Huawei P30 Pro deals

Huawei P30 Pro: About the hardware

The Huawei P30 Pro is similar to the ever-popular Mate 20 Pro model, with a few important advancements and slightly bigger dimensions.

Huawei P30 Pro key features

6.47-inch OLED Huawei Dewdrop display

40MP Super Sensing camera

20MP Ultra Wide lens

8MP telephoto lens

32MP front camera

1P68 water resistance (up to 30 minutes of 1.5-metre depth)

Kirin 980 processor

4,200 mAH battery

8GB RAM

Huawei SuperCharge

Wireless charging

Up to 512GB storage

In-screen fingerprint sensor

Camera-based face unlocking

Huawei P30 Pro storage

The Huawei P30 Pro has three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. 128GB is fairly standard for smartphones these days, but the latter two options are ideal if you need a more generous allowance. To put it in perspective, 128GB is enough space for 26,000 songs or 33,000 photos, which is more than most users will need.

Huawei P30 Pro battery

The Huawei P30 Pro is powered by a fantastic 4,200mAh battery. This should power two days of regular use before needing to be charged. This is shockingly good compared to Apple and Samsung batteries, which run dry fairly quickly in comparison.

The P30 Pro’s 40W charger is also far superior to its competitors’ in-the-box chargers and can boost the P30 Pro’s battery to 70% in just half-an-hour. The P30 Pro also supports wireless charging, which is another huge advantage.

The P30 Pro is also able to wirelessly charge other devices like earbuds, smartwatches or, in some cases, other phones. This is a fantastic feature that can save you space, time and money. Samsung phones have this same feature. In fact, their reverse charging is a bit quicker, but Huawei’s version of the technology has a significantly stronger battery to power it.

Huawei P30 Pro colours

The Huawei P30 Pro is available in six colourways:

Black

Aurora

Amber Sunrise

Breathing Crystal

Misty Lavender

Mystic Blue

Huawei has introduced some truly fashionable designs with the P30 series. The Aurora and Breathing Crystal are the most fashionable options, but even its more muted shades, like Mystic Blue and Misty Lavender, are lovely to look at.

Not every shop or provider will have every P30 Pro colour available, however, so you may need to shop around if there’s one colour that takes your fancy.

Huawei P30 Pro camera

Without a doubt, the defining feature of the Huawei P30 Pro is its ground-breaking camera. Huawei has always been dedicated to developing best-in-class phone cameras, but the P30 Pro takes it to a whole new level, with its photos matching the output of a professional DSLR camera:

Co-engineered with photography giants Leica

40MP wide-angle camera

20MP Ultra Wide lens

8MP periscope lens

Time-of-Flight sensor at the rear

32MP selfie camera at the front.

Most smartphones feature limited digital zooms. These are unable to preserve detail over any great distance, but the Huawei P30 Pro doesn’t have any such problems. With a 5x optical zoom, 10x lossless zoom and an incredible 50x digital zoom, the P30 is unmatched when it comes to smartphone zooming.

The versatile camera is also ideal when it comes to low-light photography. The P30 Pro automatically uses long exposures in darker environments to capture as much detail as possible.

Huawei P30 vs. Huawei P30 Pro

While the P30 Pro is the more impressive phone by-and-large, it’s not necessarily the right choice for everyone. The P30 Pro outperforms the standard model in almost every way, although the screen resolution is sharper on the P30 than the P30 Pro. Plus, the P30 Pro doesn’t have a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, which might be a turn-off for some.

Huawei P30 Pro vs. Huawei P40 Pro

The next evolution in the P Series, the Huawei P40, was recently released, and while it’s easy to imagine that this would be an improvement on its predecessor, the new model has some limitations that may make you want to stick with P30 for now.

Using Google services with Huawei

Google’s fractious relationship with Huawei is an area of concern for many users. As things stand, the P30 Pro will be the last Huawei flagship phone to include Google apps. Instead, Huawei is developing its own replacement services.

What’s the best Huawei P30 Pro deal?

There are plenty of deals available from mobile networks that bundle the Huawei P30 Pro with a SIM plan. With so much choice available, it pays to look beyond the price when searching for the best deal on a Huawei P30 Pro. Also, consider the add-ons and service levels provided. The best mobile package for you will depend on your needs and preferences. Think about the following:

Contract length and flexibility

Data caps

Insurance, warranty or yearly MOTs

Early upgrade options

Roaming charges

Free public Wi-Fi hotspots

Bonuses: priority tickets, discounts and giveaways

Availability of accessories

Home service and entertainment bundles, like Sky TV or home broadband

How expensive is the Huawei P30 Pro?

The P30 Pro is a well-priced phone when you consider its camera and impressive battery, but unless you’re serious about photography, it may not be a worthwhile investment. If you want a phone that produces top-quality photos, then the P30 Pro is well worth its price tag.

Huawei P30 Pro deals on pay monthly

All the major mobile networks are sure to stock the Huawei P30 Pro, and most will do so on a pay monthly plan. This is a great way to get the latest tech without having to pay for it all in one go.

Huawei P30 Pro on pay-as-you-go

Alternatively, you could just purchase the phone on its own with a pay-as-you-go plan. This may limit your options as most providers prefer to sell expensive handsets with fixed-term contracts. You can get the P30 Pro on pay-as-you-go with the following networks:

O2

Three

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Huawei P30 Pro use 5G?

No. The Huawei P30 Pro doesn’t include 5G connectivity.

Which is the cheapest Huawei P30 Pro deal?

Prices for Huawei P30 Pro pay-monthly deals start at around £32, while buying the phone outright will cost around £600. The cheapest deal for you depends on what value you place on any extras that are bundled with the phone.

What’s the best mobile network for the Huawei P30 Pro?