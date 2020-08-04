Huawei P30 Lite deals

Why is it the P30 “Lite”?

‘Lite’ doesn’t necessarily mean lesser when it comes to the P30 series. While the phone is literally lighter than the original P30, and some of the hardware is scaled back a bit, it’s still a great choice for a smartphone that goes the extra mile without costing a fortune.

All things considered, the most significant difference between the Huawei P30 and the P30 Lite is the price. The P30 Lite is a whole lot cheaper than the P30 and P30 Pro, while still offering most of the same features and software. What allows it to be so much cheaper is that some of its hardware, most notably its camera, isn’t quite as robust as the P30 or P30 Pro.

Huawei P30 Lite: About the hardware

The P30 Lite is just six grams lighter than the P30, and at 6.15 inches, is actually slightly larger than the original P30, which offers a 6.1 inch display.

In terms of the design, the bezel of the P30 Lite is slightly larger, but this is hardly noticeable. It doesn’t have Gorilla Glass protection or water-resistance like its bigger counterparts. One notable difference is the placement of the fingerprint scanner. On the P30 and P30 Pro, the fingerprint sensor is built into the screen, while on the Lite, the scanner is placed on the back of the phone.

The Lite uses an LCD panel as opposed to OLED, so its display is not quite as vivid and sharp as the P30 and P30 Pro, but LCD is known to deliver better brightness than OLED. Heavy mobile gamers may be better suited for the P30 or P30 Pro, with their stronger processors and larger RAM, but for the average user, the P30 Lite performs very well.

Huawei P30 Lite key features

6.15 inch LTPS IPS LCD display

48MP x 8MP x 2MP rear camera

24MP front camera

HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor

128GB storage (Expandable up to 512GB)

4GB RAM

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Huawei P30 Lite Storage

The Huawei P30 Lite offers 128GB of storage. That’s pretty standard for smartphones these days, and it would be more than enough space for the average user. 128GB can hold around 26,000 songs, or 33,000 photos. If you use a lot of bigger apps or store larger files on your phone, the P30 Lite could still be a great option, as it allows expandable storage up to 512GB.

The P30 Lite has 4GB of RAM, less than the P30 which has 6GB, and the P30 Pro which has 8GB.

Huawei P30 Lite battery

The original Huawei P30 is acclaimed for its long lasting battery. The P30 Lite has a smaller battery, but it’s still more impressive than a lot of competitors. Its 3,340mAh battery is better than the iPhone 11’s 3,110mAh battery, and only slightly less than the Samsung Galaxy S10’s 3,400mAh offering.

So, compared to other smartphones, 3340mAh seems pretty good, but it’s important to also consider the energy efficiency of the phone and its software, which isn’t the best for the P30 Lite. That said, the P30 Lite’s battery should be able to get you through the day. You’ll be able to stream music, browse the web, make calls and use social media without having to worry. It can handle just under 12 hours of continuous video playback before shutting down. The standard P30 boasts a 3,540mAh battery, which lasts around a day and a half with ordinary use.

The P30 Lite doesn’t support Huawei’s SuperCharge technology, nor does it support wireless charging.

Huawei P30 Lite camera

Photography has always been a priority for Huawei’s P Series, and while its camera may not be as stellar as the original P30 and the P30 Pro, the Huawei P30 Lite camera is impressive in its own right. The P30 and P30 Pro both benefit hugely from Huawei’s partnership with photography powerhouse Leica, but that collaboration hasn’t been carried over to the Lite because, as you’d imagine, Leica technology certainly isn’t cheap.

Much like the P30, the rear camera of the P30 Lite features three lenses:

48MP wide angle lens

8MP ultra-wide angle lens

2MP telephoto lens

24MP front camera

It offers 2x digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus – all features you’d expect from a modern smartphone camera.

The intuitive tech uses AI to enhance selfies, allowing you to add ‘beautification’ on a scale from 0 to 10 for photos taken with the 24MP front camera. The AI can also recognise 22 scene categories and adjust your photos to suit.

Night Mode is another feature Huawei is acclaimed for that you can take advantage of on the P30 Lite, as well as Portrait Mode and Aperture Mode, which uses a similar aperture ranging from f/0.95 to f/16.

Huawei P30 Lite colours

The Huawei P30 Lite is available in three colourways:

Midnight Black

Pearl White

Peacock Blue

Peacock Blue is a stunning, modern design and is unique to the P30 Lite, while Midnight Black and Pearl White are both available with the other P30 models. If there’s a specific colour you’re after, you may need to shop around as not every design will be available from every provider or retailer. Huawei P30 family vs Huawei P40 family

The Huawei P40 Lite was released in 2020, alongside the P40 and P40 Pro. You may assume that the P40 is the obvious stronger choice, but the entire P40 family, and any new Huawei phone, has a few notable limitations, namely the lack of Google apps and services.

Huawei and Google

Growing geopolitical tensions and concerns about the security of Huawei phones have led to Google banning the Chinese manufacturer from using its services. The P40 Pro’s OS is still based on the source code of Android 10, but it can’t support the Google Play Store or Google Mobile Services, including Maps, Google Assistant and more. This makes it, for many, a lot less appealing than its predecessor.

Not just that, recent discussions within the UK government indicate that future Huawei releases could be banned from the 5G network altogether. Simply put, the Huawei P30 series is the last of its kind.

What are the best Huawei P30 Lite deals?

You’ll be able to find the Huawei P30 Lite from most major network providers as part of a pay monthly handset bundle. These deals are often the best when it comes to getting a new phone, as they tend to come at discounted prices that you pay in monthly instalments, as opposed to paying full retail price upfront to get the phone on its own.

Each pay monthly contract will have its own conditions, features and perks. When you look at various P30 Lite pay monthly deals, make sure to consider the following:

Contract length and flexibility

Insurance and warranty

Data allowance, texts and minutes

Upgrade options

Extras, rewards programmes, discounts

Home service bundle options, like TV or broadband

Roaming charges

Public Wi-Fi access

Available accessories

Available colours

Think about what you’re looking for from your mobile network, where you can make the best savings by bundling services, and what extra perks you’d be interested in, and you’ll be able to find the best P30 Lite deal for your specific needs.

How expensive is the Huawei P30 Lite?

Designed as a budget-conscious option that still offers the excellence of a flagship, the Huawei P30 Lite is significantly cheaper than its bigger brothers. Currently, the P30 Lite is priced at around £200. The standard P30 is double the price of the P30 Lite, at £400. Meanwhile, the P30 Pro will set you back about £600. With one of the main differences being the camera, you’d be much better off with the markedly cheaper P30 Lite if professional photography isn’t your priority.

Huawei P30 Lite deals on pay monthly

Under a pay monthly deal, you would purchase your phone alongside your mobile network contract, and the cost of the phone will be split into monthly payments as part of your usual mobile bill. You may have to pay one upfront cost, but even so, 24 smaller payments is a lot more appealing, and practical, than having to pay for it all at once.

Huawei P30 Lite SIM-free deals

Considering the low price of the Huawei P30 Lite, you might prefer to pay for it all at once and avoid being tied to a contract. SIM-free deals are widely available, though you may find that networks don’t offer them entirely SIM-free. Three and giffgaff, just to name two, will require you to buy a pre-loaded SIM card with your phone. Of course, there’s no obligation to ever use that SIM, but it’s an extra cost you should be aware of.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Huawei P30 Lite use 5G?

The Huawei P30 Lite cannot use the 5G network, in fact, recent developments have suggested the UK government will soon ban all Huawei phones from the 5G network due to security concerns.

Which are the cheapest Huawei P30 Lite UK deals?

It’s difficult to say which Huawei P30 Lite deal is the cheapest, because it really depends on what you’re looking for. If you’re getting your P30 Lite as part of a pay monthly deal, you have to consider all of the different factors and conditions for each contract and weigh them up against what you need from your mobile plan.

What is the best mobile network for the Huawei P30 Lite?