Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: About the hardware

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was released in October 2018 in the UK, which put it firmly inside the deadline for the Google cut-off. It also makes it a slightly older phone, so you can enjoy lower prices compared to newer models, as well as a few refurbished phones floating about.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro key features

6.39 inch 2K display

40MP/8MP/20MP triple rear camera

24MP front camera

Curved glass design

Kirin 980 7NM processor

Huawei SuperCharge

IP68 water resistance

128GB storage

In-Screen fingerprint sensor

Wireless projecting

3D face unlock

Powered by the world’s first 7nm Mobile AI chipset and Kirin 980 processor, the phone offers great speed and efficiency.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro storage

Offering 128GB of storage space, the Mate 20 Pro offers more than enough for most users in their daily lives. You should have efficient room for all your music, photos and apps, though professional creatives who depend on having as much storage as possible might want to look at the Huawei P30 Pro, which offers a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

The Mate 20 Pro does offer external storage, but not through a traditional SD card. Using an NM card, also known as a Nano Memory card, you can expand your storage. However, the cost and availability of these specialised cards are almost the polar opposite to your bog-standard SD; expect to have to look further and pay much more.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro battery

The Mate 20 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery, which is extremely impressive even compared to top-of-the-line phones like the iPhone 11 and the Samsung S10. A single charge should easily get you through the day, but don’t worry if not, the Rapid Charge option gets you 70% charge in just 30 minutes.

Wireless and reverse charging are also possible, though currently, you will need the dedicated Huawei wireless charger and cable to do so.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro colours

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is available in three shades:

Black

Twilight

Emerald green

The twilight and emerald green shades lean towards the trend for eye-catching colours set by the iPhone and Samsung Note 10, with Twilight in particular boasting a multi-tonal finish. None of the shades have the iridescent finishes that seem to be the very latest trend, though the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro make up for it.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro camera

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with three rear cameras:

40MP main RGB lens

8MP telephoto lens

20MP Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens

The wide-angle lens lets you capture sweeping views even from a tight vantage point, or go for a super close up with shots of 2.5cm. That means in one phone you can enjoy breath-taking panoramic shots or incredible macro photography. Other features to help optimise every shot include:

AI-Painting: automatically correcting colour, brightness and contrast for over 1,500 photo subjects, your Mate 20 Pro will ‘paint’ your photo to perfection.

Advanced AI stabilisation for night mode: Never miss another nocturnal shot with automatic balance and blur-control brought to night scenes.

Video: An editor that can detect faces, a camera that can shoot in movie ratio and an automatic background fade to keep your subject in the spotlight, it all makes for winning video capture.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro accessories

Personalise and accessorise your phone with a range of additions available from Huawei, including an aquatic snorkelling case that can withstand depths of five metres to capture amazing underwater snaps.

What are the best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals?

As a slightly older phone, it might be tricky to get your hands on a Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Your best bet might be to keep an eye out for used units that come into stock with networks like O2 or Vodafone. These units will be ‘like new’ meaning they have been purchased, but then returned within 14 days, so not really heavily used. Given that the phone was released in 2018, though, you might be more likely to find it with networks like giffgaff where phones have been pre-owned for longer periods. The Huawei 20 X 5G is more widely available, so this might be your best alternative.

Whichever model you do find, you should always compare the following aspects of your deal before going ahead:

Contract length and flexibility

Data caps or data rollover

Early upgrade options

Customer perks

Roaming destinations

Free public Wi-Fi hotspots

Home service and entertainment bundles like Sky TV or home broadband

How expensive is the Huawei Mate 20 Pro?

As mentioned, the phone is both a little older now and not too widely available. That might have a positive impact on any retailer looking to shift leftover stock, though. Generally, you shouldn’t pay more than £500 for a brand-new one, and refurbished phones, while much more variable, shouldn’t be more than £300 considering they’re not brand-spanking new. For comparison, the P20 X 5G is around £700 new, so even if you find a new model of the Mate 20 Pro, it might be worth spending a little bit more for a more recent phone.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro on pay monthly

As mentioned, these deals aren’t very common anymore and you’ll be extremely lucky to find one. If you are determined to get a Huawei similar to the Mate 20 Pro consider the following:

Huawei P Smart

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Mate X 5G

Pay monthly plans are the best way to get your hands on premium phones without having to part with the entire retail price. For example, you can walk away with a Huawei Mate 20 X 5G for just £30 upfront and £40 a month for 48 months. That said, depending on your network and needs, you could get a more high-end phone for similar cost, so again, researching and comparing is crucial.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 pro?

They are two different phone series – the Mate, and the P series. It’s easy to get confused as the names are so similar, but the P series (like the P20) is more affordable than the Mate series. The former concentrates on design trends and camera function while the latter concentrates on overall tech specs such as speedy processing.

Does the Huawei Mate 20 Pro use Google services?

Yes. Only Huawei phones released after May 2019 are incompatible with Google, this includes the P40 Pro. Huawei is coming up with an alternative, but as so much of our online presence tends to tie into the same Google account, this may put some people off. Then again, using a separate OS on your phone and your laptop is precisely what many happy iPhone owners do, so time will tell if this is a huge deal breaker.

Which Huawei has a pop-up camera?

The Huawei P Smart Z and Huawei Y Prime have pop-up cameras.

Is Huawei widely available?

Yes, Huawei’s popularity has grown massively in the past few years, meaning almost all UK networks should stock a Huawei in some form, including:

Three

EE

O2

Vodafone

Tesco mobile

giffgaff

iD mobile

Sky mobile

Is Huawei bad?

No, the brand’s phones are extremely impressive, with entries that suit every price point. The issues that plague Huawei come from political tensions with America and conspiracies about 5G. We can’t say that makes Huawei the most harmonious of brands on the stage of world politics, but that really shouldn’t impact your decision to choose an excellent new smartphone.

Can the Huawei Mate 20 Pro use 5G?

No, but the more recent Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is a 5G-enabled variant.

Is the Mate 20 Pro waterproof?

Yes, an IP68 rating means it can withstand submersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Does the Huawei Mate 20 Pro have a 3.5mm headphone jack?

No, it uses a USB-C port.

What is the best mobile network for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro?

As you don’t have to worry about 5G, and UK mobile networks offer extremely good 3G and 4G coverage, there is no need to join a particular network to make the most of your Mate 20. If you have experienced poor network service in your area, use a network coverage checker to see which alternative network offers improved performance.