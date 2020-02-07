Google Pixel 5 deals

Google Pixel 5: about the hardware

The Google Pixel 5 is billed as the “The ultimate 5G Google phone“ by its makers. It’s the first 5G handset from Google and sees the search giant offering its flagship phone at a competitive price.

The Google Pixel 5 is not a phone with cutting-edge specs, but what it offers is impressive. There’s an ‘always on’ full screen 6.0-inch display that’s 90Hz, wireless charging and HDR support. It’s powered by 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm® Snapdragon 765G processor, has a dual-camera array on its rear (12.2MP main and 16MP ultrawide) and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Google Pixel 5 runs Android 11, the latest Android operating system as of November 2020, and is the purest way to get Android on a phone, given the hardware is made by Google.

Google Pixel 5 key features

The Google Pixel 5 follows in the tradition of other Pixel phones, offering a stunning camera setup that is more about the software than the hardware. There’s a bigger camera array on the back, compared to the Pixel 4, but it is features such as its best-in-class night mode that make it stand out. This is also Google’s first 5G phone and the first to have wireless charging.

Here are some of the key features on the Google Pixel 5:

Full screen 151 mm (6.0") display with punch hole camera

90Hz display

HDR support

144.7 height x 70.4 width x 8.0 depth (mm) 151 g

4080 mAh battery

8GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

12.2MP dual-pixel camera

16MP ultrawide camera

8MP selfie camera

Wireless charging

Android 11

Google Pixel 5 battery

The Google Pixel 5 has a 4080 mAh battery which is decent for a phone of this size. Compare this to what the Pixel 4 had, 2,800mAh, and it’s plentiful. A battery of this size will make sure the phone works through the whole day and should have enough life leftover for going through the night without a charge.

It is worth noting that the Pixel 5 uses a 90Hz screen - this is a bit of a battery drain so, while it may look like Google has nearly doubled the battery size, it needs the extra size for the more powerful screen.

Google has two features to help with battery life. Adaptive Battery, which looks at the apps you most use and prioritises those, and Extreme Battery Saver which pauses all apps except for the ones you have told the phone are essential.

Google Pixel 5 storage

There is only one storage size on the Google Pixel 5 and that is 128GB. This is fine for most users. 128GB of storage means that you will be able to store a good portion of your photos on the device, music and other media.

The lack of any other size option is disappointing, though, but Google seems very streamlined in how it wants to offer this phone.

Google Pixel 5 colours

There are two colour options for the Google Pixel 5. They are:

Just Black

Sorta Sage

Google Pixel 5 camera specs

The Google Pixel 5 camera is one of the best things about the Google Pixel 5, but it’s not just about hardware. Although it has an impressive dual-camera rear setup, its software processing is best in class.

Here are some more camera specs for the Google Pixel 5:

12.2 MP dual-pixel:

Auto-focus with dual-pixel phase detection

Optical + electronic image stabilisation

ƒ/1.7 aperture

16 MP ultrawide:

ƒ/2.2 aperture

107° field of view

8 MP selfie camera:

ƒ/2.0 aperture

Fixed focus

83° field of view

Camera modes:

Night Sight

Portrait

Auto

Panorama

Photo Sphere

Google Lens

Google Pixel 5 security

The Google Pixel 5 comes with a fingerprints sensor situated on the rear. It also has pin security. There is no face unlocking on board.

What are the best Google Pixel 5 deals?

The best Google Pixel 5 deal all depends on the type of contract you want. It may be that you want to pay less a month and more up front. Or you might one to not take any initial hit and pay more monthly. The Pixel 5 is one of the most popular phones around, which means there are a lot of networks that currently stock it as of November 2020.

When considering a new contract, it is worth asking the following questions:

Contract length: how long is the contract? And is it better to have a longer contract that will cost you less monthly, or take a shorter contract and pay a little more each month and up front?

The upfront cost: it is worth considering whether it is better to spend more upfront which should keep the monthly costs down - there are both options available with the Pixel 5

Do you get good roaming coverage for when you are traveling? Most networks offer this but worth asking, especially with Brexit looming.

How much is the Google Pixel 5?

The phone costs £599. On Google’s official site it is offering it £24.96 a month for 24 months.

Google Pixel 5 deals on pay monthly

As of November 2020, EE is offering the Google Pixel 5 for £35 a month, with 50GB data and no up front cost. If you were to pay a bit up front, then you could get the Pixel 5 on Vodafone for £26 a month, with 30GB data and a £175 initial cost.

The following networks currently stock the Google Pixel 5:

EE

O2

Vodafone

Three

Google Pixel 5 on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the Google Pixel 5, then this means that you will be able to get a PAYG contract for the Google Pixel 5. The phone costs £599 or £24.96 a month for 24 months on Google’s official site.

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

Google Pixel 5 accessories

There are a number of accessories that you can get for the Google Pixel 5. These include:

Google Pixel Stand

Google Pixel Buds

Google Pixel 5 Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Google Pixel 5 use 5G?

Yes. The Google Pixel 5 is the first 5G phone by Google. Since its launch in October 2020 it has been followed by the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

Is it worth buying a Google Pixel 5?

The Google Pixel 5 is a competitively priced flagship by Google. At £599 it is priced more like a mid-price smartphone. This does mean that, in certain areas, you get what you pay for. It’s not the best screen on the market and its build quality doesn’t feel as premium as, say, an iPhone.

Its camera hardware isn’t the best either but this is complemented with a slick software system that produces some fantastic images.

Add in 5G and wireless charging into the mix and this is a smartphone for those who want a pure Android experience and aren’t fussed about top-of-the-range specs.

Marc Chacksfield, editor of Shortlist.com and contributor to sites such as TechRadar and Tom's Guide UK, had this to say about the Pixel 5:

"When it comes to specs, the Google Pixel 5 is more of a mid-range phone than a flagship but it still does everything right. It's all about simplicity. From its colour choices - our favourite is Sorta Sage - to its fantastic point-and-shoot camera capabilities and its pure Android experience, it's just a joy to use. There's brilliant battery life on board here, too." Marc Chacksfield, Shortlist.com Editor-In-Chief

Is the Google Pixel 5 better than the Google Pixel 4a 5G?

Yes, when you compare its hardware it is a better phone (there is a lack of wireless charging on the Google Pixel 4a 5G, for instance). But the Google Pixel 4a 5G is another solid smartphone and should be considered if you are looking for a pure Android experience in a phone with a bigger screen (6.2 inches) and a cheaper price (£499).

Is the Google Pixel 5 water-resistant?

Yes, the phone has an IP68 rating which means it’s both water and dust resistance. You should be able to dunk it into a pool up to six metres in depth for a few minutes without any issues.

