8GB RAM

Up to 256GB storage

Rear cameras: 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)

Front camera: 32MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)

3800 mAh battery (fast charging)

Huawei P40 storage

There are a number of storage options of the Huawei P40. While the RAM stays the same throughout (8GB), you can opt for a 128GB or 256GB storage. While both of these are decent internal amounts, you can also expand this by up to 250GB, thanks to the microSD card slot.

How much memory does my Huawei P40 need?

If you are unsure as to which option to go for, then here we explain what the two storage options offer:

128GB is suitable for most users, ideal for:

Wanting to keep the majority of files on your phone

Downloading things like Netflix in a decent quality

Having space spare for the majority of your photos and short videos (in 1080p)

Supporting whatever apps you download

Game downloads

256GB is ideal if:

You want to take advantage of the P40’s pro camera specs and store high-res images

You want your phone to be able to play and download the biggest games around

You plan to shoot, and store, a lot of 4K video

You like to keep all your files on your phone and prefer internal storage to cloud storage.

Huawei P40 battery

While a 3800 mAh battery is decent in a phone of this size, Huawei has been making huge strides in fast-charging technology which means that you don’t have to worry about battery capacity too much, when you can part charge your handset in 15 minutes or so. There’s fast charging on board here, as well as wireless charging.

Huawei P40 colours

There are a number of colour options for the Huawei P40, all with rather fancy names (well, not black as that is just… black):

Silver Frost

Blush Gold

Deep Sea Blue

Ice White

Black

Huawei P40 camera specs

Huawei know how to make the best cameras for phones. Its partnership with Leica means that its lenses are some of the best around and the technical features it adds to its cameras is always of the highest standard. The Huawei P40 excels in low-light photography and has a handy 3x optical zoom. As for professional features, the P40 has these in abundance.

Huawei P40 cameras:

Rear cameras:

50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide)

8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto)

16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)

Leica optics

LED flash

Panorama

HDR

Front camera:

32MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)

Video

4K up to 60fps

Huawei P40 security

The Huawei P40 uses a fingerprint scanner (under display, optical), as well as the usual pin, password and pattern protection. Face recognition is also on board.

What are the best Huawei P40 deals?

Despite the lack of Google Services there are still a number of UK networks that have the Huawei P40 available to buy. This is a premium phone so expect premium pricing. When looking for a contract it is worth thinking about the following:

There are a number of colour and storage options available for the P40 - are you able to get the one you really want from the network?

The usual contract length for a premium phone is 24 months. Does this suit you and are there other networks that are offering smaller contracts?

What is the upgrade cycle like and will it cost you to upgrade?

Is there a warranty included?

What does the network offer when it comes to coverage, roaming, data caps etc. Particularly look out for any Brexit-based clauses.

What, if any, entertainment bundles are on offer? These can be a great money saver.

Home service bundles e.g. mobile and home broadband

How expensive is the Huawei P40 to buy on its own?

Huawei P40 contract deals on pay monthly

Currently the following networks have deals, ranging from £46 to £52 (as of February 2021):

Vodafone

EE

Huawei P40 on pay as you go

As of February 2021, you can buy the P40 Pro on Huawei’s official site for £749. This is a good price for a premium handset but you have to remember that it comes without Google services. If you were to buy the handset outright, then you could look at what SIM-free and PAYG contract options are available right now.

Huawei P40 deals: accessories to look out for

Huawei Watch GT 2

FreeBuds Pro

Huawei Watch Fit

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Huawei P40 Pro have Google Services?

No, it does not. As of February 2021, you have to use Huawei’s own app store and side-load apps into the Huawei P40. This doesn’t look like it is set to change anytime soon.

Can the Huawei P40 connect to 5G?

Yes, the Huawei P40 is 5G compatible, so it is a phone that is future proofed and, where available, can take advantage of the speedy downloads a 5G signal offers.

What other phones should I consider?